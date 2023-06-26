Luxury meets industrial chic in this one-of-a-kind chocolate factory loft

PHOTO: Chocolate Factory Bangkok

The scent of rich, decadent chocolate may have faded, but the sweetness lingers in the air at the site of Bangkok’s most extraordinary loft apartment. This unique, third-floor loft was once a bustling chocolate factory. But now, thanks to the impeccable vision of Regroup Architecture, it has been transformed into a luxurious 3+ bedroom and 4 bathroom residence. Nestled in the pulsating heart of Phrom Pong, this one-of-a-kind space attracts those who crave an exclusive sanctuary that seamlessly fuses history, art, and opulent living.

A private sanctuary in the heart of the city

Upon entering the building, you are immediately struck by the exclusivity and privacy that envelops the exceptional loft. The entire 3rd floor is dedicated to a single unit, with access via an elevator, restricted to the authorised owner through a fingerprint scanner, leading you to your personal lobby and entrance corridor. A hidden door, like secret passages in grand castles, lies behind the sliding storage cabinet doors. It reveals a discreet passage to the parking garage.

Adjacent to the elevator, a separate detached studio room with a full bathroom presents versatile possibilities. You can turn it into anything you want, from a refined guest room to a game room for entertainment to a calming yoga space or even a reserved maid’s quarters.

Spacious living with a touch of industrial chic

The main entrance door greets you with a sculptural exposed fire hose cabinet and integrated sitting bench. Beyond, the apartment unfolds into a versatile and spacious world.

The heart of this loft is undeniably the living room. Here, soaring ceilings reach up to 5 metres, accentuated by exposed concrete beams. Sliding windows open up to a balcony, merging indoor and outdoor living effortlessly. The open kitchen features wooden worktops and a generous island, blending form and function with grace.

Above the kitchen, the loft’s open mezzanine floor creates a multifunctional space. It’s perfect for a home office or an additional bedroom with full-height glass walls. The clever steel structure leaves the floor below uninterrupted. And at the foot of the mezzanine stairs, a cosy reading snug and towering 5-metre-tall library wall invite you to lose yourself in your favourite novel. The library even holds a hidden door leading to an additional full bathroom for added intrigue.

At the opposite end of the apartment, you’ll find the main bedroom, which offers a stunning sanctuary for rest and relaxation. The bed takes centre stage, facing a window complete with a cosy daybed sofa and a stylish vanity desk. And to make sure no outside noise enters, the bedroom window features a 3 cm thick soundproof glass panel.

Adding to the grandeur of the main bedroom, a connecting door leads to an adjoining room that you can transform into an expansive walk-in closet – a fashionista’s dream come true. The ensuite bathroom is separated by a translucent glass block wall and a large wooden sliding door. It boasts a shower, bathtub fit for pampering, double sinks, and a toilet in a separate compartment.

Modern comforts with a touch of technology

The masterful blend of industrial charm and luxurious living extends to the loft’s material finishes and advanced smart home system. The authentic feel of the concrete beams and brick walls pairs amazingly with the sleek wooden built-ins and flooring. They truly create a harmony between the old and the new.

And for fans of blending tradition and technology, this condo boasts an advanced smart home system. Thus, allowing you to enjoy effortless control of lighting and sun blinds from the palm of your hand. Moreover, the entrance door comes with a digital video doorbell, while the elevator features a sophisticated access control system that utilises face and fingerprint recognition. For added convenience, the apartment also features smart toilets and a smart shower with personalised shower programs and an automatic water preheating system. The loft is also prepped for the installation of a water filter system. In addition, the balcony boasts automated irrigation for the plants, fit for even the greenest of thumbs.

While this apartment enjoys its own private entrance, you also have convenient access to the development’s impressive array of facilities. These include three swimming pools, gyms, tennis courts, and a basketball court. These top-notch amenities open up countless fun and relaxation options, allowing for a well-balanced lifestyle.

A visual allure from the outside

In addition to the extensive renovation of the third floor, Regroup Architecture seized the opportunity to enhance the overall appearance of the entire building wing. The upper-floor façade underwent a remarkable transformation. A fresh coat of warm grey paint really breathes new life into the exterior.

They also carefully applied wooden cladding to the previously plain canopy roof. This adds a touch of natural warmth and visual appeal. Furthermore, they introduced a thoughtfully designed layer of slats between the second and third floors. These slats serve as both a privacy filter and a charming element that shields the loft from the bustling street below. Adding to the building’s allure, Regroup Architecture also strategically installed a vertical dark red fabric blinds. They shield the apartments from the morning sun. Plus, they introduce a captivating accent colour that adds vibrancy to the overall design.

The best of Bangkok at your doorstep

Luxuriating in your unique loft doesn’t mean you’ll be locked away from the world. After all, the lively Phrom Pong area is right on your doorstep. With a prime location in the heart of Bangkok, the former chocolate factory enjoys proximity to outstanding dining and entertainment venues alongside high-end shopping centres and easy access to the BTS skywalk for swift connections to the rest of the city.

Just a short stroll from your loft, you’ll find The Davis Bangkok. It’s an elegant boutique hotel where you can unwind and indulge your senses. Nearby, the trend-setting CUTTS Sukhumvit provides an irresistible selection of fine food and drink. And for those who desire a taste of Bangkok’s infamous nightlife, the stylish Gaia Night Club offers the perfect escape.

The loft is also within close reach of Emquartier, where an unparalleled shopping experience awaits amidst its dazzling array of designer boutiques and upscale brands. And for seamless navigation of the city, the BTS Phrom Phòng skytrain station stands at a convenient 1.2km distance, ready to transport you swiftly to the myriad of attractions the city has on offer.

This exceptional loft has been meticulously designed to cater to the finest tastes, offering an extraordinary sanctuary amid the bustling city. You’ve discovered the ultimate golden ticket to unmatched luxury living – why not take a step in and revel in the sweet life of this lavish former chocolate factory?