The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022

Donna Toon

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Baba Nest

With its magnificent east and west coast clifftops, Phuket has a plethora of ocean-facing rooftop sunset bars and restaurants where you may enjoy a perfectly chilled beverage while admiring the stunning view. There are so many fantastic places to view the sunset on the island that picking the top ten “best” (we could rattle off 20 without blinking) was quite tough, so apologies to other fine contenders who may appear on the list in the future.

The following is a list of our top ten sunset bars on the island of Phuket, in no particular order….

1. Kata Rocks

Set on the edge of the resorts stunning floating swimming pool with unparalleled views of the Andaman Sea, Kata Rocks Bar is chic in design with funky creative cocktails paired with sumptuous tapas. The impressive team of mixologists create unique and left of the middle cocktails that are not found anywhere on the island, the resort itself has its own branded Gin which features in many of the drinks list. My personal favourite is their Lycheetini which is crisp short drink made from vodka, lychee, lime juice and a dash of palm sugar, problem is I can’t just have the one! Try their non-alcoholic home-made ginger beer too.

Book here to stay at Kata Rocks

sunset bars Phuket

PHOTO: Kata Rocks

2. Baba Pool / Nest at Sri Panwa

Sri Panwa Resort at the very bottom of Cape Panwa has the rare 360 degree ocean views around Phuket. The award winning Baba Pool Club and Baba Nest has lounge chairs positioned and sunken in the mirrored splash pool the colours alone during sunset are fabulous. High end cocktails matched with a high end prices, Baba is a cool hangout with friends and family but perhaps just for a special occasion.

Book here to stay at Sri Panwa Resort

sunset bars Phuket

PHOTO: Baba Nest

3. Rang Hill Restaurants

Rang Hill is a popular hangout for locals especially and located on the north side of Phuket Town. It has stunning views over island. There are a number of restaurants and bars located on the hill offering local dishes and their most famous specialty is ice coffees. The most popular at Khao Rang Breeze Restaurant and Tunk Ka.

They call it a hill, but it’s actually only 150 metres high which is not so tall at all, however the views are amazing even at the low height. There’s also an excellent viewpoint to catch your postcard view of Phuket Town and the south of the island beyond.

sunset bars Phuket

PHOTO: Khao Rang Breeze Restaurant

4. 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort

As the name suggests 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort has uninterrupted panoramic views of Layan and Laguna. 360 is a magical spot with fairy lights in the trees, has excellent service, delicious tapas and mouth watering cocktails. It opens just in time for sunset at 5.30 pm and a place where we love to sit in the lounge chairs and take it all in. Don’t miss the ‘Bubbles and Beats’ with The Thaiger 102.75 FM’s Garry Holden there on Thursday and Saturday nights. An absolute must for any visitor or resident in Phuket.

Book here to stay at The Pavilions Resort

sunset bars Phuket

PHOTO: 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort

5. Escape Rooftop Bar at Novotel Phuket Karon Resort & Spa

Escape Rooftop Bar, at the Novotel Karon, opened late in November 2017. It comes with an extensive cocktail list, and to keep the munchies away an equally impressive tapas and antipasto selection. Open daily from 6pm Escape has a rustic feel with varying specials throughout the week, including “Double Trouble” on Tuesday (buy one get one free on selected drinks) and “Treasure Box” on a Thursday where you have keys to a lucky draw treasure box with many different prizes and deals.

Book here to stay at Phuket Karon Resort & Spa

The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Escape Rooftop Bar

6. The Kee Sky Lounge

Located in the heart of Patong on the rooftop of The Kee Resort, The Sky Lounge has an enticing vibe with DJs and daily happy hours. The happy hour is from 9.00pm – 11.00pm with buy 1 get 1 free cocktails and local beers. There’s also Ladies Night every Sundah from 7.00pm to 9.00pm, with 50% off all drinks for ladies. Whether your looking to dance the night away or spend a quiet romantic evening with your loved one The Kee Sky Lounge is a great place to do both.

Book here to stay at The KEE Resort & Spa Phuket

The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

The Kee Sky Lounge

7. Wassa Homemade Bar

They say a picture paints a thousand words, don’t be fold by the plastic chairs and rustic tables at Wassa Homemade Bar, though ascetically underwhelming, the drinks list and to-die-for views are very impressive. Placed at the top of Phuket Hill facing perfectly West for sublime sunsets Wassa is a local hangout and also for expats in the know. Like any locally owned and operated bar the Thai menu accompanying the drinks is tasty and cheap.

sunset bars Phuket

PHOTO: Wassa Homemade Bar

8. Vanilla Sky at Cape Sienna

The relaunch of Vanilla Sky Bar & Gastro Pub at Cape Sienna is a welcome back to the ultra cool rooftop bar to the Phuket scene. It is positioned perfectly on the cliffs of Kamala’s Nakalay Bay to take in the stunning Phuket sunsets. With daily happy hour specials offering 30% discount from noon till late, occasional guest DJ spots and delicious Gastro Pub dishes, Vanilla Sky Bar is an institution for locals, tourists and expats. With stunning sea views, creative craft cocktails, modern stylish Gastro Pub food it is a fabulous place to hang with friends, say hi to Pepe the resorts F&B Director a good guy and always up for a chat.

Book here to stay at Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel and Villas

The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Vanilla Sky Bar

9. Talung Thai at Paresa Resort

Located on the ‘Millionaires Mile’ in Kamala, Talung Thai at Paresa Resort has dramatic high cliff views over the Andaman Sea with amazing sunsets. You are welcomed to the bar with floor to ceiling wine fridges that immediately say ‘wow’. The drinks list is award winning. Their mixologists have competed year on year at the Thailand best of the bests Diegeo cocktail competitions. Monthly cocktails specials and as well as the resorts signature cocktails keep you going back for more. My personal favourite is the Thai inspired ‘Chilli and Lime Caipiroska’ the perfect combination of spice and sour.

Book here to stay at Paresa Resort

The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Talung Thai at Paresa Resort

10. The Surface Restaurant & Bar

The Surface provides exceptional ocean views from its great location at the top of La Flora Resort & Spa, situated in the heart of Patong Beach. The sunset is one of the rooftop bar’s highlights, so don’t arrive too late if you want to catch the best views. On the food front, the rooftop bar serves delectable grilled delicacies as well as an extensive drink and wine menu. The Surface is a terrific setting for a romantic night out, with exquisite vistas, a laid-back musical backdrop, and delicious food and drinks.

Book here to stay at La Flora Resort & Spa

The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The Surface Restaurant & Bar

All of these amazing bars offer front row seats of Phuket’s magical sunset! So, which one will you visit first?

Looking for more restaurant recommendations in Phuket? Read our article on the best restaurants in Phuket you need to try this year!

 

    Donna Toon

    Originally from New Zealand, Donna Toon has been living in Thailand for the last 9 years with her husband Scot and their two boys Jackson and Oliver. After graduating with a Degree in Hospitality Management, Donna has travelled the world with a desire to develop her craft. A recent move from hospitality has seen Donna immerse herself into the media and radio industry, consulting for a number of media companies.

    image

