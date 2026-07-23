Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation

Prostitution in Thailand is often framed as a moral or legal issue, yet it is equally an economic one. Despite generating substantial revenue and supporting a network of interconnected industries, much of its economic activity remains hidden from official statistics and public debate.

To better understand the true role of prostitution in Thailand requires a deeper dive beyond the transactions that occur in Thailand’s red light districts, examining the wider economy that depends on them.

From regulation to suppression

Prostitution in Thailand dates back to the Ayutthaya period (1351 to 1767), when it was a legal profession regulated by the government. Sex workers were required to participate in periodic health checks, and the government taxed their income like any other profession.

King Monkut (Rama IV)’s rule from 1851 to 1868 introduced several reforms to improve the lives of sex workers, including “protection houses” for women interested in leaving the industry. These houses provided women with the education necessary to reenter the workforce in other fields.

When slavery was abolished in 1905, many women who had been bought as concubines became prostitutes. The Contagious Diseases Prevention Act of 1908 legalised the practice and provided medical support to sex workers.

The presence of Japanese troops during World War II and, later, American servicemen during the Vietnam War accelerated the expansion of prostitution in Thailand, transforming it from an industry serving primarily Thai elites into a mass commercial enterprise employing an estimated 400,000 women.

Under pressure from the United Nations, Thailand passed the 1960 Prostitution and 1966 Entertainment Places Acts to criminalise the practice.

So, is prostitution legal in Thailand? Officially, no. The 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act is the most recent iteration of these laws, which holds prostitution to be illegal if it is carried out “openly and shamelessly” or “causes nuisance to the public.”

A short walk in any one of Thailand’s red light districts begs the question of whether enforcement exists.

Following the money

In go-go bars and other entertainment venues, customers often purchase “lady drinks,” which allow them to spend time conversing with and entertaining performers.

If a customer wishes to leave the venue with an entertainer, they typically pay a “bar fine,” a fee intended to compensate the establishment for the revenue it may lose when the worker leaves before the end of their shift.

Any subsequent arrangement for sexual services is negotiated separately between the customer and the worker.

As of 2026, a night with a sex worker in Bangkok costs around 2,500 baht (≈US$75). In 2022, an estimated 3.2 million foreign visitors engaged in sex tourism, while the industry was estimated to contribute 1.1 trillion baht to Thailand’s GDP.

If that entire economic contribution came solely from payments made directly to sex workers, it would imply that the average sex tourist purchased around 137 encounters – an obviously implausible figure.

The industry’s economic footprint goes far beyond the price paid for sexual services. Rather than reflecting the number of prostitutes hired, the trillion baht figure captures the broader economic activity generated by these visitors, illustrating the hidden multiplier effect of their spending.

A night in Nana

On a stroll through the Nana district in Bangkok, one of Thailand’s most famous red light districts, I came across an older American man and a Thai woman sitting outside an American bar. Likely caught up in the atmosphere of the July 4th celebrations, Alan invited me to join him and Ploy (names changed for this article’s sake) for a drink.

Over the course of his 2-week trip to Thailand, Alan estimates he will spend (in $US) about 1,200 on hotels, 250 on Grab taxis (transportation), 600 on food, 200 on domestic flights, and around 1,500 on entertainment and nightlife. He does not acknowledge my question as to whether this figure includes sexual services.

While Alan is really only on Soi Cowboy to be with women like Ploy, he must pay for a hotel, buy his meals at different restaurants in Bangkok, and use taxi services to navigate between the two. His spending flows into countless loosely related businesses that benefit from what he describes as a “transforming” trip.

Ploy, the woman Alan has decided to buy lady drinks for tonight, comes from Isaan, the northeastern region of Thailand. It is the country’s largest agricultural region and is largely considered the poorest.

She has two children, who live with her mother back in Isaan. Her mother is sick, so much of Ploy’s income goes towards her hospital bills. Alan nods his head sympathetically while she tells this story, rubbing her thigh.

