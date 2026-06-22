Thailand’s problem isn’t its property law. It’s that nobody trusts it to last.

Our piece on the nominee crackdown drew hundreds of replies. We read every one, including the ones that tore into us. Beneath the fight, the readers kept circling the same thing, and it wasn’t ownership law. It was trust. Here is what you told us, who you really are, and what we think happens next.

A reader told us he was ready to buy. Then he watched Thailand’s property rules lurch back and forth for a year, and he walked away. He is keeping his money out, he said, until there is “a clear horizon.”

He was not the exception in our comments. He was the rule.

Yesterday we argued that Thailand is doing two opposite things at once: opening its business laws to court foreign capital while running the hardest crackdown on foreign property structures in two decades. Hundreds of you replied, argued, disagreed with us and with each other. Some called it overdue justice. Some called it a betrayal. A few called us clickbait merchants and worse. We read all of it. And underneath the noise, one idea kept surfacing, from every side of the fight.

Nobody believes the rules will hold.

That is the real story. And it is bigger than nominees.

First, who’s actually in this comment section?

The loudest response was not the one we expected. It was a hard, unsentimental chorus: this isn’t expulsion, it’s enforcement. The law was always clear. Nominee companies and 30-year-lease stacks were never genuinely legal, the risk was discussed in expat forums for a decade, and people who gambled on a workaround cannot now play the victim.

There is a real argument in there, and we’ll get to it. But first, a caveat that matters more than it looks. These are comments on an English-language post. They are not a poll of Thais, and they are not the foreign capital that actually decides whether to invest here. They are a self-selected slice of the English-speaking expat world, and that slice has its own weather. Some of it is thoughtful. Some of it is people who got burned and would now like to watch others get burned too. And a sour fringe of it is just that, foreigners performing nationalism about a country that isn’t theirs, cheering the expulsion of other foreigners, occasionally tipping into uglier territory we won’t repeat here.

So we are not going to treat an angry comment thread as a representative jury. Most of “keep Thailand Thai,” typed by a British retiree about a country he moved to, is not a sovereignty argument worth a respectful seat at the table. It is noise. We’ll engage the two responses in the thread that genuinely earn it, and say plainly that the rest is the rest.

The two arguments that actually deserve an answer

The first is fairness, and it is the strongest thing said against us. A real group of people played it straight, walked out of the office that offered them a nominee company, and now resent the gamblers getting a sympathetic write-up. One reader told us he was thrown out of an attorney’s office 22 years ago for insisting everything be fully legal, and feared exactly this day would come. His driver isn’t money or politics. He followed the rule and wants it enforced on everyone else. That is fair, and we won’t pretend otherwise. The most-upvoted comment in the whole thread made the clean version of it: no country survives if its own laws are ignored.

The second is the priced-out argument, and it is the one genuinely Thai interest in the debate, even though, tellingly, it was a foreigner in the thread who articulated it best. Ordinary Thais who do not yet own land know they will never outbid foreigners earning in stronger currencies; those who do own land could never afford the next plot up if foreign money flooded in. That is not jealousy. It is the rational fear of being shut out of your own country’s property market.

And here is what almost nobody noticed: that fear is an argument for our position, not against it.

What actually protects the priced-out Thai? Not a blanket ban that pushes foreign money into nominee structures, which is exactly what inflates the Phuket and Samui markets he is shut out of. What protects him is a clear, capped, high-threshold legal route: foreigners may own, say, one rai, primary residence only, residential zones only, above a high price floor, with a foreign-buyer levy on top. That is the Malaysian model, and its whole design is to keep foreign capital out of the affordable segment. Price floors don’t open the floodgates. They wall off the bottom of the market and reserve it for locals.

So the pro-business position and the priced-out Thai want the same instrument. One wants a legal route for capital; the other wants protection from being outbid. A capped, floored, residential-only ownership right delivers both at once. What serves neither of them is the status quo: no legal route, capital still arriving through structures nobody has clearly defined, and a crackdown that freezes the market without protecting a soul.

