Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 10, 2026, 10:35 AM
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Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect | Thaiger

The Royal Barge Procession 2026 takes place on Friday, November 6, on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. The procession forms part of the Royal Kathin Ceremony, during which His Majesty the King presents robes to Buddhist monks. This year’s ceremony marks the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty the Queen’s Fourth Cycle Birthday Anniversary.

What the Royal Kathin Ceremony is

The Royal Kathin is an annual Buddhist merit-making tradition held at the end of Buddhist Lent. Robes and offerings are presented to monks at the close of the retreat period. When performed by the monarch, it becomes a Royal Kathin Ceremony, one of the most significant events in the Thai royal and religious calendar.

The Royal Barge Procession of 2026 is reserved exclusively for occasions of this importance. The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew are typically closed to the public in the days surrounding the ceremony, as they were in 2025, so visitors planning a temple visit around November 6 should check for closures in advance.

The procession itself

Fifty-two royal barges, manned by 2,200 Royal Thai Navy personnel, will depart from Wasukri Pier and travel along the Chao Phraya River, passing Phra Sumen Fort, Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, the Grand Palace, and the Royal Thai Navy Auditorium before arriving at Wat Arun Ratchawararam.

The formation stretches approximately 1,280 metres long and 90 metres wide, arranged in five columns and three lines.

The principal vessel is the Suphannahong Royal Barge, built during the reign of King Chulalongkorn and completed in 1911. It is recognisable by its gilded swan-shaped bow and received the World Ship Trust Maritime Heritage Award in 1992.

Full rehearsal schedule

The Royal Thai Navy has released the following schedule ahead of the November 6 procession.

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Ten rehearsals:

  • August: 17, 20, 27
  • September: 3, 8, 17, 23
  • October: 2, 8, 15

Two full dress rehearsals:

  • October: 21 and 28

All rehearsals begin at approximately 2.30pm. The dress rehearsals on October 21 and 28 run in full ceremonial order with all 52 barges and the complete 2,200-strong crew, making them the closest experience to the actual procession for anyone who cannot attend on November 6.

Where to watch and how to get there

The procession and all rehearsals are free to watch. No ticket is required. Spectators can stand along both banks of the Chao Phraya between Krung Thon Bridge and Wat Arun.

From noon until the procession finishes on rehearsal days, all vessels are barred from the controlled navigation zone covering the river between Krung Thon Bridge and Phra Pinklao Bridge, and the mouth of Khlong Bangkok Noi as far as Wat Suwannaram.

This affects the Chao Phraya Express Boat and electric boat services as follows:

  • Northbound: pick-up and drop-off from Phayap Pier and further north only
  • Southbound: pick-up and drop-off from Ratchawong Pier and further south only

Central piers including Tha Chang, Tha Maharaj, and Sathorn will not be operating during these hours. Rehearsal days fall on weekdays and cover the afternoon commute period. Anyone visiting Wat Arun, the Grand Palace, or Wat Pho on a rehearsal date should allow extra time and plan to travel by road or MRT rather than by river.

Source: Naval Civil Affairs Department, Royal Thai Navy

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 10, 2026, 10:35 AM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.