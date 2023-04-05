Thai woman finds rat claw in chilli paste (video)

A Thai woman was eating jaew bla ra (chilli paste with pickled fish) that she bought from a market in Prachin Buri province in central Thailand yesterday when she noticed a mysterious foot – with fingernails – floating in the sauce. She didn’t know what it was until netizens informed her that it looked like a rat claw.

In a video posted on Facebook, the chilli sauce lover prods the mystery foot with a spoon and says…

“It has fingernails too. What animal does this foot belong to? Look at it.”

She added the caption…

“Today, I went to buy jaew bla ra from the same place I always do inside Raboh Market. When I poured it out, I saw a bone, so I picked it up to inspect it.

“I’m confused, why would chilli sauce have bones in it? When I turned it over I was shocked. #TheEnd I won’t be buying jaew bla ra from this store again.”

Horrified netizens in the comments section informed the victim that it looked like a rat claw had somehow made its way into her chilli paste.

Reporters travelled to the market in Si Maha Phot district where they spoke to a concerned chilli paste vendor. She said that the woman’s post on social media would affect jaew bla ra sales for everyone, not just the offending store.

She said that if it was she who found the rat claw, she wouldn’t have posted it on social media, because it will negatively affect sales for many vendors. But finding a rat claw in your sauce just doesn’t seem like something to keep to yourself.

In March last year, a family from the same province found a poisonous centipede in a tin of fish produced by a “famous brand.”

Despite the hazardous nature of the tin of fish, the brand’s name was not mentioned, hardly a surprise in defamation-fearing Thailand.

In August last year, blood poured from a Thai man’s mouth after he bit into a pork skewer (“moo ping“) with blades inside it in Samut Prakan province just south of Bangkok.

In January this year, a netizen said they bit into a Thai dessert called khanom keng to find a plaster inside it.

In 2020, a restaurant customer was given a 60 baht discount after finding glass in their food in Ayutthaya province.