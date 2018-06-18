Thai Life
Top Ten things to do when it’s wet in Phuket
There’s a bit of rain around. No worries. It’s rainy season and the island looks a lot better when it’s all green and we have to fill up the dams. So get over it and try something on our instant list of the ten things you can do when it’s raining in Phuket. And, please, add to the list in the comments section on our Facebook page The Thaiger. We’ll amend our list with your suggestions.
So here is our completely random Top Ten things to do whilst it’s raining.
One of the best shows on the island. There’s pre-show ‘walk around’ displays where you can see Muay Thai matches, traditional Thai villages and elephant shows (you can choose not to attend these if you’re sensitive about animal shows). Then it’s into the theatre for an astonishing show about Thai culture and history which will blow your mind. For everyone in the family. I’ve been 20 or more times – always take tourist friends there for a lesson in Thailand 1.0. Almost impossible to explain what you’ll see but, believe me, it’s worth the price. There’s also a mega-international buffet available before the show. Take your appetite.
2. Simon Star Cabaret
There’s the famous Simon Cabaret in Patong – this is the companion show in Samkong. Better parking and a newer theatre but much the same show. “The prettiest girls in Asia” they say. Same same but different. Completely family friendly but be prepared for a few questions after the show. Also, if you want to get a picture with one of the performers after the show you’ll need to hand over 100 Baht or so for the pleasure.
3. Jungceylon and Central Festival Shopping Centres
Head to one of the island’s big international shopping centres for some retail therapy. Both have plenty of label brands and excellent food options. There are also excellent cinemas at both locations where tickets will probably cost you a fraction of what you pay in your home country (unless you come from Nigeria where it’s quite cheap I hear). Cost around 200 baht+ unless you go on cheap-Wednesday when the tickets are half-price. Car parking can be a hassle so look at taking a taxi.
It has been much publicised that riding the incredibly intelligent elephants is cruel. Be part of the change and visit one of the best elephant sanctuarys in Thailand. Education is power, help spread the word that it is no longer acceptable to jump on the saddle. Yes it is an outdoor activity, but you are going to get wet anyway when you wash the elephants so get out there and play with the elephants.
Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is a home for retired working elephants, set on 30 acres of lush tropical jungle. Observe how elephants rehabilitate into forest life after decades of abuse, and experience how incredible the largest land mammal on earth is during a day at our sanctuary.
The Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is a joint partnership between Mr. Montri Todtane, a Phuket elephant camp owner and world-renowned elephant rescuer and conservationist Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation. Over the past 10 years, Lek has been a driving force of change in the industry by inviting elephant riding camp owners to embrace change through the Save Elephant Foundation’s ‘Saddle Off’ program.
5. Have a Thai massage or Spa treatment
You deserve it. There’s plenty of alternatives and style of massage all over the island, well, all over Thailand. A traditional Thai massage – firm, medium or light – will be an experience you’ll always remember. Don’t ask for firm unless you’re prepared for some PAIN! Despite the publicity, most massages don’t include a happy ending. Unless you’re in Patong, you’re probably not going to get that ‘optional extra’. There are also plenty of spas for all sorts of additional indulgences. Many of the bigger international hotels have excellent spas for ‘walk-in’ customers.
6. Go for a walk on the beach
It’s still warm, the beaches are still amazing, the monsoonal air is fresh off the Andaman Sea and you can enjoy the drama of nature doing what it does. Also, be amazed at the people who have paid their hard-earned money to visit Phuket and, whether it’s raining or not, are determined to go to the beach. And they do, sometimes with tragic consequences. Always obey the flags on the beach. Red means DON’T GO SWIMMING.
There’s bowling alleys at Big C in Kathu and Jungceylon. They’re really inexpensive and a great escape for a few hours. Strike or no strike you’ll always look like a star in those rental bowling shoes (who have been worn by thousands of people before you… hmmmm). Wear socks.
Located in the very south of the island at Panwa Beach the Phuket Aquarium is an excellent spot to escape the weather and learn about the underwater world around Phuket. It is also safe for the children to roam inside and let them discover the seahorses, turtles and deep sea creatures. Good for a couple of hours, try and plan your trip outside of school pick up and drop off times as the journey South can be a long one.
