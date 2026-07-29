The Sarasin shift: Thailand’s luxury coastline moves north of Phuket

For decades, the Sarasin Bridge was simply the road out of Phuket, a short concrete span that visitors crossed on the way to the airport and rarely thought about again. That is changing. The bridge is becoming a dividing line in Thailand’s hotel investment map, separating an island that has run out of room from a mainland coast that has plenty of it.

Phuket’s problem is a good one to have: too much success, not enough land. Beachfront sites are scarce, prices have climbed accordingly, and much of what remains is being built up as real estate rather than as hotels. Developers chasing the ultra-luxury tier, the kind of resort that needs seclusion, scale and an uninterrupted stretch of sand, are increasingly looking past the island altogether.

They are finding it across the bridge. The InterContinental Phang-Nga Bay Resort, a 150-key property due to open in 2028 at Samet Nangshe, and the 150-key Kimpton Natai, opening a year earlier, anchor a coastline running from Natai to Thai Muang that offers what Phuket largely cannot: long, undeveloped oceanfront capable of supporting full-service resorts rather than the boxy, stacked product that scarcity forces elsewhere. A modest 15-key expansion at Khaolak Paradise Resort, further north, rounds out an active pipeline of 315 keys, according to C9 Hotelworks research.

The numbers back up the direction of travel to the north of the Sarasin Bridge. According to the Khao Lak and Phang Nga Hotel & Tourism Market Review 2026, published by C9 Hotelworks, Phang Nga’s tourism revenue reached 56.6 billion baht (US$1.7 billion) in 2025, up 2% year-on-year, even as Thailand’s wider southern region, fourteen provinces in all, saw both visitors and revenue decline.

International travellers made up 61% of Phang Nga’s arrivals but 76% of its revenue, spending more than double per head than domestic visitors, a gap that explains why developers are betting on this stretch of coast rather than simply on the region’s growth.

Further up the coast, Khao Lak is proving the shift is not only about five-star construction. At the northern end of Khuk Khak Beach sits Memories Beach, a modest, sandy-bottomed break that has quietly become the heart of Thailand’s surf scene. There are no reefs or rocks to worry about, just a shallow shoreline that builds consistent, waist-to-chest waves well suited to beginners, while bigger swells during the monsoon keep intermediate surfers coming back.

The attached Pakarang Surf Shop rents boards and runs lessons, and the beach has hosted Rip Curl competition heats alongside its everyday mix of learners and longtime regulars. The season runs roughly from April to November, the monsoon months, which happens to be exactly when the Similan Islands close and the region’s dive boats stay in port.

The two seasons dovetail neatly, giving Khao Lak something rare on this coast: a reason for visitors to come year-round rather than only in the dry months. Hotel data reflects the same resilience in a harder-edged way. Average daily rates in Khao Lak rose 26.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, extending gains that ran as high as 46.4% through 2025, even as occupancy softened from March amid a weaker Middle East travel market.

The clearest sign that Khao Lak is maturing rather than simply riding a good season is the 170-hectare Matalay integrated resort community, now taking shape with five international-standard resort sites under one masterplan.

It is the kind of large-scale, single-owner development Phuket can no longer accommodate, and it is arriving alongside easier four-lane access from Phuket International Airport, a combination that turns what was once a long, winding drive north into a straightforward extension of the island’s own catchment. Together, the road and the masterplan mark a structural shift in Khao Lak’s supply, not a one-off cycle of new openings.

None of this makes Phuket obsolete. It makes it full. What is emerging north of the Sarasin Bridge is not an overflow market but a distinct one, built around space the island no longer has, a guest profile willing to pay for it, and, in Khao Lak’s case, a wave that keeps the beach busy after the divers have gone home.