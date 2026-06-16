The Bangtao Effect: international lifestyle brand surge reshapes Phuket’s most valuable coastal district

Bang Tao is fast becoming Phuket’s key brand-led growth corridor, as international hotel groups, branded residences, Central-backed retail and a new international school help turn the coastal district into a year-round lifestyle and community hub.

According to C9 Hotelworks’ market research, Bang Tao’s development pipeline now includes nine hotels with 1,640 rooms, nine branded residences with 1,649 units, one community lifestyle mall and one international school. C9 Hotelworks has coined the term “The Bangtao Effect” to describe the district’s shift from resort-led beach destination to a more complete international lifestyle and investment market.

“Bang Tao’s next stage is about district formation,” said Phoom Chirathivat, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, CG Capital. “Retail, branded hospitality, residences and education are creating the daily-use infrastructure that allows the area to serve visitors, second-home owners and families throughout the year. That is what makes the investment story larger than any single project.”

The pipeline brings together Marriott International, Hilton, IHG, Dusit, Banyan Group, ETRO and Central, turning BangTao into a new centre of gravity for Phuket’s international real estate, hospitality and lifestyle market.

Upcoming and planned hotel projects include StandardX Phuket Bangtao, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Phuket Bangtao, voco Phuket Bangtao, Staybridge Suites Phuket Bangtao, Garrya Phuket & Residences, Peylaa Phuket, Autograph Collection Hotel, Mamaka Phuket, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and hotel components within Layan Verde. The residential pipeline includes Standard Residences Bangtao, Peylaa Phuket Autograph Collection Residences, Bellaguna Lake Residences, Bellaguna Golf Residences, Dusit Collection and Dusit Residences at Layan Verde, Garrya Phuket & Residences and ETRO Residences.

For developers, the brand cluster is changing how Bang Tao is being positioned. Brand affiliation, service platforms, design, rental potential and long-term asset management are becoming central to the residential sales story.

“The branded residence buyer in Phuket is becoming more forensic,” said Titiwat Kuvijitsuwan, Chief Executive Officer, Capstone Asset. “They are asking about management agreements, service standards, rental strategy, maintenance and long-term asset protection. That is changing how developers think about product design, operating partners and value after handover.”

Capstone Asset’s Peylaa Phuket Autograph Collection Residences marks Marriott’s first Autograph Collection Residences in Asia Pacific, with 263 units in Phase 1 scheduled for completion in 2028 and a further 145 units in Phase 2 scheduled for 2030. The wider project also includes the 126-room Peylaa Phuket, Autograph Collection Hotel, scheduled to open in 2030.

Bang Tao’s next phase is also being supported by daily-use infrastructure. POP Phuket Community Mall, backed by Central Group, is scheduled to open in 2026 with 5,490 square metres of lifestyle retail space. NLCS Phuket International School, under the North London Collegiate School brand, is scheduled to open in 2028, with a capacity of 1,000 students in Phase 1 and 1,500 in Phase 2.

Fashion and lifestyle brands are also entering the mix during The Bangtao Effect. ETRO Residences, housed within Gardens of Eden, brings the Italian fashion house into Phuket’s branded residential landscape, with eight residences scheduled for completion in 2027.

“For a fashion house such as ETRO, the residence is a way to express brand identity through space, materials and daily experience,” said James Thackery, International Sales Director, ETRO Residences / Gardens of Eden. “Bang Tao gives that proposition a stronger setting because the district is attracting the hospitality, retail and community infrastructure that luxury buyers expect around the home.”

C9 Hotelworks added that the convergence of global brands in Bang Tao points to a new development cycle for Phuket. With global hotel groups, branded residences, Central-backed retail and international education all moving into the pipeline, The Bangtao Effect is giving Phuket a new model for brand-led destination growth.