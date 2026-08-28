Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour

Thailand’s leading developers, projects and real estate leaders gathered at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River on August 27 for the Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026, an exclusive celebration of the very best of the country’s property industry and a landmark tenth anniversary for the awards.

The evening’s highest honour, Developer of the Year Thailand 2026, was presented to AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited, recognising one of the country’s leading residential property developers and its contribution to the continued evolution of living in Thailand.

The national title provided a fitting centrepiece to an evening designed to represent the strength of Thai real estate in its entirety. AP Thailand’s scale and breadth across residential development, together with its continued influence on how people live across the country, saw the company take the programme’s ultimate national developer recognition.

AP Thailand was also recognised with the special Excellence in High-Rise Development award as part of the tenth-anniversary Excellence Awards, making the company one of the standout honourees of the 2026 celebration.

“Naming AP Thailand as Developer of the Year Thailand feels particularly significant in our tenth-anniversary year,” said Adam Sutcliffe, Director of Dot Property Group.

“This is our highest national honour, and it needs to represent much more than the success of an individual project. AP’s scale, breadth of development and continued influence on residential living in Thailand make it a very fitting recipient as we enter this new era for the awards.”

After receiving top honours, AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited commented on its commitments and dedication to the real estate sector.

“Amidst various economic challenges in 2026, the real estate sector remains a crucial driving force for the country’s overall economy. The ‘Developer of the Year Thailand 2026’ award reflects AP Thailand’s commitment to building a strong foundation for this core industry.

“Through strict financial discipline and our capability to manage a portfolio of over 200 quality AP projects nationwide, AP Thailand does not merely aim to maintain business momentum.

“We are dedicated to building confidence and ensuring our readiness to deliver high-quality residential projects—ranging from single detached homes, twin-homes, and townhomes to condominiums across all segments—in order to deliver ‘Empower Living’.

“AP Thailand would like to express sincere gratitude to Mr Adam, Director of Dot Property Group, and all the judges for presenting this prestigious award to AP Thailand tonight.”

10 years, new era

Held under the theme “10 Years, New Era,” the Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 marked both a decade of recognising excellence in Thai property and the beginning of an ambitious new chapter.

Building on ten years of the Dot Property Awards, the newly evolved Thailand Real Estate Awards now forms part of the Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards platform, a stronger regional programme supported by the growing reach, audiences, property data, market intelligence and industry relationships of Dot Property Group and its wider network of property brands.

The evolution represents far more than a change of name.

At the heart of the awards is the same purpose that drives Dot Property Group’s core business: helping people make better property decisions.

Every day, users across the Group’s platforms search for homes, investments, developments and developers throughout Southeast Asia. The awards extend that role by highlighting the projects and developers setting the benchmark in their respective markets each year.

“The awards have always made sense alongside what we do as a business,” said Adam Sutcliffe. “People come to our platforms every day because they are searching for property, and we want to stand alongside those users by helping highlight the projects and developers setting the benchmark in the market each year.

“That gives the awards a purpose beyond one night of celebration. Through our platforms, content, data and market relationships, we can continue telling the stories of outstanding real estate and help property seekers discover it.”

After a decade of growth, that relationship between property search, market insight and recognition is becoming even stronger.

The ambition for the next era is to create a real estate awards platform capable of representing Southeast Asian property markets with greater depth and authority, combining regional scale with strong local knowledge and professional industry oversight.

For 2026, the Thailand awards programme was supported by an expanded group of Awards Consultants comprising Savills Thailand, Colliers Thailand and FazWaz, bringing together professional real estate consultancy, market intelligence and transaction insight.

A national story of Thai real estate

One of the defining characteristics of the Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 was the geographical breadth of its winners.

From Bangkok’s increasingly sophisticated ultra-luxury residential sector to Phuket’s international villa market, the Eastern Seaboard, Hua Hin and Koh Samui, the programme recognised excellence across residential development, luxury living, lifestyle, design, hospitality, customer experience, property management and innovation.

The 2026 winners demonstrate the extraordinary range of development taking place across Thailand and the different markets, lifestyles and customer groups driving its continued evolution.

“Thailand demonstrates exactly what we want this new era to represent,” added Sutcliffe. “This isn’t simply a picture of Bangkok’s condominium market. Our winners come from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and beyond.

“They represent different sectors, different markets and different ways of living. Together, they tell a much richer story about the strength, diversity and ambition of Thai real estate.”

Celebrating a decade of excellence

The ceremony opened by recognising some of the companies that have helped shape the first decade of the awards and Thailand’s evolving residential landscape.

A special series of Excellence Awards recognised established developers whose work and continued contribution have played an important role in the development of Thai real estate.

