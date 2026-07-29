Thai authorities are working through tens of thousands of companies suspected of holding land for foreign buyers. The assumption underneath the whole exercise is that foreigners who wanted a house here had no lawful route to one.

That assumption is wrong. A narrow legal route has existed since 1979, written into a statute almost nobody thought applied to houses, and in 2008 a Pattaya architect and his Thai business partner designed a development that used it.

For twenty years, a foreigner who wanted a home in Thailand was shown two doors.

Behind the first was a condominium. Legal, clean, his name on the title deed at the Land Office, and an apartment in a tower.

Behind the second was a house. To reach it, he was handed a Thai limited company with 51% held by shareholders who put in no money, took no profit and made no decisions. That door is the one now producing summonses, seizures and investigations.

Hardly anyone was shown the third door. It sat in the same statute book, it had been open since 1979, and reaching it required no clever corporate structure. It required an architect.

The restriction was never about houses. It was about land.

The Land Code reserves land for Thai nationals. That is the restriction, and it is a restriction on land. It says nothing about buildings. Thai law treats a building as legally separable from the ground it stands on, which is why a foreigner can own a villa outright while leasing the plot beneath it.

Now set the Condominium Act B.E. 2522 (1979) beside it. Section 19 allows a qualifying foreigner to own a condominium unit outright, in his own name, registered at the Land Office, with no expiry date and no Thai partner. The only cap is quantity. Foreign owners may hold up to 49% of the aggregate floor area of all units in a building, measured at the point of registration, with the balance reserved for Thai owners.

Here is the part most buyers never learn. A condominium purchaser does not simply buy airspace. He buys a unit plus an undivided share of the common property, and the common property includes the land, held collectively through the condominium juristic person. Foreigners have been acquiring a registered interest in Thai land this way, lawfully and in the open, for more than four decades. Nobody calls it a loophole, because it is the design of the Act.

Then read the Act for what it does not say. It sets no minimum building height. It sets no minimum number of units. It does not require that units sit stacked one above another. Thai property law commentators have made the point for years in plain terms: a condominium can technically be a group of attached low-rise units.

Which raises a question the nominee industry spent two decades not asking.

The two people who asked a different question

In 2008, in Pattaya, Mario Kleff and Nittaya Wongsin asked something else. Could a home be designed as a condominium while still offering the privacy, appearance and lifestyle of an individual house?

Their answer was Home Boutique, also known as I-Condominium, and it was drawn rather than drafted.

The development comprised two physically separate three-storey buildings, every unit planned to an identical floor area, the whole scheme designed to satisfy the requirements applying to condominium developments rather than conventional landed housing. That identical sizing is what allowed a row of what looked like houses to be registered as a condominium at all. From the street it read as modern three-storey homes, with the privacy and feel of individual houses. On the title it read as condominium units.

The buyer therefore took a whole house rather than a floor of one, and took it in his own name, inside the 49% quota, under the same framework that governs every tower in Bangkok. No nominee shareholders. No side letters. No pre-signed blank share transfers waiting in a drawer against the day the client became inconvenient.

Wongsin, who founded Wandee Real Estate & Services on Jomtien Beach Road in 2003 and is now director of Wandeegroup Asia, had reached the legal conclusion behind it years earlier. Her advice has not changed since.

“Don’t just set up a 49/51 company. The percentage alone doesn’t make it legal. What matters is whether the company is genuine, whether the Thai shareholders are real investors, and whether the ownership structure complies with Thai law.”

The current enforcement wave is the proof of it. The Department of Business Development and other agencies are not counting shares. Under the Foreign Business Act they are asking who put up the capital, who exercises control, and whether the Thai shareholders are investors or names lent for a fee. A company incorporated solely to hold one foreigner’s house can be treated as an unlawful nominee arrangement at 51% Thai, at 60%, at any ratio at all.

Note what that does not say. A Thai company that genuinely trades, with real capital and real commercial activity, may lawfully own land. The offence was never the company. It was the pretence.

Kleff, a German architect who has practised in Pattaya for more than twenty years and has since put his name pto numerous condominium buildings in the city, states that the outcome, Home Boutique, was

“the first and only permitted project to sell a single house to foreigners without requiring the setup of a company. Typically, purchasing a house in Thailand can only be done in a Thai name or through a company, making this project a unique exception.”

Why so few developers built this way

The honest answer is not that the industry was slow. The idea was straightforward. The economics were punishing.

Look again at what the 49% cap demands of a landed-style project.

In a tower of three hundred compact units, selling 49% of the floor area to foreign buyers and the balance to Thais is routine. That is the standard business model. In a development of twenty large three-storey homes in a resort town, the same rule means the developer must find Thai buyers for more than half the floor area of a product built, priced and marketed for an international market. In Pattaya, in Phuket, in Samui, that is a hard commercial ask.

Then add the administrative load. Condominium registration requires a chanote title, a licence, a juristic person, registered bylaws, a committee, a sinking fund and common-property accounting, all of it in place before the first unit transfers. Building twenty houses and selling them requires none of that.

Now put the company route beside it. Faster. Cheaper. No quota. No Thai buyers to find. Presented to the client as the normal way this is done, with an invoice attached. And for twenty years, no consequences.

The lawful road was never missing. It was simply harder to walk than the shortcut, and nobody was watching the shortcut. Enforcement has now closed the shortcut. It has not widened the road.

The door

None of this asks Thailand to open its land to the world. It does not touch the Land Code. It needs no new statute, no cabinet resolution and no vote in parliament. Everything described here has been law since 1979.

That is the uncomfortable part. All through the nominee era, while an industry sold structures a court would not uphold, a lawful way to put a foreign buyer’s name on a house-shaped home was sitting in the statute book. Open, load-bearing, and almost entirely unused.

Two people in Pattaya walked through that door in 2008. The market spent the next eighteen years pushing on the other one.







Thailand Property FAQ Can foreigners buy property in Thailand? Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide. What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota? In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice. How much are property transfer fees in 2026? The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what. Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat? It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats. How much does property cost in Thailand? A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you. What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand? Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.