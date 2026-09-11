Off-plan or completed condo in Thailand: which should you buy?

Buying a condo in Thailand often comes down to two options. You buy off-plan while the project is still being built, usually with staged payments and the possibility of getting in at an earlier price, or you buy something completed and know exactly what you are paying for.

There is no “right” answer, and what matters much more is what you need the condo to do once you have bought it, because a property meant to generate rental income next month is a very different purchase from one you are happy to hold for five or ten years.

The mechanics of foreign ownership, transferring money into Thailand and the 49% foreign ownership quota deserve their own guide, so we will not repeat all of that here. For this comparison, the question is how much are you prepared to trade certainty now for a potentially better deal later?

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Off-plan vs completed condos at a glance

Question Off-plan condo Completed condo Potential early-stage price advantage Often Less likely Staged developer payments Common Less common Exact finished unit available to inspect No Yes Move in soon after purchase No Yes Start preparing for rental immediately No Yes Construction delay exposure Yes No Registered ownership available immediately No At transfer Choice of floor, view and layout Usually wider Depends on remaining stock Useful immediately for the 3 million baht Longstay condo-purchase route No Potentially, once transferred and other requirements are met

The table makes completed property look like the safer choice, and in several respects it is. But off-plan has something else going for it: the buyer is taking on more uncertainty, and a good deal should compensate for that.

Why buyers still choose off-plan

The most obvious attraction is price. Buying earlier in a development can mean paying less than someone buying once the project is finished, although there is no reliable Thailand-wide percentage that can be applied to every new launch.

That is where some property marketing gets a little optimistic, as a large “discount” may be calculated against an expected future selling price rather than the current value of comparable completed condos nearby, which makes the saving look better on paper than it necessarily is in practice.

The comparison worth making is fairly ordinary. Look at the off-plan unit, then look at similar completed condos in the same area with comparable size, location, facilities and ownership structure. If the price difference still looks attractive after that, you have something useful to work with.

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Current Bangkok market behaviour also shows why headline price alone can be misleading. Developers have been using incentives and promotions to support sales while trying to hold asking prices, so furniture packages, fee waivers and payment terms can sometimes matter almost as much as the advertised price.

The payment schedule can be the bigger advantage

For many foreign buyers, staged payments are the more convincing reason to buy before completion. Instead of finding the full purchase price at once, the buyer may pay a reservation fee, another amount when the contract is signed, instalments during construction and the remaining balance when the property is ready for transfer.

Those instalments are often described as developer financing, although that wording can make the arrangement sound more generous than it is. The developer is not usually lending you money in the way a bank does. You are paying your own purchase price gradually instead of all at once.

Still, that can be useful. A buyer with sufficient capital may prefer to keep more of it available during the construction period rather than tying everything up in a property that will not be delivered for another year or two.

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Buying early can also give you more choice. The person reserving a unit soon after launch may be choosing between floors, views, orientations and layouts, while the person arriving at completion is choosing between whatever everyone else left behind.

For an investor, that matters because a better-positioned unit can make a meaningful difference when the time comes to rent or resell it, particularly in buildings where two superficially similar units have very different outlooks or noise levels.

The discount has to pay for the wait

This is where off-plan becomes more useful than simply asking whether the launch price looks cheap.

Imagine one completed condo costs 6 million baht while an off-plan alternative costs 5.5 million baht. The difference is 500,000 baht, but that does not necessarily make the unfinished property 500,000 baht better value because the completed condo can potentially be occupied or rented while the other one is still a construction site.

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The buyer also has money committed to a project that has not yet been delivered. If completion takes longer than expected, the period without use or rental income gets longer with it.

A sensible off-plan deal therefore has to reward you for waiting. The lower price, payment terms and choice of unit need to be worth enough to compensate for the time your money is committed and the additional risk you are accepting.

Why completed property can be worth paying more for

There is an underrated pleasure in being able to walk into the exact condo you are thinking about buying and see what it is actually like.

