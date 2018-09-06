Connect with us

Direct flights, luxury hotel brands and wellness push Samui performance

Bill Barnett

While most of Thailand’s resort markets struggle with an onslaught of mass tourism, Koh Samui has remained a ‘calm in the middle of a gathering storm’ in the numbers driven industry.

While low-cost airlines have tapped into Asia’s soaring consumer class in most destinations, creating dizzying growth numbers, the island’s privately-owned airport has allowed for poised and sustained development over the past five years.

According to a new report from consulting group C9 Hotelworks, international passenger arrivals at Koh Samui’s airport over five years, doubled in 2016.  Last year it rose another 15% over the previous year.

Two factors that come into play in the airlift storyline is Bangkok Airways’ proliferation of code-share agreements along multiplication of more regional direct routes.

Assessing the domino effect on hotel performance according to leading hospitality data provider STR is that the past three years has shown a defined uptick in Koh Samui’s hotel performance.

Speaking of data, in numbers from the Thai Hotels Association (THA) reflect a market-wide RevPAR increase as of the end of June of 7%, comparing year-on-year figures.

Speaking about the upscale boutique nature of destination tourism, C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett said ”the island’s appeal to upscale travellers stems from both intrinsic barefoot luxury that is complemented by global brands such as Four Seasons, W, Conrad, InterContinental and the recently opened Ritz-Carlton, but also a rising tide of wellness focused resorts.

“According to our market research, wellness properties such as Kamalaya, Samahita and Vikasa attract year-round visitors, have strong appeal overseas, at in fact trade far less seasonally than many of the legacy properties.  Not only is occupancy a strong point but a longer average length of stay, loyalty in terms of returning guests and direct booking are key attributes.”

Looking ahead, C9’s research points out the growing influence of Mainland China which is linked to Bangkok Airways plan to expand airlift to that region.  This trend can be seen in airport international passenger arrivals that by the end of June this year saw Chinese grow by 58%.  Though, taking a step back, one of the traditional geographic source markets Germany also saw a year-on-year spike of 35% for the same period.  At the end of the day, airlift, a strong brand offering and developing wellness sector bode well for a sustainable growth profile for Koh Samui.

To download and read the entire report, click HERE.

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

10 arrested over sharing content about alleged Koh Tao rape case

The Thaiger

10 people are now reported to be in custody for sharing posts from a Facebook page claiming that a British 19 year old was drugged and raped on Koh Tao.

The 10 now in police custody have residence in Udon Thani, Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Pattalung and Chiang Mai. The arrests followed the Court issuing an arrest warrant at the request of police.

According to lawyer Winyat Chartmontri the 10 Thais were arrested on Tuesday evening. He is also describing the charges against them as "premature", claiming that police have yet to establish a motive.

“They expressed their opinion with sincere intentions. I don’t understand why police came up with this charge," he said, according to Khaosod English.

That makes a total of 12 people now issued with arrest warrants after they allegedly shared posts from the Facebook page CSI LA, an investigative blog that has publishes reports about criminal activities aroun...
Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan raided by Thai police

The Thaiger

The Thai Military & Police have raided Agama Yoga in Koh Phangan. Charges have been filed against the Swami Vivekananda Saraswati. According to our source, Agama has been a 'ghost town' for weeks.

Back in July The Thaiger reported that the founder of the Koh Phangan based yoga and tantra school Agama, Swami Vivekananda Saraswati, was accused by multiple women of sexual assault. He claimed to be the “brilliant exponent of a unique and modern trend of thinking in Yoga” who “has reached high states of spiritual realisation.”

Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan is one of the world’s largest yoga training centres. Swami’s teacher is the infamous Romanian yoga guru Gregorian Bivolaru. Bivolaru was sentenced to six years in prison for havi...
Thai police chase the messengers – arrest warrant issued for CSI LA admin.

The Thaiger

Samui Provincial Court has now approved an arrest warrant for not only the administrator of the CSI LA Facebook page but also 12 of the page's followers who dared to share some of the reports about the alleged rape of a 19 year old British tourist on Koh Tao.

CSI LA now has over 810,000 followers on its Facebook blog and follows many threads of criminal investigation in Thailand. Generally, the thread has been a vocal critic of Thai police operations. The Bangkok Post describes the site as a 'muckraking' page.

The administrator, Pramuk Anantasin, is believed to be a Thai expat living in the US. Samui Court says that he and the 12 'sharers' have violated the computer crime laws.

After visiting Koh Tao last week police claim that the 19 year olds allegations about being drugged, robbed and raped on the island are bogus citing a lack of a police report, witnesses or other evidence.

Last Friday the editor and administrator of s...
