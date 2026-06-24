Thais built it, sold it, and registered it. So why is the foreigner the only one in the dock?

A nominee structure took a whole chain of people to create, and almost every link in that chain was Thai, or licensed and working in Thailand. The lawyer who designed it. The shareholders who fronted it. The official who stamped it. The governments that watched for twenty years and did nothing. If Thailand is now enforcing the law, basic fairness asks one simple question: why does the punishment fall hardest on the single person in that chain who knew the law least?

Picture how a single illegal nominee company actually came into being.

A foreigner wants to buy a home. He walks into a law office in Phuket or Samui or Pattaya, often a large, glossy, reputable-looking one, and asks the only question that matters: can I do this legally? The lawyer says yes, and proposes a Thai company. Thai nominee shareholders are found, Thai nationals who will hold the majority on paper for a small annual fee, contributing no capital and expecting no profit. An accountant structures the share classes, perhaps with side letters and pre-signed blank share transfers, so that real control rests entirely with the foreigner. The company documents, the shareholder lists, the meeting minutes, the accounts, are all prepared by professionals to give the appearance of a genuine business. They are signed before a notary, and submitted to a Thai government office, which registers the company and the land transfer, stamps it, files it, and collects the fee. A developer built the villa to be sold exactly this way. A bank processed the money.

Count the hands on that transaction. Now count how many of them belonged to the foreigner. There is exactly one foreigner in the entire chain, standing at the very end of it, and he is the only person in the whole arrangement who did not know, as a matter of professional certainty, that what he was doing broke the law. Everyone else knew. It was, quite literally, their job to know.

And he is the one getting the summons.

That is the part of this crackdown nobody in authority wants to dwell on. Not whether the law should be enforced, it should. The genuine fraud deserves the reckoning it is finally getting. The question is narrower and far more uncomfortable: when Thailand at last decides to enforce a law that an entire domestic industry was built to circumvent, why does the enforcement land on the least knowledgeable party, while every expert who designed, sold, stamped and profited from the scheme walks away untouched?

This was not a foreign scheme imposed on Thailand

There is a comfortable version of this story in which crafty foreigners discovered a loophole and exploited an innocent Thailand. It is not true, and everyone in the property business knows it is not true.

The nominee structure was a domestic product. It was designed, refined, marketed and sold by professionals operating inside Thailand, to foreign clients, as a normal service, for two decades. This is not an accusation we need to invent; Thai legal commentators have said it more bluntly than we ever would. As one legal analysis of the practice put it, in the tourist provinces “legal services were not built to protect foreign clients, they were built to close sales.” Law offices, the same account notes, prepared the company documents, the nominee shareholder lists, the meeting minutes and the accounts, “all to give the appearance of legality.” The goal, it concludes, was “to make a property purchase possible, not lawful.”

Read that again, because it is the whole argument in a sentence, and it comes from within the Thai legal community itself, not from an aggrieved foreigner. The structures were not a grey area that buyers stumbled into. They were a product, engineered and sold, with the paperwork deliberately dressed to look legitimate.

It went further than the lawyers, too. Many of the “legal consultants” who were the first and only point of contact for foreign buyers, the ones who spoke their language, explained the company structure, and presented themselves as trusted advisers, were not permitted to give legal advice in Thailand at all. Their work permits, by several accounts, listed them as “consultants” or “office managers,” not lawyers. So a foreign buyer was frequently reassured about the legality of his purchase by someone who was not legally a lawyer, working inside a firm whose business model depended on closing the sale, using a structure the firm knew a court would not uphold. And the famous fallback, the “30+30+30 year lease” sold to thousands as nine decades of security, is described by industry sources today, with no apparent embarrassment, as “a sales technique, not a legal guarantee.” Others call it, more plainly, a widespread legal fabrication.

You can still find the mechanics laid out, calmly and without alarm, in mainstream property guides published right up to this year: the company structure, the share split, the lease arrangement, presented for years as simply how a foreigner buys a villa here. None of it was hidden. All of it was normal. That was precisely the point. A foreigner could not have built one of these structures alone if he tried. It required Thai shareholders, Thai company registration, Thai notarisation, and Thai officials at every step. It was, from start to finish, a domestic industry serving foreign demand, and profiting handsomely from it.

