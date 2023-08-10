The best 1-bedroom condos for young professionals in Bangkok

PHOTO: Sindhorn Tonson via FazWaz

Investing in a condo in Bangkok’s CBD indicates a lifestyle choice that blends comfort with convenience. A short commute to work, easy access to amenities such as shopping centres, restaurants and parks, and the invigorating energy of a busy city can be yours. Not forgetting the stunning cityscapes that can offer a soothing visual escape from your living room window. For the young professionals among you, a 1-bedroom condo could be the key that unlocks this lifestyle. And below, we’ve compiled the best 1-bedroom condos for sale that offer the ideal balance between space, style, and accessibility.

Ideo Rama 9 – Asoke

Price for sale:US$202,000 (฿7,044,000)

Click here to see more photos

The city is at your fingertips in this chic 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo nestled in the heart of Bangkok. Measuring a neat 31.57 sqm, it’s part of the prestigious Ideo Rama 9 – Asoke project.

This condo is a love song to modern design, with an eye-catching interior that is as practical as it is stylish. Light streams through generously-sized windows, creating an atmospheric space that manages to feel intimate yet open all at once.

Start your day with a warming coffee on the charming balcony, watching as the city wakes up around you. Moreover, a well-appointed wet bar and microwave make meal prep a breeze, while also offering an excuse to show off your culinary skills when you invite friends over. Drink in unrivalled views of Bangkok’s cityscape, a dazzling panorama that transforms into a glowing tapestry of lights as night falls. This isn’t just a home – it’s a lifestyle.

But Ideo Rama 9 – Asoke is much more than the condo unit. It’s a community that includes amenities. For example, a communal pool for a refreshing dip and a well-equipped gym for those morning workouts are available. Furthermore, there are also secure car parking and the peace of mind of 24-hour security and CCTV.

Situated in the flourishing Huai Khwang neighbourhood, you’re ideally placed for exploring what the CBD has to offer, from the upscale boutiques of The 9th Tower Grand Rama 9, to the extensive retail and dining options of Fortune Town and CentralPlaza Grand Rama 9. The proximity to Phra Ram 9 MRT, just 400 meters away, puts you mere moments from the CBD’s commercial and entertainment hotspots.

Supalai Icon Sathorn

Price for sale: US$315,000 (฿11,000,000)

Click here to see more photos

Waking up from a deep slumber, you stretch out and take in the ample 44 sqm of your personal space. You stroll across a room filled with the soft city light that floods in through floor-to-ceiling windows. Welcome to this stunning 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom bliss located in the eminent Supalai Icon Sathorn project. Moving onto the beautifully appointed living space, modern and stylish, it’s dressed in luxurious furnishings, adding an air of refined charm to your everyday living. The living area is an homage to design where elegance meets functionality, creating a home that’s as practical as it is stylish. Every inch of this condo, from the ambient lighting to the cozy kitchen, exudes warmth. The kitchen, compact yet practically laid out, is perfect for those times when you feel like creating a culinary masterpiece or two. And speaking of convenience, a washing machine is also part of the deal, marrying day-to-day practicality with luxurious living. But of course, your experience doesn’t end at your doorstep. Supalai Icon Sathorn fosters a community equipped with amenities finely tuned to your desires. These include a stunning communal pool for those afternoon dips, an array of wellness facilities including a gym, steam room, and sauna to help you unwind. For your little ones or your visiting nieces and nephews, there are indoor and outdoor kids zones. And not forgetting the communal garden area, a lush patch of nature amid the urban cityscape; this place has it all.

Sindhorn Tonson

Price for sale: US$573,000 (฿20,000,000)

Click here to see more photos

Grant yourself a lifestyle upgrade in this high-end 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo positioned within the Sindhorn Tonson project. With a generous 86 square meter layout, the condo gives you plenty of room to stretch out.

Take a moment to admire the living space. It’s spacious, stylish, and wonderfully modern. Light pours in through floor-to-ceiling windows, illuminating a design that perfectly balances luxury and comfort. And then, of course, there’s the view. Your eyes will be drawn to the treetops of Lumpini Park and the incredible Bangkok skyline beyond.

