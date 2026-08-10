Prima Realty International joins LeadingRE to expand global reach for Bangkok luxury real estate

Prima Realty International has joined Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), one of the world’s largest networks of independent real estate firms, significantly expanding its ability to connect Bangkok luxury real estate with qualified international buyers, investors and property professionals across more than 70 countries.

The partnership strengthens Prima Realty’s global reach while allowing the company to remain independently owned and locally managed. Through LeadingRE’s international referral network, Bangkok luxury properties can gain wider exposure to overseas buyers, while Thai clients seeking property abroad can be connected with trusted local real estate professionals in major international markets.

“Bangkok has become an increasingly important destination for international investors, lifestyle buyers and long-term residents,” said Prem Narula, Co-Founder of Prima Realty International. “Joining LeadingRE allows us to present Bangkok’s finest residences to qualified buyers through trusted local partners around the world while continuing to provide the personalised service and market knowledge that define our business.”

A boutique advisory focused on Bangkok’s luxury residential market

Prima Realty International is a Bangkok-based boutique real estate agency specialising in luxury residential sales, leasing, investor sourcing and developer consultancy. Founded by Prem Narula and Phonpailin Poonsawat, the firm focuses on Bangkok’s super-luxury residential segment, including branded residences, penthouses and high-end condominiums in the city’s most sought-after districts.

Prem Narula, the Managing Director, was awarded the Best Real Estate Agent Thailand Award at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2022 to 2023. This reassures clients that Prima Realty International is managed by a group of highly experienced industry professionals.

Prima Realty International’s portfolio comprises exclusive project marketing and prime property sales and rental listings.

The company’s exclusive project marketing portfolio includes prestigious developments such as MAVISTA Phromphong and MUNIQ Phromphong, which are centrally located in the heart of Bangkok’s prime shopping district.

Its recent prime property transactions have included premium residences, such as in the newly launched Upper House Residences on Wireless Road and a duplex penthouse at InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke, reflecting the company’s experience in the hotel-branded residences segment. These experiences have established Prima Realty as a specialist advisor for both local and international clients seeking prime residential assets in Bangkok.

“Our approach has always been relationship-driven rather than volume-driven,” said Phonpailin Poonsawat, Co-Founder of Prima Realty International. “Luxury property requires discretion, careful positioning and a deep understanding of each client’s lifestyle and investment objectives. The LeadingRE network gives us the ability to extend that service internationally.”

A timely move as international demand for Bangkok luxury property grows

The partnership comes at a time when Bangkok continues to attract international capital inflows and sustained long-term residential demand. The limited supply of prime freehold land in the central business district, together with the city’s strong healthcare infrastructure, international education sector, extensive connectivity and favourable government visa schemes, has reinforced Bangkok’s position as a compelling luxury property market.

Demand remains strongest for well-located, high-quality residences in established districts such as Phrom Phong, Wireless Road, Lumpini and along the Chao Phraya riverside. In these areas, buyers increasingly prioritise privacy, space, service standards and developer reputation over short-term pricing considerations.

Thailand has established itself as the global centre for wellness, healthcare and health-conscious living. Developments such as WellEra, alongside internationally recognised private hospitals including Bumrungrad International Hospital, support the city’s appeal to international residents, retirees and medical travellers, including European buyers seeking long-term residences and visitors from the Middle East seeking medical and wellness services.

Together with strong international and local connectivity, modern infrastructure and friendly business environment, these factors continue to support long-term residential demand and lasting property value.

What LeadingRE brings to Bangkok

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is an invitation-only network representing approximately 500 independent real estate firms and 129,000 sales associates across 70 countries.

LeadingRE’s global member network recorded approximately US$289.5 billion in U.S. home sales volume, demonstrating the scale, market strength and performance of its affiliated independent real estate companies.

In 2025, LeadingRE also facilitated approximately 17,500 member-to-member referrals, of which around 11,000 were successfully closed, generating approximately US$6 billion in referral home sales. The network achieved a 60% conversion rate, with an average sales price of approximately US$565,000.

Representing more than 70 countries, LeadingRE connects buyers and sellers with experienced local real estate professionals when purchasing, selling, investing or relocating across international markets.

For clients in Thailand interested in purchasing property overseas, Prima Realty can connect them with a trusted LeadingRE member in their chosen destination. International buyers interested in Bangkok property can also receive local guidance from Prima Realty, including advice on locations, developments, pricing, negotiations and transaction coordination.

For Bangkok property owners, the partnership creates additional opportunities to introduce premium residences to qualified overseas buyers. For Thai clients interested in overseas property, Prima Realty can facilitate introductions to trusted LeadingRE member firms across key global destinations.

The alliance also enhances Prima Realty’s services for Bangkok property developers. In addition to project sales, marketing strategy, positioning and buyer feedback, developers can now benefit from broader international connections and overseas client introductions through the LeadingRE network.

This expanded reach is particularly valuable for luxury condominium developments, branded residences and ultra-prime projects seeking qualified foreign buyers and international investor engagement.

LeadingRE also supports the luxury residential sector through Luxury Portfolio International®, its luxury marketing and intelligence division, which provides international exposure through premium property channels, global marketing opportunities and relationships with leading luxury media and real estate platforms.

Local expertise, global connections

By combining Prima Realty International’s specialised knowledge of Bangkok’s luxury residential market with LeadingRE’s worldwide network of independent real estate professionals, the partnership creates a stronger platform for cross-border real estate opportunities in both Thailand and overseas markets.

For buyers, sellers, investors and developers, the alliance offers the advantages of a boutique advisory with deep local expertise and the international connectivity of one of the world’s most respected real estate networks.

As Bangkok continues to strengthen its reputation as a regional centre for wealth, lifestyle and long-term investment, Prima Realty International’s membership in LeadingRE positions the company to play an increasingly important role in connecting Thailand’s luxury property market with qualified buyers around the world.

Press Release