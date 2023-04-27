Why Sukhumvit is a popular area to live in Bangkok And the best condos for a convenient lifestyle

If you’ve ever dreamt of living in a bustling location that knows how to pamper its residents with a true cosmopolitan lifestyle, then Sukhumvit should be on top of your list. This vibrant area in Bangkok is not only popular for shopping, dining, and nightlife but has also become a favourite residential spot for both locals and expats. Read on to find out why Sukhumvit is the place to be and the best neighbourhoods to reside in Bangkok.

The perks of living in Sukhumvit

Sukhumvit is a melting pot of cultures, offering an exciting blend of modern amenities and traditional charm. Its excellent location allows easy access to the city’s business districts, international schools, and hospitals, making it a perfect choice for families and professionals alike.

Moreover, Sukhumvit is well-connected to the rest of the city via the BTS Skytrain and MRT, which means less time spent in traffic and more time enjoying life. And let’s not forget the countless shopping malls, exquisite eateries, and vibrant nightlife that Sukhumvit is famous for.

Top 3 neighbourhoods in Sukhumvit

Sukhumvit is a mosaic of diverse neighbourhoods, each showcasing its unique character and charm. But here are our top 3 neighbourhoods and what makes them so great.

1. Thonglor

Thonglor is an ultra-cool and sought-after residential area that has made a name for itself with its array of chic hangout spots and entertainment venues. Take a leisurely stroll around Thonglor, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by trendy hotspots. It also offers plenty of family-friendly options such as the K-Village community mall, a vast selection of restaurants, eateries, and charming coffee shops.

What makes Thonglor so alluring is not only its exciting social scene but also its diverse range of luxurious and modern residential options. The neighbourhood exudes an air of affluence and sophistication, attracting both Thai and expat residents.

There are.a few amazing condos in Thonglor, but families looking for a luxurious lifestyle may want to consider these elegant condos:

2 Bedroom Condo at The Strand Thonglor

Price for sale: $1,290,000 (฿44,209,873)

Experience epitome of luxury living with this stunning 2-bedroom, 107.75 SqM condo at The Strand Thonglor. This sun-drenched property boasts ample windows, fantastic air circulation, and sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoors with the outdoors.

Nestled in Khlong Tan Nuea, The Strand Thonglor embodies the concept of “The Smart Difference,” combining intelligence and artistry in its design. Just a stone’s throw away from Thonglor BTS station, this high-rise condominium offers unparalleled convenience for both public and private transport.

Aside from the amazing unit and the location, the condo building also offers top-notch facilities. You’ll find swimming pools, a fitness centre, a spa and sauna, a clubhouse, and a kids room. It even boasts automatic car parking, an EV charging station, and a CO2 tracker-enabled ERV recirculation system.

2 Bedroom Condo at Noble Form Thonglor

Price for sale: $551,000 (฿18,930,000)

Introducing the Cozy and Stylish Noble Form Thonglor Condo

Get ready to fall in love with this charming 73.22 SqM, 2-bedroom, and 2-bathroom condo, part of the Noble Form Thonglor project in Khlong Tan Nuea, Bangkok. The unit is tastefully decorated and cosy, making you feel right at home as soon as you walk in.

Outside of your 2 bedroom unit, you can enjoy a fabulous array of facilities. These include a Sky Auditorium, Art Deco Lobby, Moon Bar Rec Room, Urban Oasis, The Lounge & The Library, Cloud Gym, and a stunning Sky Lagoon with Jacuzzi and Pool Bar Sky. The property also features a beautiful Sky Garden with observation seating, yoga space, and BBQ area.

Additionally, the project’s prime location in the heart of Thong Lo means you’re just a stone’s throw away from popular spots like J Avenue, 72 Courtyard, The Commons, Villa Market, Eight Thonglor Seenspace, and much more.

2. Ekkamai

Ekkamai is a delightful fusion of classic and contemporary Bangkok. It strikes the perfect balance between trendy and laid-back, making it a popular choice among young professionals and families. Strolling down the neighbourhood, you’ll find a picturesque mix of quaint shophouses and modern-style buildings along this lush, tree-lined street.

Moreover, Ekkamai boasts a wide array of entertainment choices, such as a variety of restaurants, cosy coffee shops, lively bars, and even a few nightclubs where the Thonglor-Ekkamai areas intersect. The charming blend of old and new makes Ekkamai an irresistible destination for those seeking a vibrant and dynamic lifestyle.

Check out these stylish condos in Ekkamai:

2 Bedroom Condo at The Lofts Ekkamai

Price for sale: $378,000 (฿13,000,000)

This beautiful 65 SqM, 2-bedroom, and 1-bathroom condo at The Lofts Ekkamai offers the perfect blend of warmth, style, and convenience. The amazing interior design, floor-to-ceiling windows, and the warm and comfortable atmosphere make this property a true gem.