She budgets 20,000 baht (〜$600) per month for all expenses. She rents a “pretty pricey” room near Nana for 7,000 baht (〜$200) per month. She has been working in Nana for two years, though she worked in Pattaya before moving to Bangkok.

She’s not particularly keen to discuss her time in Pattaya, even with Alan’s undivided attention fixed to her breasts. He beams when she describes her job as “so fun,” though her gaze is suddenly fixed on the floor.

The moral question surrounding this dynamic has been debated for centuries. Ploy’s life story would likely be told differently without her potential client by her side.

The exploitation of sex workers in Thailand is a well-known issue. However, politicians continue to avoid addressing it, partly because the exploitation generates substantial economic benefits.

By analysing who actually benefits the most from the unregulated sex tourism industry and who the government prioritises, we begin to see why so little change has been implemented.

The economy without sex tourism

To understand the true economic impact of prostitution in Thailand, we must examine what the Thai economy looked like without it. The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown of international visitors to the country provide a perfect case study into the impact sex tourism has today.

The pandemic also made government attitudes towards the industry and its economic significance apparent. While stimulus programmes served to protect dependent industries, they provided little support for the sex workers themselves.

Workers covered by the Social Security System (SSS) were entitled to 62% wage compensation for 3 months at the beginning of the pandemic. The illegal nature of the industry makes employers unable to register their employees for healthcare.

The hotel industry

The hotel industry was destroyed by the pandemic. Nine million foreigners visited Pattaya in 2019, contributing about 300 billion baht to the economy. If they spent 25% of that on hotels, they would have generated 75 billion baht in a single year in Pattaya’s hotels alone.

Covid shocked the hotel industry in Pattaya. The revenue per available room (RevPAR) and occupancy rates plummeted in 2020, leaving some hotels unable to break even.

The Royal Thai Government offered various SME soft loans, low-interest financing loans that allowed hotels to stay operational despite running a deficit.

In 2020, it implemented the “We Travel Together” programme, which subsidised 40 to 50% of domestic tourists’ hotel expenses to encourage travel.

The demographics of the tourists that continued to visit Pattaya during the pandemic changed drastically, from a mere 21% domestic tourists to 94% during the pandemic.

Ploy only makes 2000 baht per night, but those seeking the service she provides must also purchase a hotel room. Both Ploy and the hotel owner down the street faced severe income loss during the pandemic, though only one received governmental support.

While hotel owners were offered temporary demand and revenue streams, sex workers were offered no such loans, and their customers no such subsidies.

International tourists make up 85 to 90% of sex tourists and, therefore, hotel guests under normal circumstances. While many hotels in tourist-centred districts directly benefit from the sex industry, they received governmental protections that their customers’ true attractions did not.

Bars and restaurants

Food and beverage is a lucrative industry for tourism, accounting for 28.6% of total tourist income in 2019, nearly 800 million baht. Many restaurants cater to the stereotypical working-age, international male sex tourists, particularly those close to and in the red light districts.

As with the hospitality industry, the pandemic effectively extinguished demand for these restaurants. Bar owners in red light districts reported substantial losses and difficulties breaking even.

During the pandemic, the Thai government implemented a subsidy programme, which covered up to 50% of customers’ food purchases at participating restaurants. While this initiative did not cover alcoholic purchases, it still gave participating bars a small cushion to stay afloat.

Additionally, the “No One Left Behind” programme served to recognise and compensate marginalised workers. Bar and restaurant employees were eligible for payments of up to 5,000 baht per month, alleviating owners’ responsibility to pay their wages.

As were the taxi drivers who normally transport sex tourists. While sex workers are arguably one of the most marginalised worker groups in Thailand, they were also not eligible for this programme.

An unequal burden

Thailand’s quarter million sex workers were faced with the realities of an industry incompatible with covid protocols and little alternative streams of income or government support.

On the other hand, the enterprises that thrived off of their exploitation received government intervention to stay afloat.

