Connect with us

Regional

Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHOTO: KarryOn

A QANTAS flight has been forced to turn back after just two hours in the air. It was on the Australian airlines’ new non-stop ‘mega route’ from Perth to London – 17 hours in the air in a Boeing Dreamliner 787 – 900. The service is the first direct flight from Australia to London. The flight usually takes 17 hours and 20 minutes.

The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police according to news.com.au.

Flight Tracker shows the flight QF9 turning around after it had only reached as far north as Shark Bay.

The long distance service was launched in March this year as a major milestone for Australian aviation — the first non-stop flight linking Australia and the UK.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Regional

Thailand accepts the Chair for ASEAN 2019

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Thailand will assume the ASEAN chairmanship next year. ASEAN has ten member states.

Find out more about ASEAN HERE.

At a press conference today, the Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Busadee Santipitak indicated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Don Pramudwinai and other senior officials will follow the order of PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to consider measures to support member states in creating an ASEAN brand that reflects the region's fundamental values. The representative noted that Thailand has played an important role in ASEAN.

"However, the region is facing new challenges, so it should step up its efforts to strengthen and unite the bloc."

The committee has set out its pla...
Continue Reading

Business

Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Facebook has announced it's going to construct a $1.4 billion data centre in Singapore. It will be Facebook's first in Asia and 15th in the world.

The tech giant say it will be built in Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Centre Park. Facebook says the new Singapore facility will form part of their "growing presence in Singapore and the region."

Operations are set to begin in 2022 and construction will likely continue for a few years after that.


"Our data centres are highly advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day." says Facebook in a Straits Times article.

The planned building is 170,000 sq metres, 11 floors high and will features a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material, which Facebook claims "will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside."

Mr Thomas Furlong, vice-president of infrastructure...
Continue Reading

Regional

Malaysia’s President-elect condemns caning of two women

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

from Asia News Network

The Malaysian president-elect, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has criticised the caning of the two women convicted of lesbian sex, saying that it lacked due process and understanding.

“I’m a practising Muslim, but I don’t share that interpretation and certainly that sort of action to publicly cane without proper due process and understanding,” Anwar said during a press conference in Makati City yesterday.

On August 12, the Terengganu Syariah High Court fined the women and ordered that they be caned six times each for committing musahaqah (sexual relations between women) under Section 30 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Takzir) (Terengganu).



The sentence was carried out on Monday (September 3) in the court, witnessed by some 100 people, including the media.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending