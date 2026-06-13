Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal

Real enquiries. Real budgets. Real demand. The Phuket property market just got a rare data-driven reality check.

Most property market reports start with a forecast. Someone models supply, surveys sentiment, and extrapolates from there. The conclusions sound authoritative. They are often built on educated guesswork.

What FazWaz presented at the Phuket Property Exchange this week is something different. Not a survey. Not a projection. A record of 54,628 real enquiries, sent by real buyers and tenants to real listings, between December 2025 and May 2026. Each one is a person who raised their hand and said: this is what I want, and this is what I can spend.

Combined, those enquiries represent 272 billion baht in stated purchase budgets. And what they reveal about the Phuket market in 2026 is, in several places, genuinely surprising.

What is this data, exactly?

The figures here come from the FazWaz platform network, which aggregates demand across FazWaz, Thailand-Property, Dot Property, Hipflat, and Proppit. That multi-portal approach gives the numbers market-wide coverage rather than a single-site snapshot. The dataset tracks 1,258 projects across Phuket, and every number is a count of actual enquiries, not estimated traffic or inferred interest.

Managing Director and Co-Founder Michael Kenner presented the findings at the Phuket Property Exchange, organised by C9 Hotelworks at SAii Laguna Phuket on 11 June 2026. It is the first time the platform has published demand data at this level of detail, and it shows a market that is rental-led, globally diversified, and sharply concentrated on the island’s west coast.

Most of the market is renting

Start with the single biggest structural fact: 71% of all Phuket property demand is to rent. That is 39,042 rental enquiries against 15,586 for purchase, a ratio of roughly 2.5 to 1. The median monthly rental budget is 35,000 baht, and half of all rental demand sits at or below that figure.

This is not a market where rentals are a sideshow. Rentals are where the volume, the liquidity, and the yield story all live. For anyone thinking about Phuket property as an investment, the rental performance of a unit is the foundation that everything else sits on.

Rental demand also peaks clearly at the start of the year. December and January are the high-water months, driven by tourist arrivals, with volume easing as the warm season progresses. Sale demand runs on a different clock entirely, peaking in March (more on that shortly).

The rent trend that actually matters

Median monthly rent moved from 33,000 baht in December 2025 through a dip to 30,000 baht in January and February, then stepped up to 35,000 in March, 40,000 in April, and held at 38,000 in May. That is a roughly 20% structural increase across the period, and unlike the March sales spike, it did not reverse.

Kenner called this the durable move in his presentation: a steady climb rather than a spike, happening in the segment that makes up 71% of the market. It is the number worth tracking forward.

What renters are asking for

Condos and apartments lead rental demand with 20,882 enquiries. Houses and villas follow at 14,946, with townhouses (1,670), retail spaces and shophouses (462 each), and hotels (304) making up the remainder.

One-bedroom units are the single most requested size: 12,562 enquiries, ahead of two-bedrooms (8,790), three-bedrooms (7,794), studios (5,536), four-bedrooms (2,596), and five-plus-bedroom properties (1,164).

Budget distribution across the 39,042 rental enquiries breaks down as follows:

Monthly budget (THB) Enquiries Under 20,000 11,396 20,000 to 40,000 11,328 40,000 to 75,000 8,098 75,000 to 150,000 4,990 Over 150,000 2,848

More than half of all rental demand sits in the two cheapest bands. This is a broad mass market.

Phuket is genuinely a global market

62% of all enquiries of originate outside Thailand, from 141 countries. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia lead the overseas pack. Thailand itself is the single largest country of origin by volume, with 20,930 enquiries making up the 38% domestic share.

Volume and budget tell very different stories though. Thai buyers carry the second-highest median purchase budget at 10 million baht, below only UAE buyers at 15.5 million baht. The Anglo core (US, UK, Australia) clusters in the 6 to 8 million baht range.

Country of origin Enquiries (all demand) Median purchase budget (THB) Thailand 20,930 10.0 million United States 4,654 8.0 million United Kingdom 4,362 6.0 million Russia 3,210 7.0 million Germany 2,152 7.0 million Australia 1,918 6.0 million UAE 1,468 15.5 million Switzerland 698 14.2 million Singapore 640 11.9 million

Hong Kong rounds out the high-budget tier with a median purchase budget of 11.6 million baht. Gulf and Swiss demand overwhelmingly targets premium villas. As Kenner put it at the presentation: knowing where demand comes from is a pricing signal. It tells you what to build and how to price it.

The breadth of origin countries is also a structural resilience. Because demand is not tied to one economy, a soft patch in any single source market tends to be cushioned by the others. Most regional property markets do not have this diversification.

Where demand concentrates on the island

Phuket demand is not spread evenly. It clusters in specific corridors, each with its own character, its own product mix, and its own price range. Getting this geography right matters more than almost anything else when buying or investing.

Choeng Thale: Laguna, Bang Tao, Layan

This is Phuket’s centre of gravity in 2026. Choeng Thale tops the island for both rental demand (6,628 enquiries) and sale demand (3,326 enquiries), accounting for roughly 18% of all Phuket enquiries in the period. It also commands the highest prices per square metre on the island. The Laguna ecosystem, Boat Avenue, and beachfront access drive the dominance. Demand here spans every unit size, from compact one-bedrooms through five-plus-bedroom villas.

Rawai and Nai Harn: the southern lifestyle market

The consistent number two by volume. Villa-led, long-stay, and popular with lifestyle buyers at the quieter end of the island. Rawai draws 5,108 rental enquiries and 2,428 sale enquiries. Demand concentrates in the two and three-bedroom range, with a smaller studio presence than anywhere else on the island’s top tier.

Patong and Kathu: the yield corridor

High volume, mid-price, heavily weighted toward studios and one-bedroom condos. Patong is the island’s most studio-heavy market: 37% of its rental enquiries are for studios, the highest share of any major area. This corridor runs on occupancy and yield rather than capital appreciation.

Kamala and Karon: beachside premium

Smaller volumes but high price per square metre. Both are condo-led markets that outperform their enquiry count on pricing. Kamala condos sit at 107,142 baht per square metre, second only to Choeng Thale.

The east and interior: Si Sunthon, Wichit, Pa Khlok

The value play, at roughly 40,000 to 49,000 baht per square metre. Si Sunthon is in its own category entirely: 43% of its rental demand is for three-bedroom homes, and another 16% for four or more bedrooms. This is where families and space-seeking buyers look. Its condo market is the cheapest on the island at 32,669 baht per square metre, the inverse of almost everywhere else.

Rental and sale enquiries by area:

Area Rental enquiries Sale enquiries Choeng Thale 6,628 3,326 Rawai 5,108 2,428 Chalong 3,420 n/a top 8 Kathu 3,532 858 Patong 3,468 1,468 Wichit 2,990 688 Kamala 2,718 1,172 Si Sunthon 1,964 832

*Karon add another 834 sale enquiries, each ranking in its respective top eight.

The bedroom shape of each area

One of the clearest takeaways from the data is that each neighbourhood has its own demand profile by unit size. Building the wrong product in the wrong location is how supply mismatches develop.

Area Studio 1 bed 2 bed 3 bed 4+ bed Choeng Thale 9% 34% 26% 18% 12% Rawai 9% 34% 25% 23% 9% Kathu 20% 47% 13% 14% 7% Patong 37% 34% 15% 3% 8% Chalong 6% 26% 29% 28% 10% Wichit 17% 46% 16% 14% 6% Kamala 8% 33% 31% 21% 6% Si Sunthon 4% 5% 28% 43% 16%

In Kenner’s framing, geography is product.

What buyers are actually spending

The median purchase budget across all 15,586 sale enquiries is 7.5 million baht. A luxury tail of ultra-high budgets pulls the mean far above the median, which is why the median is the right number to anchor on when reading the market.

Purchase budget (THB) Enquiries Under 5 million 5,826 5 to 10 million 3,414 10 to 20 million 4,068 20 to 50 million 1,140 Over 50 million 1,112

Condos and apartments dominate purchase intent with 8,094 enquiries, ahead of houses and villas (4,920), land (948), hotels (624), townhouses (530), and shophouses (234). By size, one-bedrooms lead purchase demand with 3,696 enquiries, followed closely by two-bedrooms (3,146) and three-bedrooms (3,060).

The March spike that came and went

One month in the data deserves its own mention. In March 2026, sale enquiries more than doubled January’s level, and the median purchase budget jumped from 6 million baht to 14 million baht. In April, both figures reverted almost entirely to baseline.

The driver was not a handful of ultra-luxury deals distorting the average. The cheapest budget segment (under 5 million baht) fell from 42% to 21% of all March demand, while the 10-to-20-million mid-market tripled from 18% to 53%, before snapping back in April. A higher-budget buyer cohort showed up in March, shifted the centre of the market upward, and then left. Sale demand’s share of total enquiries hit 45% in March, up from 18% in December, before settling back to 29%.

For sellers and developers, March is the window to watch.

Monthly demand across the full period:

Month Rental enquiries Sale enquiries Sale share Median sale budget Median rent/month December 2025 8,514 1,902 18% 6.0M THB 33,000 THB January 2026 9,720 2,584 21% 5.7M THB 30,000 THB February 2026 5,692 2,400 30% 6.0M THB 30,000 THB March 2026 5,878 4,746 45% 14.0M THB 35,000 THB April 2026 4,614 2,062 31% 6.0M THB 40,000 THB May 2026 4,624 1,892 29% 6.2M THB 38,000 THB

What property actually costs per square metre

Across the full period, the median price of condos that buyers enquired on was 91,757 baht per square metre. For houses and villas, it was 56,666 baht per square metre.

