Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it.

Thailand has the strongest position in the region by a distance: the deepest expat communities, the best healthcare, the most loved beaches, proven demand that its neighbours can only envy. It also has the one thing that quietly undoes all of that advantage.

Not an absence of rules, but a contradiction between the rules on paper and the rules in practice, an uncertainty so corrosive that buyers trust communist Vietnam and dollarised Cambodia more than they trust Thailand. Get the clarity right, and the strongest hand in ASEAN wins the region. That is the whole game, and Thailand is the only player not playing it.

[SERIES NOTE] Part five of a ten-part Thaiger series on Thailand’s property market, an attempt to cut through the noise of crackdowns, court rulings and policy reversals and work out what it all actually adds up to. The question at its heart, the nominees, the ownership rules, the structures everyone uses and nobody can quite define, has gone unresolved through government after government for decades. We make no promise to settle it. But we will try to make it ten pieces worth reading. Links to the earlier parts are at the foot of this article.

Start with the part nobody disputes, because it matters more than the entire crackdown. Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia.

It has the region’s most developed tourist infrastructure, its deepest and longest-established expat communities, its most magnetic lifestyle pull, the beaches, the food, the healthcare that draws medical tourists from three continents, the airports, the decades of accumulated goodwill. People do not lie awake dreaming of retiring to Phnom Penh or Ho Chi Minh City the way they dream of Phuket or Chiang Mai. The demand that every other country in the region is straining to manufacture, Thailand already has, proven, durable, and showing up at the door every single day. On raw materials, nobody else is close.

Which makes what follows all the more frustrating, because Thailand is the only country in the neighbourhood that takes the best hand at the table and refuses to play it.

The problem was never that Thailand protects its land

Let us clear away the obvious misreading first. The instinct behind Thailand’s crackdown, that the land belongs to Thais and foreigners should not quietly be buying it up, is not some peculiar Thai paranoia. It is the completely normal view of every government in Southeast Asia. Not one of Thailand’s neighbours lets foreigners freely own land. Not Vietnam, not Cambodia, not Indonesia, not the Philippines. On the core principle, protect the land, Thailand agrees with the entire region, and it is right to.

So protectionism is not the problem, and “let foreigners buy everything” is not the answer this article is reaching for. The problem is subtler and far more corrosive, and anyone who has actually tried to buy property in Thailand knows it in their bones. It is not that Thailand has no rules. It is that Thailand’s rules on paper and Thailand’s rules in practice openly contradict each other, and nobody can tell you with confidence which one actually governs.

On paper, nominee companies are illegal. In practice, they were designed, sold and registered openly for twenty years, by licensed professionals, through government offices. On paper, a registered lease is secure. In practice, the courts voided the thirty-plus-thirty renewals that thousands had been sold. On paper, there are rules. In practice, there is a second, unofficial set of rules that quietly overrides the first, until one day it doesn’t, and a retiree discovers that the structure a famous law firm assured him was sound is now grounds for seizure. That gap, between what is written and what is real, is the true source of the uncertainty. It is worse than having no rules, because no rules at least tells you where you stand. A rulebook that contradicts itself tells you nothing, except that you cannot rely on anything.

And uncertainty is the one thing capital cannot abide. Which is exactly the problem the neighbours solved.

What the neighbours actually built was confidence

Tour the region and you will notice that what each neighbour built was not generosity. Every one of them is protectionist. What they built was confidence: the simple, priceless assurance that the rule you read today will still be the rule tomorrow, and that the rule on paper is the rule in practice. That is the product they are all quietly selling, and it is the one product Thailand, with the best hand in the region, keeps refusing to stock.

Malaysia built the most welcoming version of it. A foreigner there can own genuine freehold, in their own name, on the title deed, no company, no nominee, no borrowed structure standing between the buyer and the asset. It is one of the only places in Asia where a foreigner truly owns the ground the house sits on.

