Sansiri partners with VitalLife to bring hospital-grade wellness privileges to Phuket residences

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 8, 2026, 3:00 PM
186 3 minutes read
Sansiri partners with VitalLife to bring hospital-grade wellness privileges to Phuket residences
Left: Poomchai Mattayompoppinyo, Managing Director, Southern Project Development, Sansiri Public Company Limited & Right: D. Nuttakul Lungkorn, Clinical Director, Innovation & Partnerships, VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center Phuket

Sansiri Public Company Limited has partnered with VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, part of Bumrungrad International Hospital, to introduce hospital-grade wellness privileges at selected Sansiri residential projects in Phuket’s Cherngtalay–Bang Tao area.

The partnership supports Phuket’s growing position as a destination for longevity-focused living, with the collaboration built around the concept “Luxury Living Begins with Preventive Wellness.”

Sansiri said the initiative reflects its long-term commitment to Phuket, where the company has operated for more than 15 years. The developer is continuing to build on customer trust while supporting the island’s potential for sustainable growth in high-quality residential and wellness-led living.

VitalLife offers hospital-grade wellness services for Sansiri's luxury condominiums.
VitalLife

VitalLife brings expertise in longevity medicine and scientific wellness as part of Bumrungrad International Hospital. The centre is also positioned as Asia’s first scientific wellness centre, with a focus on preventive health, anti-ageing medicine, and personalised wellbeing programmes.

Together, Sansiri and VitalLife are introducing a new residential experience centred on the idea that good health begins with understanding the body. The collaboration connects luxury housing with preventive wellness, aiming to support residents’ long-term health, quality of life, and everyday wellbeing.

For the first time, Sansiri will offer advanced preventive wellness privileges across four residential projects in Phuket. These include the ready-to-move-in condominium THE BASE Cherngtalay, the upcoming condominium CANVAZ Palette Cherngtalay, and two new luxury pool villa projects, The Tales Story One – Bangjo and The Tales Story Two – Pasak, both scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026.

Sansiri partners with VitalLife to bring hospital-grade wellness privileges to Phuket residences | News by Thaiger
THE BASE

The initiative is designed for Thai and international high-net-worth buyers who place long-term value on sustainable health and wellbeing, particularly those seeking homes that support a longevity-focused lifestyle.

Related Articles

Bringing preventive wellness into residential living

The collaboration combines Sansiri’s residential development experience with VitalLife’s wellness expertise and hospital-grade safety standards.

Sansiri said the partnership reflects the global shift towards longevity-focused lifestyles, where living environments are increasingly expected to support not only comfort and design, but also health, recovery, prevention, and long-term wellbeing.

The company expects this direction to play a growing role in the global wellness real estate market, as buyers increasingly look for homes that contribute to both lifespan and quality of life.

To make longevity-focused living more practical, Sansiri and VitalLife will provide personalised privileges through the “VitalAge Signature plus Hormone & Vitamins” premium package.

The programme is designed to assess preventive health from the inside out, supported by consultation with longevity and anti-ageing medicine specialists. Privileges will vary by project.

The collaboration promotes longevity-focused living in Phuket's Cherngtalay-Bang Tao area.
CANVAZ Palette Cherngtalay

For buyers at the upcoming CANVAZ Palette Cherngtalay condominium, the package includes SevenAge Vital Wellness, a biological age analysis based on seven health variables: gender, albumin, triglycerides, ALT, HbA1c, HDL, and creatinine.

The assessment is intended to evaluate internal ageing status and health trends, supporting more precise anti-ageing planning.

The package also includes Hormone, Vitamins & Antioxidants Balance, which assesses eight key hormones: LH/FSH, estradiol, progesterone, DHEA-S, testosterone, IGF-1, and cortisol.

It also assesses 13 vitamins and antioxidants, including vitamins B12, D, A, and E, as well as lycopene, coenzyme Q10, and vitamin C. These nutrients are linked to cellular energy production, nervous system balance, vitality, and long-term healthy ageing.

Additional privileges include Bumrungrad Hospital benefits, with discounts of up to 15% on room charges, medicines, vitamins and supplements, laboratory tests, medical supplies, and X-rays. Buyers can also receive an additional 10% discount on dental services.

Cherngtalay–Bang Tao as a longevity hub

Sansiri said the focus on Cherngtalay–Bang Tao reflects the strategic importance of an area where the company has built strong demand and long-standing customer confidence.

The area has become one of Phuket’s key locations for longevity-focused living, supported by a growing concentration of preventive wellness, anti-ageing, and healthcare services.

Sansiri partners with VitalLife to bring hospital-grade wellness privileges to Phuket residences | News by Thaiger
The Tales

VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center also operates its Phuket campus in Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 1, about 1.5 kilometres from Sansiri’s new CANVAZ Palette Cherngtalay condominium.

The area is expected to gain further healthcare infrastructure with the planned opening of Bumrungrad Phuket Hospital, Mai Khao, scheduled to begin operations in 2027.

Sansiri said the collaboration with VitalLife is expected to influence Phuket’s residential market by shifting attention beyond space and design towards homes connected to healthy longevity and lasting quality of life.

The company expects the concept to appeal to buyers seeking long-stay residences, as well as investors looking for long-term value in Phuket’s residential and wellness sectors.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers Bangkok News

Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers

4 minutes ago
Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row Phuket News

Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row

32 minutes ago
Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal

2 hours ago
American drowns in Samut Prakan lake after &#8216;erratic episode&#8217; Thailand News

American drowns in Samut Prakan lake after ‘erratic episode’

2 hours ago
Makkasan police say officers intend to give useful legal info to Laotian driver Bangkok News

Makkasan police say officers intend to give useful legal info to Laotian driver

3 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 10 to 12) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 10 to 12)

3 hours ago
Another Thai flight attendant admits unknowingly carrying drugs to Australia Thailand News

Another Thai flight attendant admits unknowingly carrying drugs to Australia

5 hours ago
Man charged with rape over Phitsanulok attack on British worker Thailand News

Man charged with rape over Phitsanulok attack on British worker

5 hours ago
Driver tries to beat barrier at Pattaya railway crossing, gets stuck Pattaya News

Driver tries to beat barrier at Pattaya railway crossing, gets stuck

6 hours ago
Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage Phuket News

Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage

6 hours ago
Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance Krabi News

Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance

7 hours ago
Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist Politics News

Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist

23 hours ago
Indian nationals arrested over etomidate haul at Suvarnabhumi Thailand News

Indian nationals arrested over etomidate haul at Suvarnabhumi

23 hours ago
Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion Thailand News

Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion

24 hours ago
Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind Central Thailand News

Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind

1 day ago
Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish

1 day ago
SRT apologises after staff lose passenger&#8217;s cat from luggage compartment South Thailand News

SRT apologises after staff lose passenger’s cat from luggage compartment

1 day ago
M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August Transport News

M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August

1 day ago
Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police Bangkok News

Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police

1 day ago
South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear Bangkok News

South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear

1 day ago
Jomtien&#8217;s rubbish problem refuses to go away Pattaya News

Jomtien’s rubbish problem refuses to go away

1 day ago
Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship Central Thailand News

Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship

1 day ago
Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient Thailand News

Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient

1 day ago
Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach Pattaya News

Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach

1 day ago
Ranong petrol station worker helps woman escape abusive ex-boyfriend Thailand News

Ranong petrol station worker helps woman escape abusive ex-boyfriend

2 days ago
HealthProperty
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 8, 2026, 3:00 PM
186 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.