The honours included:

Excellence in Next-Generation Living: AssetWise Public Company Limited

AssetWise Public Company Limited Excellence in Family Living: Pruksa Real Estate PCL

Pruksa Real Estate PCL Excellence in Residential Design & Architecture: Singha Estate Public Company Limited

Singha Estate Public Company Limited Excellence in Community Development: Supalai Public Company Limited

Supalai Public Company Limited Excellence in Premium Living: SC Asset Corporation PCL

SC Asset Corporation PCL Best Customer Experience: SC Asset Corporation PCL

SC Asset Corporation PCL Excellence in Lifestyle Residential Development: Sansiri Public Company Limited

Sansiri Public Company Limited Excellence in Mixed-Use Strategy: Central Pattana Public Company Limited

Central Pattana Public Company Limited Excellence in High-Rise Development: AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

The special recognitions provided a fitting opening to the anniversary ceremony, celebrating companies that have helped shape Thai real estate before turning attention to the projects and developers defining its future.

Bangkok’s new ultra-luxury benchmark

At the pinnacle of project recognition, two major awards celebrated exceptional achievement at the very highest end of Bangkok residential development.

InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke was named Best Ultra Luxury Condominium Thailand, while Cinquième Krungthep Kreetha by Asset Five Group PCL received Best Ultra Luxury Housing Development Thailand.

The two honours represent distinctly different expressions of Bangkok’s evolving ultra-luxury residential market and were positioned among the most prestigious project awards of the evening.

Regional excellence builds towards Thailand’s highest honour

Before the evening’s highest national honour was revealed, outstanding developers from several of Thailand’s most important regional property markets received Developer of the Year recognition.

Developer of the Year Eastern Seaboard: SLR Development Co., Ltd.

SLR Development Co., Ltd. Developer of the Year Hua Hin: Orchid Palm Homes

Orchid Palm Homes Developer of the Year Koh Samui: Samui Grand Park Group Co., Ltd

Samui Grand Park Group Co., Ltd Developer of the Year Phuket: Anchan Villas

The regional honours celebrated the strength of development beyond Bangkok before the awards programme reached its culmination, with AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited named Developer of the Year Thailand 2026, the highest honour presented at the Thailand Real Estate Awards.

Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 Winners

Phuket

Best Entertainment Lifestyle Development Phuket: 8-One Entertainment Villa by Kubay Property & Entertainment

8-One Entertainment Villa by Kubay Property & Entertainment Best Boutique Villa Development Phuket: Chongkho Luxury Villas by Karaket Development

Chongkho Luxury Villas by Karaket Development Best Value Condominium Boutique Design Phuket: Ashiyana Heights by Kata Heights Co., Ltd

Ashiyana Heights by Kata Heights Co., Ltd Best Sustainable Developer Phuket: Wallaya Villas Development Co., Ltd.

Wallaya Villas Development Co., Ltd. Best Lifestyle Villa Development Phuket: Amber Chamber Pool Villa by 2 Thanwa Property Co., Ltd.

Amber Chamber Pool Villa by 2 Thanwa Property Co., Ltd. Best Ultra Luxury Villas Phuket: Garden Atlas Bayview by Garden Atlas Bayview Villa Co., Ltd.

Garden Atlas Bayview by Garden Atlas Bayview Villa Co., Ltd. Best Developer Luxury Residential & Lifestyle Excellence: Garden Atlas Bayview Villa Co., Ltd.

Garden Atlas Bayview Villa Co., Ltd. Best Developer Ultra Luxury Private Villa Collection Phuket: Stella Estate

Stella Estate Best Luxury Villa Development Phuket: Vana Anda Villa Phuket by One Pasak Co., Ltd.

Vana Anda Villa Phuket by One Pasak Co., Ltd. Best Luxury Villa Interior Design Phuket: Vana Anda Villa Phuket by One Pasak Co., Ltd.

Vana Anda Villa Phuket by One Pasak Co., Ltd. Best Sea View Luxury Villa Development Phuket: Vista Del Mar Phuket by Familia del Mar

Vista Del Mar Phuket by Familia del Mar Best Residential Lifestyle Design Condominium Development: Fantasea Condo Rawai by Fantasea Plus Co., Ltd.

Fantasea Condo Rawai by Fantasea Plus Co., Ltd. Best Condominium Amenities Design: Wyndham Fantasea Condo Chalong by Fantasea Plus Co., Ltd.

Wyndham Fantasea Condo Chalong by Fantasea Plus Co., Ltd. Best Lifestyle Developer Phuket: Fantasea Plus Co., Ltd.

Eastern Seaboard

Best Luxury Pool Villa Eastern Seaboard: Lumina Luxury Pool Villa by Chaithanin Co., Ltd. / Global Top Group Co., Ltd.

Lumina Luxury Pool Villa by Chaithanin Co., Ltd. / Global Top Group Co., Ltd. Best Luxury Residential Developer Eastern Seaboard: Chaithanin Co., Ltd. / Global Top Group Co., Ltd.

