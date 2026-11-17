The Zero Phuket, the award-winning sustainable property developer behind Phuket’s first single-use plastic-free condominium, invites prospective homeowners and investors to experience Silhouette by The Zero Phuket, a condo in Nai Yang, at its exclusive three-day Open House Celebration.

Guests can explore the newly unveiled one-bedroom and penthouse suite show units, see the project’s construction progress ahead of its scheduled Q4 2028 completion, and enjoy private tours with international investment consultants.

Built on the philosophy of British Standards, Thai Excellence, Silhouette combines a contemporary design condo in Nai Yang with sustainable features, including solar power, EV charging, filtered drinking water and electric shuttle services.

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Residents will also enjoy resort-style amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool, wellness facilities, a golf simulator, co-working spaces and exclusive benefits through The Zero Privilege programme.

Exclusive event-only property offers will be available to attendees, alongside refreshments and opportunities to meet the development team.

Open house details

Press release