One of our own readers, who had been through it, described being advised three years ago by a “very famous law firm” that a nominee company with layered share classes was a sound and lawful way to hold property. He counts himself lucky the deal fell through. He is not unusual. He is typical. An entire generation of foreign buyers did exactly what the most respectable-looking professionals in the country told them was fine. The advice was wrong, or dishonest, or both. But it was advice, given by paid experts, for a fee, inside Thailand.

The state was not a bystander. It was a participant.

Here is the part that sits most awkwardly with the official story. None of this was a secret kept from the authorities. The authorities processed it.

Every nominee company is registered with the Department of Business Development. Every land transfer is recorded at a land office. The structures were visible, on the public record, sitting in government databases, for anyone in officialdom who cared to look, and for twenty years, across administration after administration, elected and unelected alike, nobody chose to look hard. Not because the structures were cleverly hidden, they were not, but because the foreign money was useful. It built the condos. It filled the resorts. It propped up the construction industry through every downturn. It underwrote hundreds of thousands of Thai jobs in precisely the tourist provinces that had little else. The nominee company was the quiet pipe through which a great deal of that capital flowed into the country, and successive governments left the pipe open because the whole economy was drinking from it.

You cannot run a thing for two decades, tax it, register it, stamp it, build your beach economy on top of it, and then declare it a crime the moment the politics shift, and pretend you only just noticed it was there. A law left unenforced for twenty years is not really a law. It is a policy of tolerance, an unwritten arrangement that everyone, including the state, understood and benefited from.

And a state that tolerates something for twenty years, profits from it, registers each instance of it, and stamps every transfer, has made itself a party to the arrangement. To then pivot and prosecute the end user, while the officials who waved it through keep their pensions and the firms that sold it keep their fees and their offices, is not the impartial application of a timeless rule. It is a choice about who pays the bill for a collective, two-decade understanding. And the bill has been handed, with remarkable precision, to the person with the least power, the least knowledge, and the weakest voice in the room.

What this argument is, and what it is not

Let us be scrupulously clear, because this is sensitive ground and it deserves precision rather than heat.

This is not a claim that Thailand has no right to enforce its land laws. It has every right, completely and without qualification. A country is entitled to decide who owns its land, and to change its mind about how strictly to police that. This is not a defence of the genuine fraudsters either, the organised operators running restricted businesses entirely behind borrowed names, the industrial-scale nominee networks, the people laundering money through villa companies. They have earned everything coming to them, and more. And this is emphatically not a claim that Thailand is uniquely corrupt, or that its institutions are a scam. They are not. Every country on earth has gaps between the law as written and the law as practised, and every country eventually faces a reckoning when it decides to close one. There is nothing especially Thai about that. It is simply human.

The point is narrower, and harder to wave away. If you are going to enforce a law that was broken by a long chain of people, then basic fairness asks that you follow the chain. And this chain runs overwhelmingly through knowledgeable, professional, licensed, official hands, the people whose entire function was to understand the law and apply it correctly. The foreign buyer sits at the very end of that chain as its least informed link, the one who relied on expert advice rather than gave it. A system that pursues him first, and hardest, while the architects of the scheme face no consequence at all, has turned the natural order of responsibility upside down. The people who knew the most are being held accountable for the least. The person who knew the least is being held accountable for everything.

You cannot, in good conscience, tell a man to “just follow the law” when a licensed professional, whose whole job was to know that law, looked him in the eye and told him in writing that he was following it. Ignorance of the law is no defence; that principle is sound and old and we do not dispute it. But reliance on the considered, documented, paid advice of the country’s own legal professionals is a different thing entirely, morally if not always legally, and a fair system recognises the difference. There is a world of distance between the person who set out to cheat and the person who paid good money to be told he was not cheating.

What following the chain would actually look like

None of this is an argument for letting anyone off. It is an argument for matching accountability to knowledge, and there is a constructive, entirely achievable version of it that would make this crackdown look like justice rather than a shakedown of the easiest targets.

Start the enforcement where the knowledge was. A licensed law firm that designed and sold an unlawful structure as lawful, for two decades, for a fee, bears a professional responsibility that the client who trusted it simply does not. If these structures were illegal all along, and the authorities are adamant that they were, then the professionals who built and marketed them are the obvious and logical place for serious enforcement to begin. That is not foreigner-protection. It is professional accountability of exactly the kind a maturing legal system is supposed to impose on its own practitioners. A country that prosecutes the buyer but never the adviser is announcing that it is more interested in the asset than in the fraud.