9. Phuket Trick Eye Museum
We love this place. A few hours of optical illusions and laughs. Great for the kids and the big kids as well. Located in the middle of Phuket Town. Take your camera or your mobile phone. An interesting back-story to the franchise of Trick Eye museums about a South Korean artist… you’ll learn more about it when you go there.
10. A Thai cooking class
Admit it, we all talk about taking Thai cooking class but few of us do. Hey, why bother with all that pesky preparation, cooking and doing the dishes when we can get magnificent street food for 50 baht, almost anywhere (except Patong where you’ll pay a bit more). Most of the larger hotels all have their own Thai cooking lessons. But for the best of the best head to the Blue Elephant Restaurant right on the border of Old Phuket Town for a memorable experience. The Sino-Portuguese building used to be the old Governor’s residence
So get out and enjoy Phuket, whether it’s sunny or not. Also, if it is raining, remember the rain is warm!
- Tim Newton
More than 4 million Asians took a cruise last year – a 20% increase.
PHOTO: Travel Daily Media
More than 4 million Asians took to the seas in 2017, aboard an ocean liner. A record-breaking 4,060,000 Asians took an ocean cruise in 2017 according to Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) – a 20.5 per cent increase from the 3,370,000 Asian passengers who boarded a passenger ship in 2016.
At 20.5 per cent, the 2017 year-on-year growth is more than three times the global growth (6.3 per cent), way ahead of markets such as North America (5.0 per cent) and Australia (4.4 per cent), putting Asia on top of the world in terms of cruise growth.
Asia accounted for about 15 per cent of total global ocean passenger volume in 2017.
The region also had seven countries making it to the top 20 countries by cruise passenger volume. Cruise passengers from China, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India all saw double-digit year-on-year growth. The fastest growing markets were Hong Kong and Malaysia which both recorded more than 80 per cent growth from 2016.
“Cruising continues to be on an impressive progressive trajectory in Asia, gaining consumer interest and having a positive impact on the economy. With a comparatively low population penetration rate and limited awareness of cruising in many Asian markets, the potential is tremendous.” Said Mr Joel Katz, Managing Director for CLIA Australasia & Asia.
“Since the start of the CLIA Asia office in 2017, we have made strong progress with introducing CLIA’s training and accreditation programme, educating travel agents on everything cruise and how they can benefit from the current demand. We look forward to working with the industry to support the continued development of cruise in Asia.”
Above figures were released as part of the 2017 official global cruise industry numbers reported by CLIA.
Top Ten Phuket Bakeries and Patisseries
Living in Phuket we are extremely fortunate to have so much good quality fresh produce available – organic vegetables, tropical fruit and young coconuts to name just a few gems. One thing we have struggled with over the years is getting our hands (or more accurately our mouths) on fresh, quality bakery products and pastries although there have been a few long-term notables.
But now we’ve got you covered with a plethora of new bakeries opening on the island. In no particular order…
With 8 locations around the island of Phuket, Lucky 13 Sandwich has firmly stamped their mark on the cafe bakery market. With fresh bread baked twice daily in their production bakery in Kamala and distriubuted to all their stores, freshness is guaranteed. Flavour is also important, using recipes that have been handed down through generations. They do not use any preservatives in their bread and only use the best of ingredients including butter from New Zealand. Why not get lucky and try and Lucky 13 Sandwich today.
Located perfectly on a corner in Ban Manik, the newly opened Napoleon Bakery is making waves on the island with it’s beautifully crafted artisan breads and bakery items. All items are baked on site daily by Head Chef Rolf Kurt who has 40 years experience, traditional in it’s style, using only the best of produce, Napoleon Bakery is an absolute must.
3. Zurich Bread Factory and Café, Kathu
Locals drive from all over the island to buy takeaway bread and pastries from Zurich Bread Factory. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features its house-made traditionally European style breads and pastries. You need to try the cranberry hot cross buns, almond croissants and fruit tart (there’s definitely fruit in there, along with creamy custard and chocolate 🙂 Located on the very busy Phrabaramee Road in Kathu, opposite the go-karting track. Parking is available behind the bakery.