And it is the opposite of reckless, because the openness comes wrapped in guardrails so clear they make Thailand’s all-or-nothing approach look primitive.

No agricultural land, no land reserved for the Malay majority. A minimum price floor in every state, commonly a million ringgit, rising to two or three million in premium areas, that walls foreign money out of the affordable homes locals actually compete for. And from January this year, a stamp duty on foreign buyers doubled from four to eight percent, stated plainly to be there to protect locals and cool speculation. Foreigners get certainty; locals get protected; the state collects revenue on every purchase. Nobody has to climb through a window, because the front door is clearly marked and the rule behind it holds.

Vietnam, a one-party communist state with every ideological reason to distrust foreign landowners, has been more practical than Thailand. No foreigner owns land, that is non-negotiable, but under laws rewritten in 2023 and 2024 a foreigner can legally buy an apartment on a fifty-year lease of the unit, renewable, with a clear certificate, the “pink book,” proving exactly what they hold. The limits are explicit: no more than thirty percent of any building, so nothing becomes an enclave. And the result of that clarity is not capital flight but its opposite, foreign investment into Vietnamese property topped twelve billion dollars in 2024. Money goes where the rules are legible. Vietnam made its rules legible, and the money came.

Cambodia, so often dismissed as the poor relation, did the simplest thing of all. Since 2010 a foreigner has been able to own a condominium outright, full freehold strata title, in their own name, above the ground floor, up to seventy percent of a building. No land, but the apartment is genuinely and permanently theirs, registrable and resaleable like a local’s. Its rules are blunt to the point of crude, here is what you can own, here is the cap, here is the floor, done, and that bluntness is precisely the point. A foreigner in Phnom Penh knows exactly where they stand. A foreigner in Phuket, after twenty years and a Supreme Court ruling, still does not.

The pattern holds to the edges of the region. In Indonesia, including Bali, a foreigner can hold a “right to use” title, Hak Pakai, in their own name for up to eighty years, residence-only, tied to a valid permit, conditional and not freehold, but legal, registered and clear. In the Philippines, a foreigner can fully own a condominium, proper title, no expiry, inheritable and sellable, as long as foreigners hold no more than forty percent of the building, with land leased rather than owned.

Five neighbours, five different lines, but one identical philosophy. Decide what a foreigner may own. Write it down. Cap it. Floor it. And then honour it, so the buyer can trust the rule will still stand in a decade. Every one of them is protectionist. Every one of them found a way to be protectionist and clear at the same time, and clarity is what bought them confidence.

And the contradiction runs through business too

It would be a mistake to treat this as only a story about villas and condos, because the same contradiction runs straight through business, and the nominee structures at the heart of the crackdown were used for both, to hold property and to run restricted businesses behind Thai shareholders.

Here lies the sharpest irony of all, and it takes us back to where this series began. Thailand is, at this very moment, opening up foreign business ownership. Under its 4.0 agenda and its push toward OECD membership, it has been peeling back the Foreign Business Act, approving in principle the removal of around ten restricted categories including software development, courting foreign companies, data centres and skilled investors with one welcoming hand, while clamping down on foreign property with the other. A foreigner can look at Thailand right now and see a country saying “bring us your business” and “but do not get too comfortable owning a home here” in the same breath. The two policies walk in opposite directions, the same contradiction we opened this whole series on.

The business side deserves a full reckoning of its own, and it will get one later in this series. For now it is enough to note that even as Thailand learns to write a clear, modern rulebook for foreign business, it has not yet written one for foreign homes.

Here is the part that should change everything

Now hold two facts side by side, because together they rewrite the whole story.

