What Thailand’s 49% foreign quota means for buyers

Most foreign buyers have heard the number “49%” long before they understand what it actually measures. The foreign ownership quota in Thailand is not a cap on how many condos you can own, and it has nothing to do with land.

It is a limit on how much floor space in a single building can end up in foreign hands, and getting the mechanics wrong can cost you a deposit at the worst possible moment.

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What Thailand’s foreign quota rule actually says

The quota comes from Section 19-bis of the Condominium Act B.E. 2522 (1979). Put simply, foreigners eligible to own under Section 19 may collectively hold no more than 49% of the total floor area of all units in a registered condominium building. The remaining 51% must sit with Thai owners.

That is the entire rule. It applies to condominium units specifically, registered under the Condominium Act, with a title deed in your own name. It says nothing about houses, land, or leaseholds, which is where most of the confusion starts.

Thai law separately bars foreigners from owning land outright under the Land Code. A condominium title works around that because it splits the building into two legal layers.

You hold freehold title to your unit, the airspace and interior you actually live in, while the land and common structure underneath are held collectively by all the owners through the building’s juristic person.

You are buying a room, not a plot, and that is precisely what makes freehold ownership possible for a foreigner in the first place. That distinction is more than can be said for most property types available to foreign buyers in Thailand.

How the quota is calculated

The quota is measured by floor area, not by the number of units. Add up the total saleable area of every unit in the building, and foreigners can own up to 49% of that figure.

Take a building with 10,000 square metres of saleable space. The foreign cap works out to 4,900 square metres, full stop. A single 200 square metre penthouse eats considerably more of that quota than four 50 square metre studios, which is why a “spacious” listing can sometimes be the one that pushes a building close to its limit.

The cap also applies per building, not per developer and not nationwide. A two-tower project can have one tower sitting at 49% and the other at ten percent, because the Land Department counts each registered building separately.

A brief history of Thailand’s 49% foreign ownership rule

The number has not always been 49%. The original 1979 Act set the foreign ceiling at 40% of aggregate unit area. An amendment gazetted in 1999, in the aftermath of the 1997 financial crisis, raised the cap to its current 49%, and for a window between 1999 and roughly 2004, certain projects were permitted up to 100% foreign ownership as a crisis-era stimulus measure.

A further amendment in 2008 tightened buyer protections and standardised sale documentation, but left the ownership cap untouched. Put simply, 49% has now held for more than a quarter of a century.

In April 2024, the Thai Cabinet approved a proposal to study raising the quota to 75% and extending foreign leaseholds from 30 to 99 years. It was approved for study only.

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised was explicit that the Cabinet had approved further study, not implementation, and then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin added that foreign voting rights at owners’ meetings would stay capped at 49% even if the ownership figure moved.

As of mid-2026, no amendment bill has passed Parliament, and the 49% quota remains exactly as written in 1999. If anything, the policy conversation has moved in the opposite direction: a June 2026 editorial in The Nation argued that any future quota increase should come bundled with tighter, more transparent enforcement, not looser rules on their own.

Mind you, there is one enacted legal change worth flagging here, since it affects the leasehold fallback discussed below. In March 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that automatic “30 plus 30 plus 30” lease renewal structures are unenforceable beyond the initial 30-year term.

Treat any marketing that promises a 90-year lease or a 75% quota as get-ahead-of-the-law language rather than a current fact.

What happens when a building’s quota is full

If a building has already hit 49%, the Land Office will not register a new foreign freehold purchase in that building, and no amount of paperwork changes that. You have three realistic options.

The first and cleanest is buying a resale unit from an existing foreign owner. The quota allocation transfers with the unit, so the building’s foreign percentage does not move, and the Land Office has no objection to registering the sale.

Foreign-quota units in high-demand Phuket projects have been reported trading at a premium over otherwise identical Thai-quota units, which tells you something about how much buyers value a clean freehold title.