Give the good-faith buyer a path, not a trapdoor. The retiree who bought a single home on professional advice and has paid his taxes for a decade is not the priority target a serious anti-fraud campaign should be spending its energy on. A defined grace period, a window to come forward and restructure into something lawful rather than face sudden confiscation, is how a fair state separates the deceived from the deceiver. Several countries that have tightened foreign-ownership rules have offered exactly this kind of transition, precisely because the alternative, retroactive seizure from people who acted in good faith, does lasting damage to a country’s name as a place to invest.

And license the profession, finally. One of the quietest scandals beneath all of this is that Thailand has never had a proper licensing and accountability regime for the legal advisers and “consultants” who guide foreign buyers, which is exactly how unlicensed advice masquerading as legal counsel was able to flourish for twenty years. Fix that, and you stop the next generation of this problem at its source, rather than punishing the last generation at its end. Enforcement without that reform simply clears the field for the same thing to happen again to the next wave of buyers.

The real test

So this is not, in the end, really an article about foreigners at all. It is an article about consistency, and about a single question that the crackdown will answer whether it means to or not: will enforcement be aimed at the powerful, or only at the convenient?

Thailand built this system. Professionals operating in Thailand designed and sold it. Thai officials registered it, transfer by transfer. Thai governments tolerated it for twenty years because it paid the country’s bills. That is not an attack on Thailand; it is simply the history, and it is the precondition for getting the response right rather than wrong. A Thailand serious about the rule of law would enforce that law along the entire chain of responsibility, beginning with the people who knew best and profited most. A Thailand interested only in the appearance of action will enforce it on the foreigner standing at the end of the chain, collect the seized assets, announce that the market has been cleaned up, and leave every domestic enabler exactly where they have always been, ready to do it all again.

The first path is hard, and fair, and would genuinely deter the next round of bad structures. The second is easy, and popular, and would change nothing at all except the nationality of the person who pays.

It is easy to raid a villa. The owner is foreign, frequently absent, and nobody in the room speaks for him. It is much harder to walk into the glass tower downtown where the structure was drafted, or the government office where it was stamped, and ask those people to account for twenty years of the very same signature. But that is where the responsibility actually lives. A villa on a beach did not incorporate itself a fake company. Someone with a licence, a letterhead and a stamp did that, knowingly, again and again, for a fee, and then went to lunch.

Which path Thailand takes will say more about the country than any number of raids or seized rai ever could. Because enforcing the law on the least powerful person in the room is not the rule of law. It is the appearance of it, wearing the costume. The rule of law follows responsibility wherever it actually leads, even when it leads away from the foreigner and back into Thai offices, Thai firms, and Thai ministries.

So we will ask the question the whole chain raises, and we will ask it plainly, and we will leave it with the people who know this market far better than any single article can. If this was designed by professional hands, sold by professional hands, stamped by official hands, and tolerated for twenty profitable years by the state itself, why is the foreigner at the end of the line the only one being asked to pay for it?

Tell us where you land.

This is part four of a ten-part Thaiger series on Thailand’s property market, an attempt to cut through the noise of crackdowns, court rulings and policy reversals and work out what it all actually adds up to. The question at its heart, the nominees, the ownership rules, the structures everyone uses and nobody can quite define, has gone unresolved through government after government for decades, and we make no promise to settle it here. But we will try to make it ten pieces worth reading. The earlier parts:

Part one: “Thailand is throwing out the foreigners it spent a fortune inviting in”: https://thethaiger.com/thai-life/property/thailand-is-throwing-out-the-foreigners-it-spent-a-fortune-inviting-in

Part two: “Thailand’s problem isn’t its property law. It’s that nobody trusts it to last”: https://thethaiger.com/thai-life/property/thailands-problem-isnt-its-property-law-its-that-nobody-trusts-it-to-last

Part three: “A Thai office worker earns a good salary, saves hard, and still can’t buy a home”: https://thethaiger.com/thai-life/property/a-thai-office-worker-earns-a-good-salary-saves-hard-and-still-cant-buy-a-home

Analysis, not legal advice, and not an allegation against any specific firm, consultant, official, or individual. Descriptions of how nominee structures were marketed are drawn from publicly published Thai legal commentaries and property guides and refer to the practice in general, not to any named party. It is a general argument about how responsibility should be distributed when a long-tolerated practice is finally enforced. Anyone affected should take qualified, independent local counsel.