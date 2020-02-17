Three Thai lottery winners take home 6 million baht each | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Three Thai lottery winners take home 6 million baht each
781403. That’s the magic six numbers you needed for yesterday’s lottery, which would award you with a grand prize of 6 million baht if you had a winning lottery ticket. Three people won, a convenience store owner in Nakhon Ratchasima and married couple from Rayong.
Suwarn Sinthao bought her ticket hoping to win a three-number prize of 4,000 baht but when she realised that she had all 6 numbers she just sat down and cried. Khaosod News went to interview Suwarn the store owner in Nakhon Ratchasima, along with lots of friends, relatives and well-wishers. Suwarn said she purchased the ticket using the numbers on an old car she had seen in a dream.
She says she will be using the money to pay off the family’s debts and the rest to renovate her store and home. She says she’ll also donate some of her winnings.
The other winners were a married couple from Rayong. 43 year old Sompong Raethuan and 32 year old Wimon Molatin filed a report at the Pluak Daeng Police Station after realising they had won 2 first prizes brining their total winnings to 12 million baht. They say they’ve been using the same sequence of numbers for a long time. The couple work at a local factory and the tickets were purchased at a market in the Pluak Daeng District, north-west in the Rayong Province. The say the money will be invested for future plans whilst both will continue to work in the factory.
Congratulations to all the winners. The next government lottery draw will be on March 1.
SOURCES: Khaosod | Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Put down your knife and fork. We’re going to talk about bumguns, arse-blasters and Number 2s.
Let’s take a moment and travel to a western country and sit on the toilet. We do whatever we need to do and then… where’s the water gun? Instead you’re confronted with a roll of toilet paper, patterned or otherwise (why?!) Asian people have been happily washing their nether regions after Number 1s and Number 2s forever. Why hasn’t the West caught on? It’s not as if a westerner hasn’t experienced the joy and wonder of a quick squirt below and been unable to take the idea home.
Now some enterprising scientists have done the research and the bum-gun comes up the winner. An American rectal surgeon in New York, Dr Evan Goldstein, told a squeamish audience at ButtCon (basically Comic-Con, but all about bottoms instead of comics) that a squirt with water is actually a much better way to clean yourself after using the bathroom.
Now it starts getting a bit gross.
Asians already know that using toilet tissue after defecating basically means you will simply smear that faecal matter around, without actually cleaning the area. If you’re eating a low-roughage diet the problem is worse.
Meanwhile, washing with water will thoroughly clean the area of any trace of faeces. A bit of well-aimed water pressure for a few seconds will do a much, much better job than a few metres of toilet paper! Finishing the spray-job with a quick wipe of tissue paper will then leave your backside feeling cleaner and fresher after every poop!
“Besides being a better cleaning agent all-around, only wiping your bum using tissue can actually lead to injuries.”
Dr Evan Goldstein, speaking to Insider, said that the skin on the anus is quite thin and delicate. And dry toilet paper can be abrasive.
“This is why wiping too many times, or any harsh actions, could lead to painful tears, or tears, and even bleeding.”
Some Americans have now taken on the idea of cleaning up with water and agree that using a bidet to wash your backside can be more comfortable than toilet paper. Especially for people who just had surgery, given birth, or experience irritable bowel syndrome. Scientists now also universally agree that a squat toilet is healthier than a sitting on a porcelain throne… but one thing at a time!
The contentious topic, a favourite at ButtCon, now comes down on the side of the wet finish rather than the paper finish.
But not all research on bidets or ‘bum guns’ is positive. A large study of women in Japan in 2010 found that frequent use of bidets could interrupt the normal bacterial flora in the vagina and lead to infection.
So, it’s more hygienic and, well, it feels better (come on, admit it!). But there’s also plenty of other reasons to back the bun-gun. The average American reportedly uses 3 rolls of tissue a week, the whole country goes through about 36.5 billion rolls a year. And how much water goes into making one roll of tissue paper? About 140 litres. The production of that pure white toilet paper uses even more water. Making tissue also involves the pulping of millions of trees, and using tonnes of chlorine.
And then there’s all the energy involved in manufacturing, the packaging and transporting of the rolls of paper to retail outlets. Tissue paper is also known to clog plumbing and force city sewer systems and water treatment plants to work much harder.
So, next time you’re reaching behind and having a quick squirt (please aim carefully), you’ll feel better knowing that your backside is probably happier with the end result.
And a big shout out to all the proctologists out there for doing a job most of us wouldn’t! Have fun at ButtCon.
SOURCE: msn.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
Police say the ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ could lead to injury, death and jail terms
Thai Police are warning teenagers against copycat versions of a idiotic and dangerous craze known as the ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ citing victims ending up with spine and head injuries. And even death. The online fad, gaining notoriety on social media, involves tricking someone into jumping into the air before friends on either side kick the player’s legs out causing them to fall heavily on their back.
Doctors say the online fad, which originated in South America, is potentially “deadly” and could easily harm the skull, brain and neck bones. The Thai Medical Services chief Somsak Akkslip says the Skullbreaker Challenge is life-threatening as the victim’s head can hit the ground, with deadly consequences.