According to the World Health Organisation, the pandemic left approximately 66% of Thailand’s sex workers unable to cover the costs of daily necessities and 18% homeless. 80% reported being unable to receive or ineligible for government financial aid.

The conversion of many STI testing centres into COVID-19 testing facilities also reduced access to sexual health services. As a result, STI testing became less accessible and, in some cases, more expensive, forcing many sex workers to choose between delaying care and risking their health.

In 2016, approximately 22.7% of street-based sex workers reported living with HIV. During the pandemic, access to essential Antiretroviral Therapy also became more difficult because of reduced clinic hours, movement restrictions, and concerns about visiting healthcare facilities.

The power of legalisation

Protections for Thailand’s sex workers have been debated for decades. In 1996, the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act emphasised protecting trafficking victims and minors. However, its continued criminalisation of the practice made detecting and reporting such practices even more difficult.

Legalising or decriminalising prostitution in Thailand was first debated at the national level in November 2003. Then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra held a high-profile debate on the subject but came to no formal decision on the fate of the industry.

Since the pandemic, discourse around whether prostitution is legal in Thailand has reemerged, though no real legislative change can be attributed.

Legalising prostitution in Thailand would require not only legislative reform but also the dismantling of centuries of social stigma surrounding the industry.

In 2024, then-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suggested formalising some prostitution in a taxable entertainment complex. The biggest challenge reported was public perception and moral debates. While the plan was initially approved in January 2025, it was withdrawn just six months later due to public controversy.

The economic benefits of formalising the industry for the government would be massive. If 1 million tourists paid 1500 baht in bar fines and the government implemented a 20% tax on profit after expenses, the government could collect hundreds of millions of Thai baht just on bar fines.

Not to mention the lady drinks and the services themselves, which could easily make that tax revenue more than 10 billion baht per year.

Businesses would benefit from less legal uncertainty, insurance, and greater access to commercial financing. Formalising their revenue would make them more enticing and less risky for investors.

Workers themselves would be eligible for healthcare, which would serve the country as a whole. Accessible healthcare would mean more contributors to the social security system, which collects 1.5% of employee salaries.

Sex workers in Thailand can collect significantly more income than those in other fields, meaning their contributions to public healthcare would be relatively beneficial for the system as a whole.

Instrumentally, legalisation would allow abuse victims legal pathways for justice. Children and trafficking victims as young as 8 years old continue to be persecuted by this industry, experiencing trauma and Stockholm syndrome so extreme that they are unable to escape.

The illegal nature of the acts forced upon them and a lack of legal enforcement make seeking help seem impossible, even for those most taken advantage of.

The path forward

Legalisation still would not answer the larger economic question. Many sectors of Thailand’s tourism economy remain heavily dependent on prostitution in Thailand, leaving them vulnerable to future disruptions in international travel.

Legalisation would provide the government with a more transparent understanding of the industry’s true economic contribution. Formal recognition could generate substantial tax revenue while bringing an estimated 250,000 workers into the formal economy, allowing them to contribute to economic growth.

Various other sectors could prove more lucrative on those same streets and employ the same people in less dangerous working conditions. At present, such decisions remain largely speculative because much of the industry’s economic activity is undocumented.

Progress of this manner is at this point purely hypothetical, though a true possibility if the Thai government chooses to regulate rather than merely suppress the industry and to better understand its broader economic linkages.

Out of the shadows

Prostitution, or sex tourism in Thailand, is a lucrative, multifaceted industry whose economic significance extends far beyond the sector itself.

Dynamics like those between Alan and Ploy reflect enduring inequalities, shaped by global economic disparities and compounded by government policies that often fail to protect the very people they are intended to serve.

Although legalisation is not a panacea, bringing the industry into the formal economy could generate tax revenue, improve worker protections, and provide policymakers with the transparency needed to make more informed economic and public health decisions.

Ultimately, continuing to treat the industry as something to be ignored or suppressed does little to reduce its prevalence; it merely obscures its true economic value and leaves those who depend on it without meaningful legal or social protection.