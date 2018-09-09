Regional
Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return
PHOTO: KarryOn
A QANTAS flight has been forced to turn back after just two hours in the air. It was on the Australian airlines’ new non-stop ‘mega route’ from Perth to London – 17 hours in the air in a Boeing Dreamliner 787 – 900. The service is the first direct flight from Australia to London. The flight usually takes 17 hours and 20 minutes.
The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police according to news.com.au.
Flight Tracker shows the flight QF9 turning around after it had only reached as far north as Shark Bay.
The long distance service was launched in March this year as a major milestone for Australian aviation — the first non-stop flight linking Australia and the UK.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Regional
Thailand accepts the Chair for ASEAN 2019
Find out more about ASEAN HERE.
At a press conference today, the Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Busadee Santipitak indicated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Don Pramudwinai and other senior officials will follow the order of PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to consider measures to support member states in creating an ASEAN brand that reflects the region's fundamental values. The representative noted that Thailand has played an important role in ASEAN.
"However, the region is facing new challenges, so it should step up its efforts to strengthen and unite the bloc."
The committee has set out its pla...
Business
Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore
The tech giant say it will be built in Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Centre Park. Facebook says the new Singapore facility will form part of their "growing presence in Singapore and the region."
Operations are set to begin in 2022 and construction will likely continue for a few years after that.
"Our data centres are highly advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day." says Facebook in a Straits Times article.
The planned building is 170,000 sq metres, 11 floors high and will features a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material, which Facebook claims "will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside."
Mr Thomas Furlong, vice-president of infrastructure...
Regional
Malaysia’s President-elect condemns caning of two women
The Malaysian president-elect, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has criticised the caning of the two women convicted of lesbian sex, saying that it lacked due process and understanding.
“I’m a practising Muslim, but I don’t share that interpretation and certainly that sort of action to publicly cane without proper due process and understanding,” Anwar said during a press conference in Makati City yesterday.
On August 12, the Terengganu Syariah High Court fined the women and ordered that they be caned six times each for committing musahaqah (sexual relations between women) under Section 30 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Takzir) (Terengganu).
The sentence was carried out on Monday (September 3) in the court, witnessed by some 100 people, including the media.
Continue Reading
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
Saving Phi Phi from its own popularity
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
Royal Gala Dinner ‘like a big family reunion’
Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return
Bahrain # 1. Thailand #18. Expat Insider Survey 2018.
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land
Three arrested in Pattani with alleged home-made bomb
Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
Dams will cope with this weekend’s weather – Irrigation Department
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
67 year old Belgian killed in Patong hill accident
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Phuket22 hours ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
News6 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
National7 days ago
She gambled. She lost.
-
National23 hours ago
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
-
Pattaya5 days ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
-
Regional6 days ago
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
-
Chiang Mai7 days ago
Dead Australian found in a Chiang Mai condo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login