You can see how much natural light reaches the living room, whether the balcony view resembles the listing photographs and how much traffic you can hear with the windows shut. You can walk around the common areas, look at the condition of the lifts and pool, and get a better sense of whether building management appears to be keeping up with the property.

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A sales gallery can tell you what a development is meant to become. A completed building can show you what happened.

That does not make every completed condo a safer purchase. An older building may have maintenance issues, ageing facilities or renovation costs that a new project will not have for some time, while desirable units may have been sold years earlier and the remaining choice can be limited.

The difference is that most of those problems are visible before you commit. You can inspect them, price them into your offer and walk away if you do not like what you see.

Completed condos also have a timing advantage that matters to both owner-occupiers and investors. Once the transaction is completed, the owner can move in or begin getting the unit ready for tenants instead of waiting for a construction timetable to catch up with their plans.

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Rental income is never automatic, of course. A completed unit can still sit empty if the price, location or product is wrong, but at least there is a finished property available to market.

When the decision may already have been made for you

Price and investment horizon matter, but there are a few practical circumstances where the off-plan versus completed debate becomes much less theoretical.

You need registered ownership for the 3 million baht Longstay route

Thailand Longstay currently lists an investment visa pathway that includes condominium purchases worth at least 3 million baht. For applicants using the condo-purchase route, the required documents include evidence that the purchase has been registered with the relevant government authority and an ownership title in the applicant’s name.

That creates an obvious problem for someone relying on an off-plan purchase. Paying a reservation fee, signing a contract and making construction instalments may show that you intend to buy the property, but none of those steps gives you registered ownership of a completed condominium.

Someone buying specifically around this immigration route would need to pay close attention to timing. If the property will not transfer for another two years, it cannot perform the same immediate immigration function as a qualifying completed condo that can be transferred now.

There is an important qualification here. Spending 3 million baht on a condominium does not mean a visa simply appears with the title deed, since the property forms part of a separate immigration application with its own conditions. Thailand Longstay also lists qualifying lease and Sap-Ing-Sitthi structures, so the condo-purchase option is not the programme’s only property route.

For a buyer who specifically needs the registered condominium purchase, however, completion is not a minor detail. It is the point at which the property can begin serving that purpose.

You are relying on mortgage financing

Foreign mortgage access in Thailand is far too inconsistent to build a purchase around assumptions.

Different lenders apply different rules around nationality, residency, income, documentation and the property itself. Some standard Thai home-loan products are aimed at Thai nationals, while other lenders have narrower routes available to certain foreign applicants.

That makes financing something to sort out before putting down a reservation fee, particularly with off-plan property. A buyer can spend a substantial period making construction payments only to discover much later that the bank financing they expected for the final balance is not available on the terms they assumed.

Developer instalments can make the early stages of an off-plan purchase feel easy because there is no traditional mortgage application attached to each payment. The final transfer is where that comfort can disappear if the buyer has always expected a bank to fund the remaining balance.

You need somewhere to live or want rental income soon

This is the least complicated scenario. If you need a home in the near future, buying something due for completion in 2028 probably does not solve the problem you have in 2026.

The same applies to an investor whose numbers depend on receiving rent soon after purchase. Off-plan may still produce a stronger result over a longer holding period, but the investment needs to survive the years in between without income from the unit itself.

What you are taking on with an off-plan purchase

Most off-plan developments will eventually reach completion, but delays are common enough that buyers should treat the construction date as part of the investment rather than a piece of background information.

CBRE’s Phuket figures for the first half of 2026, drawn from their paid subscription market report, are a useful example. Only three condominium projects, totalling 1,196 units, were completed during the period, which was 56.8% fewer units than in the previous half-year.

CBRE noted that a number of developments had been delayed or were not yet ready for handover.

A delay does not necessarily mean the developer is in serious trouble. Construction schedules move for plenty of reasons, but a six-month postponement can still matter enormously to someone who has planned a relocation, rental launch or final payment around the original completion date.