The first: Thailand has the strongest underlying position in the region, the proven demand, the lifestyle, the infrastructure the others can only envy. The second, and almost nobody outside the property world is talking about it, Thailand is right now debating the boldest ownership reform in the region. There is an active proposal to raise the foreign condominium quota from forty-nine to seventy-five percent, and to extend long leases to ninety-nine years. Sit with what that would mean. Malaysia offers freehold but behind high price floors and a fresh levy. Vietnam caps foreigners at thirty percent and fifty-year leases. Cambodia is condo-only. If Thailand enacted seventy-five percent ownership and ninety-nine-year tenure on top of the best lifestyle proposition in Southeast Asia, it would not be catching up to its neighbours. It would be overtaking every one of them.

That is the thing to understand about Thailand’s position. It is not the laggard of this story. It is the sleeping leader. It holds the best hand and is openly contemplating the boldest move, and the only thing standing between it and regional leadership is the one thing it has never quite delivered: the follow-through that turns a proposal into a law, and a law on paper into a reality on the ground that people can actually trust.

Because that, in the end, is the whole game, and it has a name. Confidence. Consumer confidence, the belief that the home you buy is a home you keep. Investor confidence, the belief that the rules that drew your capital will not be quietly reversed the year after it arrives. The neighbours understood that confidence is the real currency, more valuable than any single concession, and they earned it not by being generous but by being clear and by being consistent. Thailand, holding the strongest hand of all, keeps spending that confidence faster than it earns it, every time the official rule and the unofficial reality are allowed to drift apart.

And here is the genuinely hopeful part, the part that should land with anyone who wants Thailand to win. The fix is not surrender. It is clarity, in whichever direction Thailand chooses. If Thailand decides to open up, then it should enact the seventy-five percent quota and the ninety-nine-year lease, properly, with the guardrails the neighbours all use: price floors that protect Thai buyers, real anti-nominee safeguards, zoning, voting-rights limits, the conditions that keep a neighbourhood from being overrun. And if Thailand decides the other way, to cancel nominee structures and hold a firmer line, then it should do that cleanly and clearly too, and say so plainly, because even a clear “no” is worth more than a murky “maybe.” The enemy was never enforcement. The enemy is ambiguity. What kills confidence is not a rule you dislike; it is not knowing which rule is real.

Decide. Write it down. Make the rule on paper the rule in practice. Then hold it steady through more than one political season. Do that, and the confidence comes, the consumer confidence and the investment confidence that no neighbour can match because no neighbour holds Thailand’s hand. Malaysia priced foreigners in. Vietnam industrialised the welcome. Cambodia took the dollars. They all played weaker hands well. Thailand holds the strongest hand in the region and the boldest reform on the table at the same time.

So we will end not with a reproach but with the opportunity, because it is genuinely there. Thailand does not need to become Malaysia or Vietnam. It needs to do the one thing it has never quite done: choose a rule, make it real, and stand by it long enough for the world to believe it. The moment Thailand’s rules on paper and its rules in practice finally tell the same story, the strongest hand in Southeast Asia stops being a hand it is sitting on, and becomes the one that leads the region.

The cards are already in its hand. The only question left is whether it will play them.

Tell us where you land.

This is part five of The Thaiger’s ten-part series on Thailand’s property market. The earlier parts:

Part one: “Thailand is throwing out the foreigners it spent a fortune inviting in” (https://thethaiger.com/thai-life/property/thailand-is-throwing-out-the-foreigners-it-spent-a-fortune-inviting-in)

Part two: “Thailand’s problem isn’t its property law. It’s that nobody trusts it to last”

Part three: “A Thai office worker earns a good salary, saves hard, and still can’t buy a home”

Part four: “Thais built it, sold it, and registered it. So why is the foreigner the only one in the dock?”

Analysis, not legal or financial advice. Foreign ownership figures for Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and the Philippines are drawn from publicly reported 2025-2026 data, including national property and land laws and law-firm and tax-advisory commentary, and are summarised for clarity. The Thai reforms described here, including the proposed 75% condominium quota and 99-year lease, are proposals under debate and not enacted law. Rules and figures may change. Anyone making a property or investment decision should seek independent professional advice and confirm the current position before acting.