With multiple outlets on the island, Bake Cherngtalay is the home of its production kitchen which supplies bakery products throughout Phuket. With dine in and takeaway options, their fresh pastries (apple turnover a must try) and daily baked fresh breads, their extensive list means there is something for everyone’s palate. Once the kingpin on the island, but now finds itself in a more competitive market, Bake Cherngtalay continues to provide excellent quality bakery items and is very deserving of a place in our top ten list.
Located five minutes inland from Layan Beach, nestled amongst lush grass and native foliage, Project Artisan is the perfect escape for the entire family. A newcomer in location and style, Project Artisan is establishing itself as the place to be on the island for the hip crowd, providing excellent service, artisan food and beverages and regular workshops to educate the young and the young at heart. Project Artisan’s locally sourced, and organic-where-possible breads and pastries are available in their aptly named “Grab & Go“ and also feature on their evolving menu.
6. La Fayette French Bakery, Kamala
With two locations in Kamala, one a cute little café and the other featuring a café but also the bakery production kitchen, La Fayette French Bakery is a wonderful addition to the formerly-sleepy Kamala village. The dine in and takeaway bakery items and rustic, traditionally crafted bread as well as their buttery and fluffy croissants are a naughty pleasure.
High Tea at Les Diables is an institution on the island just like the café’s owner Peter Webber. With a larger than life personality, Peter is a master craftsman in patisserie, growing up in Devon UK, it is no wonder his scones and house made jams are divine. For ten years he held the position of Executive Pastry Chef at the famed Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Now he’s brought all that skill and precision to Les Diables in Phuket. Delicate pastries, bite size sandwiches, scones and savory pastries all feature in the afternoon tea available daily. And for special occasions Peter’s bespoke cakes deserve a Top Ten category all on their own.
Off the beaten track down in Rawai (used to be in Chalong on Viset Road), Delish Café is primarily frequented by locals, our suggestion to you is to break out of the tourist trap and head south. The café is owned and operated by an Australian couple who are long term residents on the island. Already listed on The Thaiger’s Top Ten Coffees, it also makes our best bakery list too, because their freshly baked products are simply the best. The cake cabinet is something you would expect in a trendy suburban café in Sydney, their latest addition is walnut, coffee flavored cake, cinnamon meringue, toasted walnuts, and maple vanilla whipped cream. Oh my goodness take my money now!!!
9. Anantara Layan Breakfast Buffet, Layan
Yes, I am fully aware this is not a bakery, however… Anantara Layan has the most scrumptious breakfast buffet on the island and this is largely due to the extensive and delicate bakery items on it. Executive Chef Silvano, a long time resident on the island, and his pastry team produce all items on site daily. The banana bread is especially delicious as is the light and fluffy croissants, paired with house made spreads and jams.
This cute little café in Phuket Town has very quickly established itself as a place to have good quality vegetarian/vegan bakery items. Their banana bread with a hot latte is very popular with locals! Changing menus depending on availability of healthy products keeping the café fresh, current and keeps you coming back for more.
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
In no particular order….
The Railway Man (2013)
A Colin Firth movie made partly in Thailand (also ‘Bridget Jones – The Edge of Reason’, 2004), ‘The Railway Man’ is a 2013 British–Australian war film directed by Jonathan Teplitzky. The movie also starred Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Irvine, and Stellan Skarsgård. The movie follows a tortured soul and his traumas as an ex-POW who was interred and tortured by Japanese troops in camps around the Thai Burmese border. He returns later in life to confront his demons.
From ‘The Telegraph’… “One of the most striking things about the terrain through which the “Death Railway” linking Thailand to Burma passed, is its extraordinary beauty. Much of the scenery is classically south-east Asian: lush and tropical, fringed with rugged, mountainous mystery. It is the stuff of travellers’ dreams. But as ‘The Railway Man’, the latest film to throw light on one of history’s darker chapters reveals, it is also the stuff of nightmares”.
The Hangover II (2011)
Hardly high art but a successful sequel to the original ‘Hangover’ starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Ken Jeong. The film was filmed almost entirely in Bangkok and around Phang Nga Bay including Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton in Krabi. The film gives you the impression that you turn left in Bangkok, travel an hour or so, and arrive in Phang Nga Bay. Also the unlikely situation where you jump on a speedboat in Bangkok and arrive in Krabi on one tank of fuel! The reality is you would have to travel all the way south, around Singapore and then north through the Malaca Straits, a journey of three or four days.