The gap between the west coast premium and the east side value play is substantial. Choeng Thale condos, at around 126,600 baht per square metre, are nearly four times the price of Si Sunthon condos.

Area Condo/apartment (per sqm) House/villa (per sqm) Choeng Thale 126,600 THB 85,784 THB Kamala 107,142 THB 50,904 THB Karon 95,238 THB 77,586 THB Rawai 91,666 THB 68,000 THB Chalong 91,666 THB 53,280 THB Patong 88,016 THB 72,918 THB Kathu 69,782 THB 41,028 THB Wichit 66,666 THB 33,831 THB Si Sunthon 32,669 THB 49,583 THB

Two patterns stand out. First, condos out-price villas per square metre across almost every area, because condo demand concentrates on prime beachfront land where per-metre costs are highest. Second, Si Sunthon is the notable exception: family villas lead there, and condos are the cheapest on the island. That inversion reflects the area’s character (space-driven, family-focused, marina-and-mountain rather than beachfront).

Both markets are real. They serve entirely different buyers.

Which projects are drawing the most enquiries

Within each price tier, demand concentrates sharply on specific named projects. At the luxury end, the concentration is extreme: a single villa development, Sai Taan Villas in Choeng Thale, drew 23% of all enquiries above 30 million baht across the entire FazWaz network. Nearly a quarter of all high-end luxury demand in Phuket went to one address.

In the premium tier (15 to 30 million baht), three of the four most-searched projects carry the Laguna name.

Tier Project Location Share of tier Indicative price Value (under 5M THB) 777 Beach Condo Mai Khao 7% 1.4M THB Value Bayshore Oceanview Patong 6% 2.0M THB Value The Emerald Terrace Patong 2% 2.9M THB Value Baan Ua-Athorn Si Sunthon 2% 1.0M THB Mid-market (5 to 15M THB) Nai Harn Beach Condo Rawai 8% 7.5M THB Mid-market The Deck Patong Patong 4% 8.9M THB Mid-market Cassia Phuket Choeng Thale 4% 6.0M THB Mid-market The Title Legendary Choeng Thale 4% 7.0M THB Premium (15 to 30M THB) Laguna Park Choeng Thale 12% 15.0M THB Premium Laguna Beachside Choeng Thale 10% 18.2M THB Premium Indochine Resort Patong 7% 22.0M THB Premium Laguna Village TH Choeng Thale 7% 25.9M THB Luxury (30M+ THB) Sai Taan Villas Choeng Thale 23% 75.0M THB Luxury Nai Harn Baan Bua Rawai 19% 32.5M THB Luxury Laguna Homes Choeng Thale 14% 52.0M THB Luxury Baan Kata Villa Karon 8% 46.5M THB

In the value tier, beachfront access drives demand regardless of price. 777 Beach Condo in Mai Khao and Bayshore Oceanview in Patong lead largely because of their proximity to the sea, even at entry-level pricing.

The supply backdrop

Demand data is only meaningful in context. Colliers Thailand reports that Phuket saw 45,066 residential units launched between 2021 and 2025, worth roughly 470 billion baht, including a surge of nearly 25,000 units across 2024 and 2025 alone. That surge is now moderating. New condominium supply is forecast to ease to 6,000 to 8,000 units in 2026.

The combination of sustained, measurable demand (54,628 enquiries in just six months) against a slowing pace of new supply is the structural backdrop that makes the rest of the data matter for buyers and investors.

Seven things this data actually says about Phuket in 2026

Kenner closed the Phuket Property Exchange presentation with seven takeaways, each grounded directly in the enquiry data

1. Phuket is rental-led. 71% of demand is to rent. Volume, liquidity, and yield are the dominant conversation.

2. The mass market is the centre of gravity. Median rent is 35,000 baht per month. This is broad demand, not a luxury-only story.

3. Phuket is a truly global market. 62% of demand originates from overseas, from 141 countries. That diversification is structural resilience.

4. Every neighbourhood has its own shape. Patong is studios. Si Sunthon is family villas. Choeng Thale spans everything. Geography is product.

5. Sales demand is smaller but heavier. 15,586 enquiries, a 7.5 million baht median, and a long tail above 20 million. Judge it by the median, not the mean.

6. Value follows the west coast. Choeng Thale condos command the top price per square metre, and condos out-price villas per metre across the board.

7. The trend that matters is rent, not the headline. March’s sale spike round-tripped to baseline. Median rent stepped up roughly 20% and held. Watch the durable line.

Where to go from here

For anyone searching for property to buy or rent in Phuket, all 1,258 tracked projects are listed on FazWaz. Search, filter by area and budget, and see what this demand picture looks like from the buyer’s side.

Browse Phuket property on FazWaz

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