The fairness camp is right that the law should be enforced. But enforcing a rule is not the same as having a rule worth enforcing, and here the crackdown has a problem its defenders rarely confront.

Nobody can even tell you what a nominee is

One reader, clearly someone who knows corporate structuring, made the sharpest point in 250 comments, and it is one we missed first time.

There is no clear definition of an illegal nominee. Every individual ingredient is perfectly legal on its own. Gifting shares is legal. Issuing different share classes is legal, the SET’s biggest listed firms do it. Non-voting shares, minority management control, non-cash contributions for equity, all standard corporate tools used by Thai conglomerates and foreign tech companies every day. A structure only becomes a criminal “nominee” when those legal pieces combine and cross some vague, unwritten threshold that a regulator decides, after the fact, they don’t like. As the reader put it, Thailand wants to run a “we know it when we see it” standard, applied or withheld at will.

That is the rot under the whole thing. It is not just that the rules change. It is that this rule was never clearly drawn to begin with. You cannot ask people to “just follow the law” when the law’s central term is defined by official intuition. A foreigner can hire the best firm in Bangkok and still not know, with certainty, which side of the line their company sits on, because the line moves with the politics.

Capital doesn’t need generous. It needs predictable.

Which brings us back to the thing the whole thread, every faction of it, was really circling.

Foreign investors do not need the rules to be kind. They need them to stay still. A buyer can live with a market that bans foreign freehold, if that ban is clear and durable. They can price in taxes, quotas, restrictions, as long as those things hold. What no one can price in is a country where the lawyer-approved structure of one year is a criminal liability the next, where a land bill is approved and scrapped within two weeks, where a lease thousands relied on is fine until a court says it never was.

One reader compared investing here to dating someone volatile: fun to visit, impossible to build a life around, because you never know when it lurches. Another, two decades in country, recited the cycle from memory: open the door, close the door, rinse, repeat. And many reached for the same parallel, the sharpest one available: cannabis. Thailand decriminalised it, an industry exploded, thousands invested, and the rules began snapping back within a couple of years. The lesson nobody drew was about cannabis. It was about Thailand.

And here is the detail that should worry Thailand most. That lease ruling was not even a change in the law. Lawyers had warned for fifteen years that pre-agreed renewals beyond 30 years were unenforceable; the Land Department said as much in 2008. The structure was sold anyway, by the same licensed professionals, with the same confident assurances, for two decades. So the lesson is darker than “the rules changed.” It is that the rules did not have to change for thousands of people to discover their security was a fiction. The instability is not only in the law. It is in the gap between what the law always said and what an entire industry was paid to pretend it said.

That is the cost the arrest figures never show. A raid produces a headline and a number. A reversal produces a memory, and memories are what capital prices on. Every flip-flop teaches the watching money the same lesson: don’t commit, the ground moves here. Money that has learned that lesson doesn’t write angry comments. It just doesn’t wire the deposit. The damage isn’t loud. It’s a phone call that never comes.

Which is the thing to remember about that comment section. The angriest voices in it are not the capital Thailand needs. The investor who matters did not type anything. He is the man in the first line of this article, the one who watched the rules lurch and quietly walked away. The noise is loud and mostly resentful. The signal is silent, and it is leaving.

Who’s to blame: the fight nobody could settle

If instability was the quiet agreement, blame was the loud fight, and the thread split clean down the middle.

One camp: the buyers knew the risk, end of story. The other camp said something the first can’t wave away. These structures were not sold in back alleys. They were sold by respected, licensed Thai law firms, in glass offices, to clients who asked directly whether it was legal and were told yes. One reader described being advised three years ago by a “very famous law firm” that a nominee company with layered share classes was a sound, lawful way to hold property. He was relieved his deal fell through. Reader after reader asked the same question, and it is fair: if the structure was illegal, why are the Thai professionals who designed it, sold it, and pocketed the fees for twenty years not the ones in the dock?

