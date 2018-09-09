Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return

PHOTO: KarryOn

A QANTAS flight has been forced to turn back after just two hours in the air. It was on the Australian airlines’ new non-stop ‘mega route’ from Perth to London – 17 hours in the air in a Boeing Dreamliner 787 – 900. The service is the first direct flight from Australia to London. The flight usually takes 17 hours and 20 minutes.

The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police according to news.com.au.

Flight Tracker shows the flight QF9 turning around after it had only reached as far north as Shark Bay.

The long distance service was launched in March this year as a major milestone for Australian aviation — the first non-stop flight linking Australia and the UK.

