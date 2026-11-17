The Zero Phuket opens Silhouette condo show units in Nai Yang, Nov 26-28
The Zero Phuket, the award-winning sustainable property developer behind Phuket’s first single-use plastic-free condominium, invites prospective homeowners and investors to experience Silhouette by The Zero Phuket, a condo in Nai Yang, at its exclusive three-day Open House Celebration.
Guests can explore the newly unveiled one-bedroom and penthouse suite show units, see the project’s construction progress ahead of its scheduled Q4 2028 completion, and enjoy private tours with international investment consultants.
Built on the philosophy of British Standards, Thai Excellence, Silhouette combines a contemporary design condo in Nai Yang with sustainable features, including solar power, EV charging, filtered drinking water and electric shuttle services.
Residents will also enjoy resort-style amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool, wellness facilities, a golf simulator, co-working spaces and exclusive benefits through The Zero Privilege programme.
Exclusive event-only property offers will be available to attendees, alongside refreshments and opportunities to meet the development team.
Open house details
- Dates and times:
- November 26 and 27, 2026: 2pm to 5pm
- November 28, 2026: 2pm to 8pm
- Location: Silhouette by The Zero Phuket, Nai Yang, Phuket
- Admission: Free, advance registration recommended
- Register: Registration form
- Learn more: www.thezerophuket.com
Press release
Thailand Property FAQ
Can foreigners buy property in Thailand?
Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide.
What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota?
In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice.
How much are property transfer fees in 2026?
The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what.
Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat?
It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats.
How much does property cost in Thailand?
A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you.
What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand?
Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.