Freehold or leasehold, the choice that decides how you own property in Thailand

Every foreign buyer in Thailand runs into the same fork in the road eventually: freehold or leasehold. The words sound like paperwork, but the difference is closer to the difference between owning something outright and renting it for a very long time. Get it wrong, and the mistake doesn’t surface until years later, often at the worst possible moment.

This matters more in 2026 than it did a few years ago. A landmark 2025 Supreme Court ruling closed a loophole that thousands of foreign buyers had relied on, and the practical consequences are still working their way through the market. Understanding what changed, and what didn’t, is the difference between buying with your eyes open and finding out the hard way.

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What freehold actually means in Thailand

Freehold is full ownership, in perpetuity, with the same legal rights as a Thai national: you can sell it, mortgage it, or leave it to your heirs. For foreigners, this is only available through the Condominium Act of 1979, and only for condominium units. Houses and land are never freehold for a foreign buyer, regardless of what a sales brochure implies.

Within any single building, foreign buyers can collectively own no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area. Once a building hits that quota, remaining units can only be sold to Thai nationals or offered to foreigners as leasehold instead.

It is worth confirming a building’s current quota position in writing before handing over a reservation deposit, since a unit marketed as freehold is only freehold if quota space is actually still available.

What leasehold actually means, and where the 2025 ruling changed things

Leasehold is a registered right to use a property for a fixed term, capped at 30 years under Section 540 of the Civil and Commercial Code. It is the standard route for foreigners buying houses or land, since direct freehold land ownership isn’t available to them.

For years, developers got around the 30-year ceiling by pairing the initial lease with two pre-agreed 30-year renewals, marketed as a 30+30+30 structure adding up to 90 years.

That structure no longer holds up. In March 2025, Thailand’s Supreme Court ruled on a Phuket case, Judgment No. 4655/2566, involving exactly this arrangement: a 30-year lease signed alongside two pre-agreed renewals, with the tenant prepaying the full 90 years of rent in a single lump sum. The Court voided the renewal clauses, ordered the tenant to vacate, and set damages at 30,000 baht a month until they did.

One detail from the ruling is worth knowing, since it explains the Court’s reasoning rather than just the outcome. The two renewal periods were priced below the original rent, which the Court treated as evidence the whole arrangement existed to dodge the 30-year cap rather than reflect any genuine future negotiation. Put simply, the more a long-term lease looks like ownership wearing a disguise, the less a Thai court is inclined to enforce it.

Mind you, this doesn’t mean every existing 30-year lease is suddenly worthless. The ruling only voided the pre-agreed renewal clauses, not the original 30-year term itself, and a genuine renewal negotiated on its own merits when the term expires remains entirely possible. What’s no longer reliable is any assumption that a 60-year or 90-year lease is locked in from day one.

Freehold vs leasehold at a glance

Freehold condo Leasehold house or land Ownership duration Indefinite Up to 30 years, registered What you can buy Condominium units only, within the 49% quota Houses, villas, and land Financing A small number of Thai banks will lend against foreign-quota freehold units, though options are limited Effectively unbankable; budget for a cash purchase Inheritance Passes to heirs, though a foreign heir must independently qualify under the same quota and currency rules Generally ends with the lessee unless a succession right is specifically registered Renewal Not applicable Must be freely renegotiated at expiry; cannot be locked in upfront

Freehold gives you something closer to permanence, and a simpler exit if you ever want to sell. Leasehold gets you into a house or a piece of land you could never own outright, but on a clock that starts running the day you sign.

Why houses and land can’t be bought freehold

Under the Land Code, foreigners cannot hold freehold title to land, and that restriction doesn’t loosen for houses either, since a house sits on land. This is why condominiums are the exception rather than the rule. A condo unit is legally separate from the land beneath the building, which is what makes freehold foreign ownership possible in the first place.

A handful of narrow alternatives exist for land access. A usufruct grants the right to use and benefit from a property, commonly used by a foreign spouse of a Thai national, though it generally ends when the holder dies rather than passing to heirs.

A superficies right, by contrast, lets a foreigner hold separate title to a building standing on someone else’s land, and unlike a usufruct, it can be inherited. Section 96 bis of the Land Code allows outright land ownership for qualifying high-value investors, but the investment threshold and approval process make it a route almost nobody actually uses.

The Thai company route, and why it’s riskier than it looks

Some foreign buyers have historically tried to sidestep the land ownership ban by setting up a Thai company, with Thai nationals holding the majority shares while the foreigner retains control behind the scenes. This is illegal under the Land Code when the company exists solely to hold land for a foreign beneficial owner, and enforcement has tightened considerably rather than eased.

A company caught operating as a nominee structure faces forced disposal of the land, and the foreign beneficial owner risks fines and confiscation.

The distinction Thai authorities draw is between a genuine operating business that happens to own land it needs, and a shell set up purely to hold property. If you’re seriously weighing this route, that’s a conversation for a property lawyer, not a paragraph in this guide. For the legal alternative, see our full breakdown of how foreigners can own a house in Thailand without a nominee company.

Which one should you actually choose?

If you want simplicity, straightforward financing options, and an asset you can sell without complication, a freehold condo within quota is the more forgiving choice, and frankly, most first-time foreign buyers are better served by it than by anything involving land.

If your heart is set on a house or a villa, leasehold is the realistic route, but go in treating the 30-year term as what you’re actually buying, not a technicality on the way to something longer.

For a foreigner married to a Thai national who wants a house without those complications, a usufruct registered alongside the property’s title is worth raising with a lawyer, since it can secure lifetime use even if the underlying land stays in a spouse’s name.

Whatever you choose, get independent legal advice before signing anything, and don’t rely on a developer’s sales team to explain your own risk back to you.

There’s also a practical detail worth knowing before you budget. A government measure cut transfer and mortgage registration fees to 0.01% through June 2026, but it applies only to Thai nationals buying property valued at seven million baht or below, not to foreign buyers on either freehold or leasehold terms.

Foreign buyers still pay the standard 2% transfer fee on freehold, or the equivalent leasehold registration fee, so build that into your numbers rather than assuming a discount that doesn’t apply to you.

Separately, you may hear about proposals to raise the foreign condo quota to 75% and extend leaseholds to 99 years. Neither has passed as of mid-2026, and both remain unenacted proposals rather than current law. We’ve covered the full history of that proposal, and what it would actually change if it does pass, in our guide to what Thailand’s 49% foreign quota means for buyers.

Freehold or leasehold, the paperwork isn’t the interesting part. What matters is knowing exactly what you’re getting, for how long, and what happens to it once you’re no longer the one holding the keys. That is more than can be said for a lot of buyers who sign without asking.

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