Nestled in a prime location, The Lofts Ekkamai offers an urban lifestyle reminiscent of Manhattan in New York City or Tokyo’s Omotesando area. Just 200 meters from Ekkamai BTS station, you’re surrounded by leading department stores like Emporium and The Emquartier, ensuring unlimited connectivity and convenience.

In addition, The Lofts Ekkamai boasts an impressive array of facilities to suit your needs. Choose from a rooftop garden, saltwater swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, and even a Jacuzzi. With 24-hour security, CCTV, and key card access, you’ll have peace of mind at all times. Moreover, the development offers a garden, lounge, and parking spaces for residents.

1 Bedroom Condo at Rhythm Ekkamai

Price for sale: $315,000 (฿10,815,000)

If you’re looking for a 1-bedroom condo in Ekkamai, this 54 SqM unit at Rhythm Ekkamai is for you. Completed in December 2018, this prime and spacious unit comes fully furnished with a perfect blend of style and comfort. The warm lighting and natural colours create a cozy atmosphere, while the stunning views from the balcony make it a dream living space.

Rhythm Ekkamai adopts the concept of “Live Your Best Perspective.” Its remarkable design features black Onyx and offers a unique urban living experience. Conveniently located just 350 meters from Ekkamai BTS station, this stylish property is surrounded by restaurants, shops, hangouts, and community malls.

Furthermore, the project’s modern style and outstanding facilities make it an ideal choice for a vibrant and luxurious lifestyle. You can enjoy an Infinity Edge Pool, steam room, sauna, gym, yoga room, Sky Garden, Rhythm Social Club, Panoramic Lounge, Observatorium, and the stunning Onyx Atrium.

3. Phrom Pong

Phrom Phong offers a harmonious blend of family-friendly amenities, leisure options, and a distinct residential vibe, making it an ideal location for those seeking a well-rounded lifestyle in the heart of Bangkok.

Situated along the Sukhumvit Skytrain Line (BTS), Phrom Phong offers an idyllic living environment for families looking to settle in Bangkok. It’s boasts a range of international schools, as well as shopping and leisure hubs. The neighbourhood boasts two luxury malls, Emquartier and Emporium, both conveniently connected to the BTS Skytrain, making it a popular hangout spot during evenings and weekends.

Moreover, the charm of Phrom Phong lies in its unique residential character, brought to life by the interconnecting side roads of Sukhumvit 24, 26, 31, and 39. These streets are home to these splendid condos:

2 Bedroom Condo for sale at The Estelle Phrom Phong

Price for sale: $809,000 (฿27,804,000)

Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury with this exquisite 2-bedroom, 90.46 SqM condo at The Estelle Phrom Phong. Completed in March 2022, this stunning property features 2 bathrooms, a balcony, and a bathtub. Moreover, the condo is beautifully designed with luxurious furniture and eye-catching interior. Plus, it boasts an abundance of natural light, creating an inviting and comfortable atmosphere.

In terms of location, this condo is unbeatable. It’s only 200 meters from Phrom Phong BTS Station and close to The Em District Shopping Center. Therefore, it provides unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

The architectural design of the building, inspired by Modern Japanese aesthetics, is complemented by nearly 2 Rai of green space. Thus, offering a serene and private environment for residents. The project’s facilities are spread across the 1st, 8th, and 27th floors, with highlights including a Natural Garden, Lobby Hall, Pet Area, Japanese-style garden, and communal pool. Moreover, you can also enjoy Jacuzzi, spa, Onsen, multi-purpose area, yoga room, and gym with stunning city views.

2 Bedroom Condo at MARQUE Sukhumvit

Price for sale: $1,250,000 (฿43,000,000)

This stunning 127 SqM, 2-bedroom, and 3-bathroom condo at MARQUE Sukhumvit is the epitome of luxury living. Completed in December 2016, this gorgeous property boasts glamorous interior design and hardwood flooring. You’ll also enjoy a warm and homey atmosphere and spacious rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows.

MARQUE Sukhumvit, developed by Major Development, offers refined design in every detail. The exterior features a crystal-shaped design, while the interior showcases a Metropolitan Luxe style. With a maximum of four units per floor and a private elevator with key card access, privacy and security are assured.

Additionally, the building also features top-notch facilities spread across three floors. The 7th floor houses a kitchen, an outdoor terrace, a large swimming pool, and whirlpool. You’ll also find Jacuzzi, saunas, gym, aerobics and yoga studios, and a kid’s area on this floor. Plus, the floor has a multipurpose room, golf simulator, and private massage room. The 43rd floor boasts a sunken deck, floating deck, cigar and wine bar, library, and pantry. Lastly, the 50th floor offers a sky garden with breathtaking city views around the Bang Krachao zone of the Chao Phraya River. The project also provides 282 parking spaces and a 24-hour security system.

Sukhumvit is undoubtedly the place to be for those seeking a vibrant, convenient, and luxurious lifestyle in Bangkok. With top-notch condos and a plethora of amenities within arm’s reach, you’ll never run out of things to do and places to explore. So go ahead and make Sukhumvit your new home!