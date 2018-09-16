Air Asia cancel flights into southern China

Air Asia has announced the cancellation of 32 regional flights through southern China scheduled on Sunday as there was potential the flights could be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Flights affected are routes landing in Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen, China.

The affected return flights are Phuket-Macao, Don Mueng-Hong Kong, Don Meuang-Macao, Don Meuang-Shantou, Chiang Mai-Hong Kong, Utapao-Macao, Phuket-Hong Kong, Chiang Mai-Macao, Don Meuang-Kwangchow and Don Meuang-Shenzhen.

Tropical Typhoon Mangkhut passed through the northern islands of The Philippines early on Saturday morning and made landfall in southern China around midday today.

The airline said its staff would inform passengers who have advance bookings to notify them of the new schedules.

Passengers can contact the Air Asia Call Centre at 0-2525-9999 for information.