Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 9, 2026, 3:59 PM
2 minutes read
Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot
Photo via Instagram/ @kollawat_2626

A Thai teenager received widespread praise online after taking his grandfather on a journey of around 2,000 kilometres by train and bus to visit Singapore for the first time.

The 16 year old, known as Queue, shared a video of the trip on his Instagram account, kollawat_2626, describing how he took his grandfather on the journey despite not coming from a wealthy family.

In the caption, he wrote, “As a 16 year old boy, not from a wealthy family, I took my grandfather on a train journey covering 2,000 kilometers to Singapore for the first time.”

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Queue said he posted the footage to preserve a special memory with his grandfather. The video showed them visiting Singapore’s iconic Merlion attraction, including a photograph of his grandfather posing in front of the landmark.

At one point, Queue could be heard asking his grandfather to act naturally because he wanted to capture the moment on video.

Thai teen takes grandfather to Singapore by train and bus
Photo via Instagram/ @kollawat_2626

The post attracted more than 760,000 likes, with many commenters praising Queue for making the trip happen and helping his grandfather fulfil a dream. Others wished his grandfather good health and encouraged the teenager to continue sharing their adventures.

Some users also suggested that Queue start a YouTube channel, saying they would support him and hoped to see more trips with his grandfather.

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Queue thanked those who had supported him, explaining that he had not expected the video to go viral and had initially shared it simply to preserve a happy memory.

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In the comments, he outlined the journey and how he kept costs down. He said he and his grandfather took a third-class train, described as the cheapest class, from Nakhon Pathom province to Su-ngai Kolok district in Narathiwat province.

Thai teen received online praise for taking gandpa to Singapore
Photo via Instagram/ @kollawat_2626

They then crossed into Malaysia and took a bus to Pasir Mas Railway Station. From there, they bought train tickets to Johor Bahru for around 390 baht per person before taking a bus across the border to Woodlands in Singapore. The bus reportedly cost around 50 baht per person.

The pair did not stay overnight in Singapore. Instead, they returned to Johor Bahru in Malaysia to save money, spending around 2,000 baht per night on accommodation.

Queue said a man whom he respected like an older brother helped pay for their accommodation.

“This is a budget trip focusing truly on lifetime experience. Thanks for all the support,” he wrote.

Following suggestions from social media users, Queue has since announced that he has launched a YouTube channel called คิวพาลุย, hoping to build an audience and make the channel successful.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 9, 2026, 3:59 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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