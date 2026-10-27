Thai 7-Eleven worker goes viral for speaking seven languages

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 2:27 PM
2 minutes read
Thai 7-Eleven worker goes viral for speaking seven languages
Photo via TikTok: @711idol

A Thai 7-Eleven employee who speaks seven languages has become a social media sensation, with his impressive qualifications and unusual career path leaving netizens joking that he must be a chairman working undercover.

The man behind the viral video is 48 year old Theerawat Wanichkham, better known as Tony, who has a background in communications, law, languages and tourism.

Despite his extensive education and overseas experience, he has spent more than three years working at 7-Eleven after the Covid-19 pandemic changed his career plans.

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Tony currently works as an assistant store manager, interpreter and MC, and is affectionately known to his younger colleagues as P’To.

His unexpected fame began with a video showing him speaking several languages to customers.

On October 23, TikTok account @711idol interviewed him and asked him to demonstrate all seven: English, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Malay, Indonesian, Burmese and German.

A Thai 7-Eleven worker has gone viral for speaking seven languages, revealing how the Covid-19 pandemic led him to a new career in retail.
Photo via TikTok: @711idol

Tony said he was surprised by the attention after colleagues showed him the clip, which had attracted millions of views.

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He explained that his language skills were developed through years of education, international experience and a personal interest in communicating with people from different cultures.

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Originally from Ayutthaya, Tony grew up regularly encountering foreign visitors and became comfortable interacting with them from a young age.

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He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications, graduated in law and completed master’s degrees in languages and tourism. He also studied languages at several institutions.

His career took him to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, where he became accustomed to switching between languages in everyday life and at work.

Tony said he can communicate and work in all seven languages, although English, Chinese and Malay are his strongest.

A Thai 7-Eleven worker has gone viral for speaking seven languages, revealing how the Covid-19 pandemic led him to a new career in retail.
Photo via TikTok: @711idol

His move to 7-Eleven came during the Covid-19 pandemic, when international travel ground to a halt and tourism-related businesses faced an uncertain future.

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Affected by the downturn, Tony began looking for other work.

While businesses across the tourism sector had stopped operating, 7-Eleven stores continued serving customers. For him, the familiar convenience store chain offered hope during a difficult period.

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“People who haven’t been through that time wouldn’t understand,” Tony said.

He added that he admired how 7-Eleven continued operating through crises, including fires, floods, disease outbreaks, earthquakes and economic downturns.

His new career soon gave him an unexpected opportunity to put his language abilities to use.

A Thai 7-Eleven worker has gone viral for speaking seven languages, revealing how the Covid-19 pandemic led him to a new career in retail.
Photo via TikTok: @711idol

Tony recalled that during his first days at 7-Eleven, more than 10 buses carrying hundreds of Chinese tourists arrived at the store, giving him an immediate chance to put his Mandarin skills to use.

He sees his role as something of a goodwill ambassador, helping foreign visitors feel welcome and encouraging them to return to Thailand. Chinese tourists, in particular, appreciate being served in their own language.

Online reactions have been equally positive, with several commenters recognising Tony from the 7-Eleven branch at BITEC Bangna, which serves many foreign customers.

Netizens praised Tony’s enthusiasm and customer service skills, with some recalling that he may have previously worked as a tour guide. Tony said he was touched by the positive response and proud to help welcome visitors to Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 2:27 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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