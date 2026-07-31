Why Phuket property management has become essential for overseas owners

Phuket is in the middle of a property boom, and the buyers are no longer mostly local. According to C9 Hotelworks’ 2025 Phuket market update, the island handled around 8.8 million airport arrivals last year. Fresh demand is coming from India, South Korea, and the Middle East as Chinese travel slowly returns.

Many of the people buying homes here come from Russia and CIS countries, Europe, the Gulf, and India, and a large share will never live on the island full time. That one fact has quietly reshaped the market. It has turned property management into one of the most important businesses in Phuket.

When an owner lives in Dubai or London, the property in Rawai does not run itself. Someone has to handle the bookings, the pricing, the cleaning, the guest at midnight, the broken pump, and a growing list of legal rules. This is the gap a professional manager fills. It is also why a few established operators have grown alongside the boom. One of them is Lofty Property Management, a Phuket-based company with more than 10 years on the island and over 10,000 guests hosted. To see why owners rely on companies like this, it helps to look at how much the job has changed.

Why the old way broke down

A decade ago, running a holiday rental in Phuket was simpler. Fewer properties competed for guests, expectations were lower, and the rules were rarely enforced. None of that is true anymore.

Guests now compare a Phuket stay against every other option they can book online. They expect a fast reply, a spotless property, and a smooth arrival. Quality villas on the island run at roughly 72 to 78% annual occupancy, and reaching those numbers takes constant work on pricing and marketing. More properties enter the market every year, which raises competition and makes management the difference between a full calendar and an empty one.

Travellers have also changed what they want. More of them now choose private space over a hotel room, and demand is strongest for larger properties with three and four bedrooms. That shift rewards owners who present their property well and keep guests happy. It punishes those who treat management as an afterthought.

The compliance pressure owners underestimate

The legal side is the part that catches owners off guard. Under Thailand’s Hotel Act, renting a property for fewer than 30 days can generally be treated as a hotel-style operation, which may bring licensing rules, safety requirements, and paperwork. Owners also have to file TM30 immigration reports for foreign guests. Enforcement has tightened, and the fines for getting it wrong are real.

For an owner living abroad, keeping up with all of this from another time zone is close to impossible. This is one of the main reasons professional management has moved from a convenience to a necessity.

A market with a trust problem

Phuket has no shortage of property management companies. The problem is that many of them appear quickly, struggle, and disappear just as fast, often taking an owner’s peace of mind with them. Owners who have been burned once become cautious, and they start asking harder questions. How long has the company actually operated here? How many guests has it really handled? Can it work with an owner who lives on the other side of the world?

That search for a company that will still be here next year is what separates the serious operators from the rest.

What owners look for now

The companies’ owners trust tend to share the same traits. They have a real track record, they report clearly, and they charge in a way owners can understand. On each of those measures, Lofty Property Management stands out as one of the island’s most established choices. It now manages more than 200 properties for owners from many different countries. That scale means it has already handled the seasons, the rule changes, and the awkward situations that test a management team.

Experience with international owners is its own skill. An owner in another country needs clear reporting, honest communication, and a single point of contact who answers. Companies that have done this for years know that trust comes from being transparent, not from making big promises.

The economics matter too. Lofty Phuket works on a flat 20% commission, which is clear and competitive in a market where many operators charge higher rates or add extra fees on top. A lower and clearer fee leaves more income with the owner and removes the hidden charges that make owners nervous. In a market where owners watch every number, a straightforward model does a lot of the trust-building on its own. You can see how this kind of full-service management works on the Lofty Property Management website.

Good management shows up in the guest experience

The clearest proof of good management is what the guest feels. A smooth check-in, a clean property, and a fast fix when something breaks all come from an operation working behind the scenes. That loop protects the owner. Happy guests leave better reviews, and better reviews bring the next booking. Lofty’s properties have collected more than 7,500 guest reviews, a signal of consistency that owners and travellers both notice.

The company also runs its own Phuket holiday-rental booking platform, loftyvillas.com, where guests book properties directly, often at better rates than on large platforms. For owners, a direct channel means less dependence on third-party sites and more control over how a property is presented.

An industry growing up

None of this means the market is easy. New supply keeps arriving, competition is real, and rental income still varies with the season. What has changed is that owners now understand they cannot navigate it alone. The casual, do-it-yourself model that worked a decade ago has given way to a professional standard, built on real teams, clear reporting, fair fees, and proper compliance.

That is the real story behind Phuket’s property boom. As the island attracts owners from around the world, the companies that manage their properties well have become part of the foundation the market rests on.

For overseas owners, the lesson is simple: Phuket property management is no longer only about finding guests. It is about protecting an asset, staying compliant, keeping standards high, and working with a team that can operate locally when the owner cannot. As more international buyers enter the Phuket market, experienced management companies such as Lofty Property Management are likely to play an increasingly important role in how the island’s rental market matures.

Source: C9 Hotelworks’ 2025 Phuket Hotel and Tourism Market Update.

Press Release