Top real estate properties in the north and south of Phuket, Thailand 2023

Phuket is one of the most sought-after destinations in the world, and it’s easy to see why. With its stunning beaches, world-class amenities, and an abundance of outdoor activities. Phuket is the perfect place to invest in real estate. Whether you’re looking for a modern villa with top-class amenities in the north or a luxurious property with sea views in the south, Phuket has something for everyone.

The Thaiger team recently had the opportunity to explore some of Phuket’s top real estate properties and sit down with their developers to ask them why they chose to develop land in the north or south of Phuket island.

In the north, Cherng-Talay is home to some of the best beaches in the world and is close to high-class restaurants, entertainment venues, golf courses, international schools, and shopping centres.

LuxPride by Wallaya Villas is a new modern 3-bedroom villa located in the heart of Cherng-Talay. This villa boasts spacious rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open-concept living area. The villa also features a beautiful private pool, an outdoor terrace, and a fully equipped kitchen. With its sleek and modern design, Wallaya Lux Pride offers the perfect blend of comfort and luxury.

We spoke with Mr. Lamphun Tangnoi, the developer of Vallaya Lux Pride. He said…

“I chose to build Wallaya Lux Pride in the north of Phuket in the Pasak area because it is a new town. It’s in close proximity to high-class restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping centres. I see a lot of demand for these types of villas and as a developer, we need to meet the demands of the customer.”

Indeed the Cherng-Talay area has a lot to offer which also includes golf courses, international schools, and shopping centres. Cherng-Talay is a classy, vibrant area where a lot of foreign expats choose to reside and it’s no wonder why.

QAV is an upcoming new project that focuses on living, health, and wellness. This unique project is designed to offer residents a holistic and sustainable lifestyle, combining modern luxury living with a focus on health, fitness, and wellness. The project features spacious villas, all designed with a focus on living life as a community. QAV also features state-of-the-art fitness and wellness amenities. Located in the heart of Pasak, QAV combines living with health and wellness. It is one of the only projects in Phuket with a residential living space that has access to its sports, health, and wellness centre.

Mr. Pradubpunk Ruckprachar, the developer of QAV said…

“As a developer who has experience in developing communities, I am excited to bring the QAV concept to this area. We also want to offer something unique to the market by combining our QAV residence with QAV well-being, we create a community that stands out from other residential projects. We feel that this has been missing from other projects on the island.”

The third property we wanted to highlight in the northern region of Phuket is Trichada in Cherng-Talay, a stunning 4-bedroom villa designed for family living. This villa features a spacious and open-concept living area, modern appliances, and luxurious finishes. It also boasts a private pool and a lot of garden space for family living.

With its spacious rooms and family-friendly design, Trichada Sky Villas is the perfect choice for families looking to enjoy a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle in Phuket. Living in a gated community always has its benefits and with a brand like Trichada that has already completed two successful projects on the island, you can rest assured that the property you are buying is from an experienced and trusted developer.

In the south, Chalong is a quieter area of Phuket. This area is perfect for families as it has many reputable international schools in the area, but also for individuals who seek adventure as outdoor and water sports activities are abundant.

The last property we’re going to look at is in Chalong called Longone Villa by Yadalong Development. There are very few luxurious sea-view residential properties available for purchase in Chalong. Yadalong Development offers stunning sea views and luxurious living in a vibrant and family-friendly community.

We spoke with Ms. Sasha, the sales representative of Longone Villa, to discuss their reasons for building these projects in the south of Phuket.

“This southeast side of the island you are able to have amazing sea views. There is plenty to do in this area in terms of activities and entertainment as well. It’s a two-minute walk to the beach, close to Kata which has one of the best beaches in Phuket, five minutes to old town Phuket, and also 20 minutes to Patong. It’s hard to find properties with sea view villas in this price range in Phuket.”

Follow us on :













Phuket is a great place to invest in real estate. With its stunning beaches, world-class amenities, and an abundance of outdoor activities, Phuket is the perfect place to invest in real estate. Whether you’re looking for a modern villa with top-class amenities in the north or a luxurious property with sea views in the south, Phuket has something for everyone.

No matter where you choose to live in Phuket, you’ll enjoy a lifestyle that’s second to none. With stunning beaches, world-class amenities, and an abundance of outdoor activities, Phuket truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a modern villa with top-class amenities in the north or a luxurious property with sea views in the south, Phuket is the perfect place to invest in real estate.