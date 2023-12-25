Siamese Stone just launched The Island Collection, a luxury residence project in Phuket

PHOTO: Siamese Stone's The Island Project Grand Opening Party

Siamese Stone, a joint venture of Siamese Asset PLC, Ritta Holding, Cornerstone, and Dynasty Development, has just launched their highly-anticipated “Island Collection” project on 21 December 2023. The exclusive project, consisting of 9 four-bedroom and five-bathroom private pool villas with a starting price of 69 million baht, marks a significant milestone in the luxury real estate landscape of Phuket.

The Island Collection, with its spacious layout starting from 907 square metre, stands as the most expansive 4-bedroom option available on the market today. Its competitive pricing per square metre is comparable to other properties situated in even more premium locations. Moreover, with only a limited number of units available, the Island Collection is very exclusive. This not only enhances your investment but also safeguards your resale value in the long term, making it an ideal choice for both residents and investors.

Located within close proximity to the pristine Layan and Bang Tao beaches, the Island collection offers easy access to essential amenities, including the airport, golf courses, and shopping centres. Moreover, SL Architecture designed the project. Renowned for their world-class architectural and interior designs, SL Architecture ensures that each unit is crafted using high-quality materials and modern construction methods to provide an exceptional living experience.

Anticipation and incentives at the Grand Opening party

The project launch received a warm response from real estate agencies in Phuket and neighbouring areas, with a substantial turnout at the Grand Opening party. In addition to interactive sessions, site tours, live music, and networking opportunities, Siamese Stone also treated attendees to an exclusive incentive. They offered a limited-time cash discount of up to 3 million baht for all bookings made during the Grand Opening party.

Siamese Stone also anticipates a growing demand for condos and villas as attractive real estate investments, especially with the ongoing development projects in the region, such as the Andaman Airport, Patong Tunnel, Airport expansion phase 2, and the new road Muang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu.

Who is Siamese Stone?

The driving force behind The Island Collection, Siamese Stone, consists of Siamese Asset PLC, Ritta, Cornerstone, and Dynasty Development. This joint venture brings together four giants in Thai real estate development who share a vision for excellence and innovation.

The Island Collection is a pivotal move for Siamese Asset PLC as it expands its presence into provincial markets. This aligns with the company’s overarching business development plan. Their goal is to bring real estate projects to various provinces and broaden its customer base. Since its start in 2010, Siamese Asset PLC, led by CEO Mr Kojonsit Singsansern, has a strong track record with successful projects like Siamese Gioia, Siamese Thirty Nine, Siamese RatchaKru, and Siamese Blossom.

Ritta Holding has also been a key player in the Thai construction industry for 36 years. As one of Thailand’s biggest general subcontractors, Ritta boasts on-time delivery and a strong financial background. Moreover, the Island Collection marks a significant milestone for them as it represents their first foray into the role of project owner and developer.

Follow us on :













Meanwhile, Dynasty Stone, a strategic partnership between Dynasty Development Group and Cornerstone, has already left an indelible mark on Thailand’s real estate landscape with award-winning luxury residences. Cornerstone, renowned for its successful projects including Oceanstone Condominium Bangtao and Hilton Gardens Inn Bangtao, collaborates by overseeing the Island Collection’s construction management. Dynasty Development Group, on the other hand, boasts an impressive portfolio, featuring the exclusive ISOLA projects. The group is taking full control of the sales and marketing of the Island Collection.

The Island Collection is situated at Soi Khoktanod 3, Thalang District, Phuket Province. If you’re interested, contact Siamese Stone at +66-83-529-3388 for inquiries.