The plot… well, anything and everything goes wrong! Tattoos, ladboys, drugs, kidnapping, car chases, fingers chopped off. That’s about it.
In 2011 an Australian stuntman who was injured whilst filming in Bangkok sued Warner Bros. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.
The film had a budget of $80 million but returned nearly $600 million.
Good Morning Vietnam (1987)
‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ is a 1987 American military comedy-drama film written by Mitch Markowitz and directed by Barry Levinson. The movie is set in Saigon in 1965, during the Vietnam War. The movie was a major star-vehicle for Robin Williams as radio DJ Adrian Cronauer on Armed Forces Radio Service.
Plot, briefly… man becomes DJ on official military radio station in Saigon. DJ is widely popular with the US troops but very unpopular with some of the military bosses. Man meets woman, man falls for woman, woman’s brother is a Viet Cong pimp.
The film is famous for Williams’ radio broadcast scenes which were largely improvised. It was a critical and commercial success; for his work in the film, Williams won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor. ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ was one of the most successful films of the year, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 1987.
The film was shot almost entirely in Bangkok.
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
We throw these two Bond films into the same posting but extensive sequences in both were filmed in and around Phang Nga Bay. Ko Tapu, a limestone monolith standing all by itself, has become a major tourist attraction in the Bay and has even been renamed James Bond Island in honour of it’s backdrop performance in the Roger Moore ‘Man with the Golden Gun’. Probably one of the most boring of the Bond franchises but, hey, it spawned a whole new tourism attraction for the region!
‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ was the 18th James Bond film, this time with Pierce Brosnan with a license to kill. The Ho Chi Minh City scenes were shot in Bangkok and Phang Nga Bay, pretending it was some other asian location.
Heaven and Earth (1993)
Heaven & Earth is a 1993 American biographical war drama film written and directed by Oliver Stone and featuring a stellar cast including cranky Tommy Lee Jones, Haing S. Ngor, Joan Chen and Hiep Thi Le.
It is the third and final film in Stone’s Vietnam War trilogy, which also includes ‘Platoon’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July’. The film was shot in Thailand as the Vietnamese government had decided Oliver Stone liked to depict their country in a negative light (it took them Stone’s two other films to figure that out). Town shots are filmed around Old Phuket Town and many of the wider shots of open paddocks and fields were filmed around Krabi.
The film was based on the books ‘When Heaven and Earth Changed Places’ and ‘Child of War’, ‘Woman of Peace’, which Le Ly Hayslip wrote about her experiences during and after the Vietnam War.
It was a box office flop earning only $5.9 million on a budget of $33 million.
Air America (1990)
‘Air America’ was a 1990 American action comedy directed by Roger Spottiswoode with Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr. as Air America pilots flying missions in Laos during the Vietnam War. All the ‘Laos’ shots were shot in Thailand.
Plot: When the protagonists discover their aircraft is being used by government agents to smuggle heroin, they must avoid being framed as the drug-smugglers.
Budgeted at $35 million, the production involved 500 crew shooting in 49 different locations in Thailand, London, and Los Angeles. Principal photography began on October 3, 1989 and ran for five months but the crew were called back six months later to film a new ending.
The producers rented 26 aircraft from the Thai military, although some of the stunt flyers refused to perform some of the stunts, with 60-year-old veterans being drafted for some of the more nuanced aerial shots. Sidenote: PepsiCo wanted the filmmakers to use a fictional soda rather than show opium being refined at their abandoned factory.
The Killing Fields (1984)
Not only a film made mostly in Thailand but also an Academy Award winner and a fitting story of the Asian holocaust – the reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia between 1975 and 1979 where up to 2.5 million citizens were systematically starved, over-worked or killed.
The film focusses on two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and American Sydney Schanberg. It was directed by Roland Joffé and produced by David Puttnam. Sam Waterston played Schanberg, Haing S. Ngor as Pran, Julian Sands as Jon Swain, and John Malkovich as Al Rockoff.
At the 57th Academy Awards it received eight Oscar nominations; including Best Picture. It won three, most notably Best Supporting Actor for Haing S. Ngor, who had had no previous acting experience. Directer Roland Joffé said, of Haing S. Ngor’s performance… “Haing had been acting his whole life – you had to be a pretty good actor to survive the Khmer Rouge”.
