Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde | The Thaiger

Travel
Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde
An American discount airline has apologised to a mother after she claimed the staff laughed at her five year old daughter’s name.
The daughter is called Abcde.
The name, according to the mother, is pronounced ‘Ab-si-dee’. The airline staff also and posted a picture of her boarding pass with the unusual name.
The mother said she was outraged.
“The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees. So I turned around and said, ‘Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop,'” she said according to America’s ABC News.
The incident took place at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. The mother and daughter were heading to El Paso, Texas on a Southwest Airlines flight.
A spokesperson for the airline has offered a “sincere apology to the family”.
“We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online.”
Bangkok
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
PHOTO: The Nation
King Power International Group has opened what is being marketed as the world’s biggest glass-bottomed skywalk.
The new tourist (and local) attraction is on the rooftop of the 78 storey Mahanakhon building on Narathiwat Road in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district. Mahanokon is Thailand’s tallest building at 314 metres.
The glass skywalk has 360 degree panoramic view, vertically and horizontally. Standing on the glass platform you can see right around the Bangkok skyline and beyond. You can also look directly down, 314 metres below, to the street – not for the faint-hearted.
The building is equipped with a fast elevator which can reach the 74th floor from the ground in just 50 seconds.
King Power International (who have naming rights for the skyscraper) CEO Aiyawat Srivadhanaprabha said the glass-bottomed skywalk represents another important step and a pride for the Thai company.
“I believe that tourism is not just an engine to drive the country’s economy, but also a gate toward the building of sustainable confidence and promotion of Thai identity in the eyes of the global community,” said Aiyawat, an heir to the business empire of Vichai, the owner of Leicester City who died in helicopter crash recently.
The building features outdoor and indoor observation decks on the 78th and 74 floors respectively, modern shopping malls, varieties of both Thai and international food and duty-free shops (of course).
Scroll through to around 4.00 of this episode of ThinkingOfLiving to get a first peep at the new Bangkok icon.
Thailand
Arrivals up 20% – visa fee waiver
The Tourism and Sports Ministry is sprouting anecdotal evidence that tourist arrivals are up a massive 20% for the second half of November. This follows the hastily prepared visa-on-arrival fee waivers for 21 countries, introduced on November 15 and intended to run through to January 13 next year.
New visitors from India are part of the bounce back in tourist arrivals with a 4.2% increase from the same time last year. Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat says that October’s numbers for Chinese tourist arrivals plunged almost 20% but is now bouncing back strongly.
He also believes that there will be further growth in the next month as arrangements made, since the visa fee-waiver was introduced, turn into actual arrivals in the Kingdom.
Weerasak says that local tourism operators and public utilities must learn the needs of these two major markets (China and India) and prepare the right services to their demands and interests.
The Sports and Tourism Ministry is expecting that total arrivals in 2018 should still surge to around 38.4 million.
The 2,000 baht Visa On Arrival fee is waived for travellers from India, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, Taiwan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
The Ministry has also launched a campaign along with the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to encourage tourists to stop using plastic and polystyrene products during their stay in Thailand. Plastic products have already been banned in all Thailand’s national parks.
Thai Life
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
We refer to Myanmar a lot in our news because it’s a bordering foreign country to Thailand and many people from Myanmar work in and around Thailand.
But is it Myanmar or Burma, Myanmarese or Burmese?
As you’ll read there is no precise answer to the question with foreign powers still referring to the country with its two names although, officially, since 1989, the ruling party changed the country’s name to Myanmar. But even in Myanmar locals continue to use both names.
“The ruling military junta changed its name from Burma to Myanmar in 1989, a year after thousands were killed in the suppression of a popular uprising. Rangoon also became Yangon.”
At The Thaiger we’ve decided to refer to the country as ‘Myanmar’ and the people as ‘Burmese’. Reading ‘a man from Myanmar’ is a lot more cumbersome than ‘a Burmese man’. But for the country we’re following the trend of most regional media using the official name Myanmar.
Other publications have taken different decisions and that’s fine too. Here’s some information from The Culture Trip which provides a bit of background as to why our neighbouring country to the west lives on with two names and plenty of confusion.
Inside Asia Tours also has their own take on the name situation.