But this condo isn’t just pretty—it’s practical, too. You’ll find a microwave in the kitchen for all your quick meal needs, and a TV for your entertainment. Take a trip to the bathroom, and you’ll find a real treat: a luxury bathtub begging for evenings of relaxation. To top it off, this condo even features a walk-in closet, giving you all the space you need to store your clothing in style.

Sindhorn Tonson offers a range of facilities to enhance your living experience. Dive into the communal pool for a refreshing swim, or relax in the communal garden – a slice of nature amidst the city buzz.

With this 1-bedroom condo, luxury isn’t just in the decor, but it’s in every detail. And with two more condos waiting to be unveiled, this cosy pad makes a rather tough act to follow. Scope out this splendid offering and elevate your living game in the heart of Bangkok.

Muniq Sukhumvit 23

Price for sale: US$312,000 (฿10,900,000)

Click here to see more photos

Step into your future in this dreamy 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo. With a sprawling 43 square meters of carefully designed space, this enchanting abode is just waiting to enchant you with its warmth and charm. Part of the trendy Muniq Sukhumvit 23 project, this gem is a short 5-minute stroll from BTS Asoke and MRT Sukhumvit. Thus, making sure your commute is as breezy as a walk in the park.

Submerge yourself in a space painted with sunlight, each corner warmed by rays that filter through large windows. It’s a canvas waiting for you to add your personal touch, The western-style kitchen is armed with a built-in fridge, ready for your culinary experiments. On days when the kitchen is your stage, the balcony is your audience. Here, you can enjoy a cuppa, overlooking the vibrant Bangkok skyline, perched beautifully in the plush comfort of your ninth-floor sanctuary.

Rich in character and style, the minimalist yet luxurious design of this condo caters perfectly to the sensibilities of young professionals. Fancy a stylish hangout? This condo is not only your home but can also be your social hub.

Yet, the condo isn’t where the magic ends. The Muniq Sukhumvit 23 project offers a host of facilities that transform day-to-day living into an experience. Dive into the refreshing waters of a saltwater swimming pool, or immerse yourself in the luxury of the Jacuzzi. For fitness enthusiasts, there’s a state-of-the-art gym, while a private theatre, panorama lounge, and a social lounge provide perfect spaces to relax, socialise and enjoy your downtime.

The Lofts Silom

Price for sale: US$301,000 (฿10,500,000)

Click here to see more photos

Tucked away in the bustling heart of Silom, this 46 square meter property is not just a condo. It’s a duplex. So prepare to immerse yourself in a two-story ensemble of beauty and enjoyment. From the floor to ceiling windows that dominate both levels to the charming balcony that offers a spectacular vista of skyscrapers kissing the Bangkok sky, it’s luxury at every turn.

The interiors are stunningly simple yet undeniably modern, tasteful, and chic. Walking onto the balcony, the city unfolds below you—an incredible view that might just make you pause your cooking mid-sauté. Watch as the sun sets and the city lights twinkle on, turning Bangkok into a live orchestration of colours.

Basking in all that splendour from home isn’t the only luxury the Lofts Silom serves you. A 25-meter infinity pool graces the property, giving you a swimming experience parallel to floating in the open sky. There’s a garden too, with fragrant herbs offering a touch of freshness and nature.

Access to Surasak BTS is a breeze—it’s just 450 meters away! So is the Si Rat Expressway, making those trips around town a far cry from tedious. Department stores, tourist attractions, offices, educational institutions, hospitals—you name it, and Silom has it.

Follow us on :













Each one of these condo adheres to a set of criteria: proximity to the CBD, availability of amenities, quality of architectural design and interior décor, and, of course, value for money. So, if you’re interested in living or investing in one of these condos for sale, be sure to make your offer through FazWaz!

Looking for a condo in Bangkok with a budget of US$100,000? Check out these condos for sale under US$100,000 in Bangkok.