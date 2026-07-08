Sansiri partners with VitalLife to bring hospital-grade wellness privileges to Phuket residences

Sansiri Public Company Limited has partnered with VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, part of Bumrungrad International Hospital, to introduce hospital-grade wellness privileges at selected Sansiri residential projects in Phuket’s Cherngtalay–Bang Tao area.

The partnership supports Phuket’s growing position as a destination for longevity-focused living, with the collaboration built around the concept “Luxury Living Begins with Preventive Wellness.”

Sansiri said the initiative reflects its long-term commitment to Phuket, where the company has operated for more than 15 years. The developer is continuing to build on customer trust while supporting the island’s potential for sustainable growth in high-quality residential and wellness-led living.

VitalLife brings expertise in longevity medicine and scientific wellness as part of Bumrungrad International Hospital. The centre is also positioned as Asia’s first scientific wellness centre, with a focus on preventive health, anti-ageing medicine, and personalised wellbeing programmes.

Together, Sansiri and VitalLife are introducing a new residential experience centred on the idea that good health begins with understanding the body. The collaboration connects luxury housing with preventive wellness, aiming to support residents’ long-term health, quality of life, and everyday wellbeing.

For the first time, Sansiri will offer advanced preventive wellness privileges across four residential projects in Phuket. These include the ready-to-move-in condominium THE BASE Cherngtalay, the upcoming condominium CANVAZ Palette Cherngtalay, and two new luxury pool villa projects, The Tales Story One – Bangjo and The Tales Story Two – Pasak, both scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026.

The initiative is designed for Thai and international high-net-worth buyers who place long-term value on sustainable health and wellbeing, particularly those seeking homes that support a longevity-focused lifestyle.

Bringing preventive wellness into residential living

The collaboration combines Sansiri’s residential development experience with VitalLife’s wellness expertise and hospital-grade safety standards.

Sansiri said the partnership reflects the global shift towards longevity-focused lifestyles, where living environments are increasingly expected to support not only comfort and design, but also health, recovery, prevention, and long-term wellbeing.

The company expects this direction to play a growing role in the global wellness real estate market, as buyers increasingly look for homes that contribute to both lifespan and quality of life.

To make longevity-focused living more practical, Sansiri and VitalLife will provide personalised privileges through the “VitalAge Signature plus Hormone & Vitamins” premium package.

The programme is designed to assess preventive health from the inside out, supported by consultation with longevity and anti-ageing medicine specialists. Privileges will vary by project.

For buyers at the upcoming CANVAZ Palette Cherngtalay condominium, the package includes SevenAge Vital Wellness, a biological age analysis based on seven health variables: gender, albumin, triglycerides, ALT, HbA1c, HDL, and creatinine.

The assessment is intended to evaluate internal ageing status and health trends, supporting more precise anti-ageing planning.

The package also includes Hormone, Vitamins & Antioxidants Balance, which assesses eight key hormones: LH/FSH, estradiol, progesterone, DHEA-S, testosterone, IGF-1, and cortisol.

It also assesses 13 vitamins and antioxidants, including vitamins B12, D, A, and E, as well as lycopene, coenzyme Q10, and vitamin C. These nutrients are linked to cellular energy production, nervous system balance, vitality, and long-term healthy ageing.

Additional privileges include Bumrungrad Hospital benefits, with discounts of up to 15% on room charges, medicines, vitamins and supplements, laboratory tests, medical supplies, and X-rays. Buyers can also receive an additional 10% discount on dental services.

Cherngtalay–Bang Tao as a longevity hub

Sansiri said the focus on Cherngtalay–Bang Tao reflects the strategic importance of an area where the company has built strong demand and long-standing customer confidence.

The area has become one of Phuket’s key locations for longevity-focused living, supported by a growing concentration of preventive wellness, anti-ageing, and healthcare services.

VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center also operates its Phuket campus in Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 1, about 1.5 kilometres from Sansiri’s new CANVAZ Palette Cherngtalay condominium.

The area is expected to gain further healthcare infrastructure with the planned opening of Bumrungrad Phuket Hospital, Mai Khao, scheduled to begin operations in 2027.

Sansiri said the collaboration with VitalLife is expected to influence Phuket’s residential market by shifting attention beyond space and design towards homes connected to healthy longevity and lasting quality of life.

The company expects the concept to appeal to buyers seeking long-stay residences, as well as investors looking for long-term value in Phuket’s residential and wellness sectors.

Press Release