Chaithanin Co., Ltd. / Global Top Group Co., Ltd. Best Housing Developer Eastern Seaboard: Sirisa Gold Estate Co., Ltd

Hua Hin

Best Villa Development Hua Hin: BelVida Parque Hua Hin by Blue Lotus Hua Hin (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Ranong

Best Housing Boutique Design Development Ranong: The Baroni Ranong by The Boroni Ranong Co., Ltd.

Koh Samui

Best Wellness and Family Living Koh Samui: Hidden Lotus by B2 Development

Hidden Lotus by B2 Development Best Boutique Condominium Koh Samui: The Boon Condo by B2 Development

The Boon Condo by B2 Development Best Boutique Developer Koh Samui: Sawasdee Pool Villa Co., Ltd.

Sawasdee Pool Villa Co., Ltd. Best Resort Villa Developer Koh Samui: Land Scout Asia Co., Ltd.

Land Scout Asia Co., Ltd. Smart Hospitality Innovation Award: Theva Construction Co., Ltd.

Thailand Developer, Property Services and Special Recognition

Best Property Management Company: SC Able

SC Able Best After Sales Service Provider: SC Able

SC Able Best Luxury Developer Thailand: Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd.

Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd. Luxury Residential Leadership Award: Anchan Villas

Anchan Villas Best High End Villa Brand: Anchan Villas

Ultra Luxury Awards

Best Ultra Luxury Condominium Thailand: InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke by CG Capital Advisory Limited

InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke by CG Capital Advisory Limited Best Ultra Luxury Housing Development Thailand: Cinquième Krungthep Kreetha by Asset Five Group PCL

Regional Developer of the Year

Developer of the Year Eastern Seaboard: SLR Development Co., Ltd.

SLR Development Co., Ltd. Developer of the Year Hua Hin: Orchid Palm Homes

Orchid Palm Homes Developer of the Year Koh Samui: Samui Grand Park Co., Ltd

Samui Grand Park Co., Ltd Developer of the Year Phuket: Anchan Villas

Developer of the Year Thailand

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

A celebration worthy of ten years

The milestone anniversary was celebrated not only through the awards themselves, but through an evening designed to bring together the very best of Thailand’s real estate industry in an atmosphere befitting the occasion.

Against the riverside setting of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, developers, industry leaders and invited guests experienced a new awards identity, a new trophy and special moments reflecting on ten years of the programme while looking ahead to its future.

At the halfway point of the ceremony, acclaimed Thai pop star Ice Saranyu took to the stage for an exclusive live concert, bringing another dimension of entertainment and celebration to the tenth-anniversary evening.

Following the presentation of the final awards, guests moved from the ballroom to the Chao Phraya riverside for a spectacular fireworks finale, bringing the tenth-anniversary celebration to a dramatic close and marking the beginning of the awards’ next era.

The combination of industry recognition, entertainment and celebration reflected the ambition behind the Thailand Real Estate Awards: to create an occasion worthy of the companies and people driving one of Southeast Asia’s most important property markets.

Greater industry insight and oversight

The Thailand Real Estate Awards extends its appreciation to Savills Thailand, Colliers Thailand and FazWaz, who supported the 2026 programme as Awards Consultants.

Their involvement brings together different perspectives from across Thailand’s property industry, including professional real estate consultancy, transaction experience, market intelligence and data.

The expanded consultant structure forms part of the awards’ wider evolution as it moves into its next decade, combining the regional reach of the Dot Property Group network with credible local market expertise and professional industry insight.

Special appreciation is also extended to Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, which once again provided the setting for one of the most exclusive gatherings on Thailand’s real estate calendar.

Thailand takes its place on a new Southeast Asian stage

The Thailand Real Estate Awards form part of a wider 2026 programme spanning key real estate markets across Southeast Asia.

National awards programmes across Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia ultimately lead to the Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards Grand Final in Bangkok in December, bringing together outstanding developers, projects and real estate leaders from across the region.

The expanded regional platform gives leading Thai developers and projects a pathway from national recognition to a wider Southeast Asian stage while strengthening the awards through greater regional reach, market knowledge and industry expertise.

“The next decade is about using the scale we now have to build something that represents Southeast Asian real estate with real authority,” added Sutcliffe.

“Our ambition isn’t simply to become a bigger awards programme. It is to understand these markets, celebrate their very best and connect that recognition with the audiences actually searching for property across the region.

“After ten years, this is not the end of a story. It is the beginning of a much bigger one.”

The Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards 2026 Grand Final will take place in Bangkok in December, bringing the 2026 regional awards season to its conclusion.

For more information:

Thailand Property FAQ Can foreigners buy property in Thailand? Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide. What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota? In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice. How much are property transfer fees in 2026? The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what. Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat? It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats. How much does property cost in Thailand? A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you. What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand? Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.