From Roland Joffé… “We shot those scenes in the countryside outside Bangkok. Lots of very realistic looking corpses had been laid out. It was all very disturbing: you’d get a crawling feeling up your back during shooting. And there was a real panic when a farmer’s wife went out early in the morning and got a total shock when she saw them, poor woman”.
The Beach (2000)
The Beach is a 2000 British-American adventure drama film directed by Danny Boyle and based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Alex Garland. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton, Virginie Ledoyen, Guillaume Canet and, Robert Carlyle. It was partly filmed around Phuket Town and Koh Phi Phi.
Producers got a lot of heat for bulldozing and landscaping sections of Ko Phi Phi Leh beach to make it more “paradise-like” including clearing some of the coconut trees and grass. Local environmentalists weren’t going to put up with that!
The lawsuits dragged on for years. In 2006, Thailand’s Supreme Court upheld an appellate court ruling that the filming had harmed the environment and ordered that damage assessments be made. Producers had made an allowance for repairing any damage but the 2004 Asian tsunami did its own ‘alteration’ of the beach.
The crappy old On On Hotel in Phuket Town, depicted in the movie, has had a major make-over since and now a very swish boutique hotel worth visiting anytime.
Did You Know? Ewan McGregor was cast as the main character before leaving due to disputes with the director. It was speculated that Director Danny Boyle was offered additional funding under the condition that DiCaprio be cast and his character made American.
Around the World in 80 Days (1956 and 2004)
A grand Hollywood epic and a personal passion project for the, then, Mr Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Todd. The epic picture was directed by Michael Anderson and produced by Mike Todd’s company who financed the film by selling his Todd-AO 70mm film format. Admittedly, if you blinked, you’d miss the portions of the movie filmed in Thailand. A 2004 version, starring Steve Coogan and Jackie Chan, had segments also filmed in Thailand, posing as a Chinese village. It was a flop. Here’s an excerpt from Wikipedia about the original 1956 production…
Filming took place in late 1955, from August 9 to December 20. The crew worked fast (75 actual days of filming). The picture cost just under $6 million to make, employing 112 locations in 13 countries and 140 sets. Todd said he and the crew visited every country portrayed in the picture, including England, France, India, Spain, Thailand and Japan. According to the Time magazine review of the film, the cast including extras totalled 68,894 people; it also featured 7,959 animals, “including four ostriches, six skunks, 15 elephants, 17 fighting bulls, 512 rhesus monkeys, 800 horses, 950 burros, 2,448 American buffalo, 3,800 Rocky Mountain sheep and a sacred cow that eats flowers on cue.” There is also a cat, at the Reform Club. The wardrobe department spent $410,000 to provide 74,685 costumes and 36,092 trinkets.
The Impossible (2012)
Shot in 2012 and directed by Juan Antonio Bayona. Hard to leave out this one out as the story was about Phuket and the Andaman’s largest natural disaster – the Asian tsunami of 2004. The story revolves around a British family staying in Khao Lak for their Christmas holidays. The movie starred Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts. Many Phuket extras were enlisted as extras for the movie. If we had one criticism about this film it would be the focus on the single family whilst the disaster killed up to 250,000 who were never referred to in the film.
Honourable mentions
The ‘Special Thanksgiving’ Award
‘Mechanic: Resurrection’ (2016). One big turkey. Probably better off un-resurrected.
The ‘Blink and you’ll miss it’ Award
‘Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith’ (2005)
Shot in 2005, directed by George Lucas, the finale of the original six Star Wars episodes. There were a few scenes filmed around Krabi Province to represent the Wookie home planet ‘Kaashyyk’. By the time the CGI crew got their hands on the original footage you’d be hard pressed to recognise the scenery.
‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason’ (2004)
A 2004 sequel of ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and directed by Beeban Kidron that reunites the same cast members: Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, and Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver. This time, the movie’s plot takes them to Bangkok (some scenes were shot along the infamous Soi Cowboy), to Phuket International Airport, Nai Yang Beach, and Panyee Island in Phang Nga Bay.
An exhaustive list of big movies made mostly or partly in Thailand, HERE.