There is also the question of where your money sits while construction continues. Thailand has an escrow framework, and buyers and sellers can agree to use an eligible escrow agent, but property transactions do not automatically require escrow in every case.

That makes the contract particularly important. Buyers should understand when payments become due, what completion date the developer has committed to, what happens after a delay and what rights exist if the project is materially different from what was agreed.

Specifications deserve the same attention. Show units, brochures and computer renders are useful sales tools, but the contract is where promised finishes, fixtures and other obligations need to survive once the sales material has been packed away.

Recent complaints handled by Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board show why those details matter. In June 2026, the OCPB discussed a case involving condominium buyers who had paid more than 1 million baht in instalments towards a project that remained unfinished six years later.

That is an extreme example rather than a reason to avoid every off-plan condo in Thailand. It is, however, a very good reason to check the developer’s previous projects, contractual completion terms, payment milestones, refund provisions and intended ownership structure before transferring substantial sums of money.

Buyers should also understand whether their contract can be assigned before completion. Some investors buy off-plan assuming they can sell the contract before handover if their plans change, only to discover that assignment is restricted, requires developer approval or carries additional fees.

Does the 2026 market favour one option?

Thailand’s condo market makes more sense when you stop treating it as one market.

Bangkok developers entered 2026 more cautiously than during some previous cycles, with launches being postponed or reduced and a substantial amount of existing stock still available. Colliers tracked 214,849 Bangkok condo units at the end of the first quarter according to their Q1 2026 residential research, with 28.3% unsold, while developers continued using promotions to encourage buyers without necessarily cutting headline prices.

That should make buyers a little more sceptical of generic urgency. A specific floor plan in a sought-after building really can sell out, but “buy now before it is too late” carries less weight when there are still tens of thousands of unsold units across the wider market.

Phuket looks different. CBRE recorded a 44.8% rise in new condominium launches during the first half of 2026 compared with the previous six months, even while completed supply fell because a number of projects were delayed or not ready for handover.

Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket and Samui can therefore be doing different things at the same time, and even neighbourhoods within the same city can behave differently. A buyer deciding between off-plan and completed property should compare the actual local market rather than relying too heavily on a national story about whether Thai property is currently “hot” or “slow”.

The same applies to scarcity. If a salesperson says there are only two units left with a particular view, that may be perfectly true. It still does not mean there are only two suitable condos left in Thailand.

Which option fits your situation?

You are relocating and the 3 million baht Longstay purchase route matters

A completed property is the more practical choice if your immigration timeline depends on having a qualifying condo registered in your name. An off-plan purchase may eventually reach that point, but until transfer happens, you do not yet have the ownership documentation required for that purchase route.

That makes the completion date part of the immigration decision rather than just part of the property decision. Someone with several years to spare can make a different calculation from someone who needs the registered purchase within months.

You are investing for at least five years and can tolerate delays

Off-plan becomes much easier to justify when you have enough cash to meet the payment schedule comfortably and no immediate need for the property itself.

The potential upside comes from entering earlier, spreading payments across construction and having a wider choice of units. The important part is making sure the saving is large enough to compensate for the wait, because a thin discount starts looking rather less exciting once the building is six months late.

You want to move in or start renting the condo soon

A completed property makes more sense when the purchase needs to start working immediately. You can inspect the exact unit, transfer it and begin using it rather than building your plans around an estimated handover date.

You may pay more for that certainty, but sometimes certainty is precisely what you are buying.

If your purchase depends heavily on bank financing, settle that question before choosing either route. It is much easier to reconsider a property before the reservation payment than after a year of construction instalments.

There is no prize for choosing off-plan simply because it is newer, just as there is no prize for buying completed because it feels safer. A good purchase is one where the timing, payment structure and eventual use of the condo all make sense together.

The glossy brochure will happily tell you what the pool looks like at sunset. Whether you can afford to wait two years for it is a question you have to answer yourself.

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