Why Rawai is southern Phuket’s rising property hotspot

Rawai sits at the southern tip of Phuket, past the point where most tour buses turn around. Foreigners started settling here more than forty years ago, and the difference shows: this is a district with a resident population rather than a seasonal one. The fishing pier still works, the seafood market still opens early, and the streets are busy in September as well as January.

For a buyer, that last detail matters more than any of the others.

Two rental seasons, not one

Most of Phuket’s property pitches rest on tourism. Rawai has a second stream running underneath it.

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The first is long-stay: families and relocators who live here year-round, with international schools one to two kilometres away. That demand does not switch off in May. The second is the familiar high season, anchored by Nai Harn beach, a seven-minute drive away, which is regularly ranked among the ten best beaches in Southeast Asia.

An owner letting a unit in Rawai is therefore not betting everything on a four-month window. That is the structural weakness of a purely tourist location, and it is the reason the district keeps appearing on investor shortlists.

The questions buyers actually ask

Search for a rental return in southern Phuket, and you will get a list of projects, each with a percentage next to it. The percentage is the easy part. The questions that decide whether a purchase works are harder to find answers to:

Can a foreigner own the unit outright, or only lease it?

Is the return a contractual obligation or a marketing figure?

How long does it run, and what happens when it ends?

Who maintains the building for the fifteen years after handover?

Next Point Condominium & Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket, now under construction in the district, is a useful case to work through, because it answers all four in specific terms.

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The project in numbers

Next Point Condominium is a four-building, 372-unit development on a five rai site, completing in the fourth quarter of 2028. Construction started on 8 December 2025; the building permit came through in October 2025, the Environmental Impact Assessment was approved, and the land is held under Chanote title.

The four buildings are laid out in an X. That geometry is why 90% of the apartments have a view of the sea, the tropical greenery behind the site, or the Big Buddha on the hill. Andaman views open up from the third floor.

One of the four buildings operates as Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket, 118 keys, managed by Radisson Hotel Group. The other three are conventional condominium buildings.

One standard, two products

For a buyer, the Radisson building is the passive option in the fullest sense. The apartments are run as serviced units to hotel standard, which means the owner is not managing anything: no tenant search, no seasonal juggling, no decisions about maintenance.

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The operator handles the asset and the owner receives the income. Ownership here is leasehold. And when it eventually comes to resale, an internationally recognised operator is something the next buyer already understands without explanation, which is worth more than it sounds in a market crowded with unbranded stock.

The other three buildings are conventional condominiums, and they answer a different question. Freehold or leasehold, both available. A home rather than a serviced unit, with the freedom that implies, how you furnish it, when you use it, whether you let it at all.

What they share is the operating standard. Buildings 1 to 3 are run by their own management company, working to the service and maintenance standards set for the Radisson building. That is what an international operator contributes on a site like this: not a logo on one facade, but a benchmark the whole development is held to.

So this is two products on one site rather than one product with a compromise attached. The question for a buyer is not which building is better, but what they want the property to do.

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Ownership: the part the round-ups skip

Foreign buyers can hold freehold in buildings 1 to 3, within Thailand’s standard foreign quota, and leasehold is available in those buildings too. The Radisson building is leasehold only.

That single line separates two quite different purchases, and it is the first thing to establish about any project in Thailand before the yield conversation starts.

What “from 6%” actually means

The developer offers a contractual guaranteed rental return from 6% per annum, with conditions attached: it applies only to studios and one-bedroom units in buildings 1 to 3 (not the Radisson building, and not every unit type); it runs for the first three years only; and ‘from’ is deliberate — 6% is a floor rather than a fixed rate.

The word doing the most work, though, is “contractual”. The figure is a term of the purchase agreement, not a projection in a brochure. Buyers comparing headline percentages across projects are often comparing two different kinds of promise.

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Underneath that sits the Rental Pool, and the two work differently. The pool is not limited to the unit types eligible for the guaranteed return, but it is not automatic either. The buyer takes the Rental Pool furniture package, which fully equips the apartment, down to the crockery and linen, and the management company accepts the unit into the pool once it is in place. Owners then receive 80% of the rental income, with 20% to the operator.

The guaranteed return is a separate layer on top, available to studios and one-bedroom units in buildings 1 to 3 for the first three years. When that period ends, the unit carries on in the pool.

Entry prices and terms

Prices start from 4.2 million baht in buildings 1 to 3 and from 5.75 million baht in the Radisson building, correct at the time of publication. The gap reflects a different product: serviced apartments run to hotel standard under international management, rather than a brand premium on the same thing.

Payment is staged: no interest during construction, with a further instalment option running up to two years after handover. The booking deposit is 100,000 baht.

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Apartments run from 35 sqm studios to 195 sqm penthouses and are handed over finished, with smart-home controls, European engineering and Italian furniture by Guzzini e Fontana. Furnishing is offered in three packages; the most complete is the Rental Pool package described above, which equips the apartment for letting.

The fifteen-year question

The amenity list is what sells a project at the showroom: four swimming pools including a rooftop infinity pool, a rooftop bar, an open-air cinema, a spa with hammam, a 200 sqm gym, a 113 sqm co-working space, a 214 sqm atrium courtyard with living green walls, a kids’ club, restaurants and underground parking.

What decides whether it still rents in 2040 is duller and more important. Phuket’s climate is hard on buildings. Over ten or fifteen years, the standard of day-to-day management is usually what separates a block that still commands rent from one that quietly slides, which is why the operating benchmark described above matters more, over the life of the investment, than any figure quoted in year one.

“Radisson’s global expertise and proven operating platform have raised the professional level of the project and strengthened our competitive position in the market,” says Konstantin Lizavenko, CEO of developer South Point Group.

In short

Can a foreigner own freehold in Rawai?

Yes, within Thailand’s foreign quota. At Next Point, freehold is available in buildings 1 to 3; the Radisson building is leasehold.

What does the entry price buy?

From 4.2 million baht in buildings 1 to 3, from 5.75 million baht in the Radisson building. Prices correct at the time of publication.

What does “from 6%” mean exactly?

A contractual guaranteed rental return of at least 6% per annum, for studios and one-bedroom units in buildings 1 to 3, for the first three years.

What happens after three years?

The unit carries on in the Rental Pool, which pays the owner 80% of the rental income. The pool is not limited to the unit types eligible for the guaranteed return, but the apartment has to be fitted out under the Rental Pool furniture package.

When does it complete?

Q4 2028. Construction started on 8 December 2025; the building permit was issued in October 2025 and the EIA is approved.

About the project

Next Point Condominium & Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket is a four-building, 372-unit development in Rawai, southern Phuket, completing in Q4 2028. Its X-shaped layout gives 90% of apartments a view of the sea, tropical greenery or the Big Buddha.

On-site facilities include four swimming pools with a rooftop infinity pool, a rooftop bar, an open-air cinema, a spa with hammam, a 200 sqm gym, a 113 sqm co-working space, a 214 sqm atrium courtyard, a kids’ club, restaurants, retail and underground parking.

One building operates as Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket (118 keys), managed by Radisson Hotel Group. The developer is South Point Group. Prices start from 4.2 million baht in buildings 1-3 and from 5.75 million baht in the Radisson building.

Buyers can explore available units, floor plans, pricing and further project details through the Next Point Condominium Phuket website in English or the Russian-language project website.

Note: rental figures reflect the developer’s contractual programme for eligible units in buildings 1-3 and are not a guarantee of future market performance.

Press Release

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