“The consequences could be horrific. The victim’s skull will be broken and nerves will be damaged, with bleeding in the brain.”
Thai police and doctors are fearful Thai kids and teenagers will be inclined to experiment with the fad after the popularity of clips posted on social media. Police remind people who are responsible for causing severe injuries to others, especially when the harm is pre-meditated, will face jail terms of between 2-10 years.
“Specifically, if a victim is seriously injured, his friends can be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail and pay a maximum fine of 200,000 baht under the law’s Section 297.”
Police are asking parents and teachers to educate kids about the dangers of the Skullbreaker Challenge and urging them not to imitate the ‘game’ or caving into peer pressure.
This report examining the latest stupid online craze from NBC, Florida…Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Property
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
by Marciano Birjmohun
Imagine beachfront villas, riverfront condominiums and mountain hideaways. Vacation homes like these are often purchased for particular lifestyles and leisure activities. However, buyers may need to consider other factors to make the best buying decision. Rental management, for instance, should be considered as holiday home usage often peaks during the holidays, and many homeowners want to benefit from their investment, all year round.
Location
Back in the 80s and 90s, close proximity to your primary residences was a major factor; most vacation homes were within driving distance or a short domestic flight away. However, globalisation has removed the barrier, and these days, investors cross land and sea to acquire their dream homes.
Location is the most important aspect when purchasing a vacation home for both residential and commercial reasons. When considering the location, keep the following questions in mind: Which recreational activities are available? Is there sufficient infrastructure such as mass transit, restaurants, and entertainment spots? Does the location offer a short commute to the airport? And, what kind of developments can we expect to see in the area?
Set in lush tropical gardens, Trichada Sky villa offers a private sanctuary. The pool & garden beckon while the elegant layout & design confirm you are here to relax. Pitched roofs over the common living spaces emphasise the tropical lifestyle.
The season
Holiday lodges in Chiang Mai are best visited during the cooler period of the year, while the opposite is true for beach front homes in Phuket. Vacation homes are directly linked to seasons and climates. When purchasing a vacation home, consider which season matches with your preference and schedule – investors who live in the colder hemisphere often prefer a home that offers a “warm” welcome while people in tropical countries are tempted by a crisp hideaway.
Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort is primed for wellness investment, set amidst unspoiled nature on a natural hot spring in Northern Thailand.
Nature and scenery
Whether you’re looking for oceanfront, mountains or beaches, everybody is looking for that perfect, personal vacation sentiment. This is a very subjective aspect of vacation homes and often the underlying trigger in buyers’ choices. It can be the rhythmic ebbs and flows of the waves that lull you to sleep or the grand mountain that inspires awe and ignites adventurous spirits. Your ideal home should be a retreat where your inner self feels at rest – or at its best.
Beachfront Bliss does not compromise when it comes to ocean views. The low-rise condominium sits on one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, making for a perfect seaside escape.
Rentability
Thanks to vacation rental companies, holiday homes have gained global popularity and opened doors for millions of travellers each year. When purchasing a holiday home for investment, it is important to research rentability in the area, including: Which homes are in my area, and what kind of rental and hospitality services do the competitors provide? Is there demand and potential in this location? Which seasons will have the highest occupancy and how can I accommodate those travellers? The good news is high demand and a good reputation put your property ahead of the game and increase your rental returns.
Every detail in Chandra Villa on Koh Samui speaks of harmony with nature, from the lounge couch to the woven lanterns.
Rental management
As a vacation homeowner you will not be able to manage your own property on a weekly or even monthly basis, and expect seamless results. It’s important, therefore, to work with a reputable rental management company or hospitality operator. These days, merely managing rentals is not enough; providing top tier hospitality is the key to success.
Keep in mind that the largest operator is not always the best operator. In many markets, boutique operators have created positioning that penetrates niche markets. In either case, that company will become your business card – and the point of contact between your clients and your property. Maintain frequent communication with the operator and have them provide regular reports.
M Gallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside exudes charm and luxury in its design. This hotel-operated community is surrounded by lakes and tropical gardens.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Thailand’s PM2.5 micron elephant in the room – OPINION
German man dead after jumping from Pattaya condo, refusing medical assistance
US evacuates citizens from Japan virus ship as China death passes 1700
Chon Buri sugarcane vendor dragged behind motorbike after thief steals his phone
Countdown to reopening – contracts awards for new Maya Bay infrastructure
Wildfire damages over 2000 rai in national park
General Motors pulling out of Thailand
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south
21 Vietnamese fishermen taken for coronavirus testing in Songkhla
Three Thai lottery winners take home 6 million baht each
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Police say the ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ could lead to injury, death and jail terms
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
Thailand welcomes cruise ship shunned in Vietnam over virus fears
UPDATE: China coronavirus deaths reach 1665, Taiwan reports first fatality
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
- Property2 days ago
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
- Coronavirus4 days ago
2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard
- Events4 days ago
Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”
- Crime4 days ago
Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking
- Pattaya4 days ago
Chonburi immigration introduces “smart car” to check foreigners’ visa status