So let us answer it, since the comments wouldn’t stop asking. The firms should be in the frame. A licensed professional who sells an unlawful structure as lawful, for two decades, for a fee, is not a bystander to the fraud. He is the engine of it. A crackdown that prosecutes the foreign retiree who paid for advice while the Thai firm that sold it keeps billing new clients down the corridor has not enforced the law. It has picked the softest target and called it justice. The buyer was reckless to trust it. The adviser was paid to lie. Those are not the same crime, and a system that punishes the first while shielding the second is telling you precisely whose interests it serves.

That is the trap at the centre of this. And a reputation for traps is the most expensive thing a country that wants capital can buy.

The fix your readers already wrote

The thread answered its own question. Not amnesty for fraud, the organised operators and industrial nominees have earned everything coming for them. But for the good-faith owner, the answer that kept surfacing was a grace period and a route to compliance: a defined window to come forward, restructure into something lawful, and fix the position, instead of facing sudden seizure. As one reader argued, people who risked their savings in good faith, created jobs, and paid into the economy should get the chance to correct a mistake made on professional advice. Take their homes without it, and you don’t just hurt them. You put it on a billboard for every future investor: in Thailand, the ground can open under you.

We got two things wrong. Here they are.

The comments also fact-checked us, and on the detail they were partly right. In a piece about trust, we are not about to do the thing we are criticising and quietly move on.

In Indonesia, a foreigner genuinely can hold a registered right-to-use title in their own name for up to 80 years, but only for a home they live in, and only while they hold a residence permit; investment needs a company. In Cambodia, foreigners can own freehold strata title to apartments above the ground floor, but not the land beneath, much like a condo. Malaysia stays the most open: real direct freehold, name on the title, managed by price floors and a foreign-buyer levy rather than by pushing buyers into the shadows. The corrections sharpen the point rather than blunt it. None of these systems is a free-for-all. Every one has limits. What they share isn’t generosity. It is clarity, and the durability that lets a buyer believe the rule will still be the rule in ten years. That is the asset Thailand keeps throwing away.

So, will it hold this time?

Here is where most analysis goes coward, asks the big question and hides behind “only time will tell.” So we will say what we actually think.

Probably not. Not on its own. The same political reflex that killed the 2022 land bill in two weeks, the fear of being seen to sell off the country, has not gone anywhere, and it will fire again the moment any government proposes the legal road that would fix this. The crackdown is the easy half. It takes no courage, only enforcement. The reform is the hard half, and nothing in the recent pattern suggests the nerve to do it is there.

But “probably not” is not “cannot.” A country can have strict property laws and still pull in the world’s capital, Singapore does, Switzerland does, because the rules are tight and they last. The fix is not complicated. Define the nominee line clearly, so “follow the law” actually means something. Revive a capped, floored, residential ownership route that protects priced-out Thais and gives honest foreigners a front door at the same time. Give good-faith owners a path. Make the advisers who sold the fraud carry more weight than the retirees who bought it. Then leave it alone, through one election cycle of noise, long enough for people to believe it.

That is not a policy problem. It is a nerve problem. And nerve is the one thing the comments suggest foreigners have stopped expecting from this market.

Which is the quietest tragedy in it. Thailand does not need to become Malaysia. It does not need to fling the doors open. It needs to pick a rule, any clear and reasonable rule, and prove it will still mean the same thing in a decade. That is the cheapest reform available and the most valuable, and it is the one Thailand seems least able to make itself perform.

So we will ask you directly, since you named the real problem before we did: what would it take to make you believe a rule in Thailand will last? Not a better rule. A rule you trust.

Analysis, not legal or financial advice. Property and immigration rules referenced here are drawn from publicly reported 2025-2026 developments and summarised for clarity; anyone acting on any structure should take qualified local counsel before relying on it.