The second option is a registered leasehold of up to 30 years. It is a real, enforceable right for that term, but renewal beyond it is contractual rather than guaranteed, and following last year’s Supreme Court ruling, stacked renewal clauses carry no legal weight past the first 30 years.

The third option, a Thai company structure, gets mentioned constantly online and deserves a blunt word here: nominee arrangements are illegal, and enforcement against them intensified sharply through 2025 and 2026, with cross-agency data sharing and forced-sale risk attached.

It is, frankly, the option most likely to cost you the property rather than save it.

How to check a building’s remaining quota before you commit

Verifying quota is not complicated, but it has to happen before money changes hands, not after.

Step 1: Get the quota letter. Ask the condominium’s juristic person’s office for a dated, written statement of the current foreign-owned percentage of floor area. They maintain this register and are required to produce it.

Step 2: Cross-check with the Land Department. The saleable area figure used to calculate the quota is held on the official record. A property lawyer can confirm that the juristic person’s number matches it.

Step 3: Time it to closing. Quota changes as other foreign buyers transact. Ask for a fresh letter dated within a few days of your own completion date, not the one you were shown at first viewing.

Step 4: Protect the contract. Build a foreign-quota warranty into the sale and purchase agreement, with a deposit-refund clause if registration turns out to be impossible. For a resale specifically, get the seller’s juristic person letter confirming both quota standing and that no common-area fees are outstanding.

Common misconceptions worth clearing up

Quota versus land ownership: The 49% rule applies only to condo units. It does not create any route to owning land. Houses and villas fall under the Land Code, which prohibits foreign land ownership outright.

The 49% rule applies only to condo units. It does not create any route to owning land. Houses and villas fall under the Land Code, which prohibits foreign land ownership outright. Quota versus the Section 96-bis exception: Section 96-bis allows a foreigner to hold up to one rai of residential land, but only with a minimum 40 million baht qualifying investment maintained for five years and Ministry of Interior approval. It is a separate, narrow, discretionary scheme, not a backdoor around the condo quota.

Section 96-bis allows a foreigner to hold up to one rai of residential land, but only with a minimum 40 million baht qualifying investment maintained for five years and Ministry of Interior approval. It is a separate, narrow, discretionary scheme, not a backdoor around the condo quota. Quota versus voting rights: The 49% cap is about the ownership area. Voting power at owners’ meetings runs on a different basis, and Thai owners retain governance control regardless of how close a building gets to the ownership ceiling.

The 49% cap is about the ownership area. Voting power at owners’ meetings runs on a different basis, and Thai owners retain governance control regardless of how close a building gets to the ownership ceiling. “100% foreign ownership” marketing: You can own 100% of your own unit. You can never own more than 49% of the building it sits in, with a narrow exception for certain foreign companies operating in Eastern Economic Corridor promotion zones.

Where things stand in 2026

According to the Real Estate Information Center, foreign buyers took 14,899 condominium unit transfers nationwide in 2025, up 2.2% on the year, worth 60.92 billion baht. That was 14.7% of all condo transfer units and 25% of transfer value, with China still the largest buyer nationality despite a decline, and Myanmar rising sharply to second place.

Put simply, the data does not support the idea that foreign demand has saturated the market. AREA President Dr Sopon Pornchokchai has noted that only a limited number of condominium projects in Thailand have actually reached the full 49% cap, and that foreign purchases accounted for under 20% of total condominium purchases last year.

Saturation, where it exists, tends to sit in specific pockets: parts of Phuket, central Bangkok, and Pattaya, not the market as a whole.

Early 2026 figures point to some cooling, with Q1 foreign transfers down 17.3% on the same period last year. That is a demand story, not a quota story, and it changes nothing about how the rule itself works.

What this means for you

Verify the quota in writing before you pay a single baht, and treat any talk of a 75% cap or a 99-year lease as noise until it appears in the Royal Gazette. The rule itself has not moved in over 25 years, and for the vast majority of buildings, quota was never the obstacle people assume it to be.

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