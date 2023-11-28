Alisha Pool Villas: Invest smartly, live luxuriously, and design your own paradise in Phuket

PHOTO: Alisha Pool Villas via Facebook

If you’re looking for a property in Phuket, why not buy your very own private pool villa and embrace the island lifestyle? Not only can you enjoy unmatched privacy and exclusivity, but also the potential for a lucrative return on investment. That’s exactly what Alisha Pool Villas, led by Chaiwat Thepphrueksa (CEO of Alisha Group), offers. Located on the foothills of Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary, Phuket, each unit of Alisha Pool Villas has everything you’re looking for in a luxury abode.

Unbeatable investment value

Alisha Group has several different pool villa projects, all located within close proximity. These include Alisha Grand, Alisha Residence, Alisha Forest, and Alisha Mountain View. With Philippe Berthe as the Marketing and Business Development Consultant, Alisha Pool Villas boasts strategic market positioning and insights. That’s why each of these projects offers around 30-40% capital gain opportunities for the owners, especially since they’re actually below market prices for the size and build-up area.

The future also looks promising for the newest Alisha Pool Villa project, Alisha Grand. The villas are now on sale for 15.9 to 19.9 million baht, and estimates predict resale prices between 20 to 25 million baht upon project completion in the next 1 to 2 years.

Considering the lucrative investment potentials that Alisha Pool Villas offers, it’s no wonder some buyers have bought multiple units, with some securing up to seven villas. Moreover, the investment opportunities are made even more attractive by the fact that Alisha Pool Villas are custom-designed.

Higher rental yields than many prime areas

Alisha outshines prime areas like Pasak in the rental game. The monthly rates for 3-bedroom villas in Pasak hover around 150,000 to 200,000 baht. However, Alisha Villas, with more bedrooms and land lots nearly twice the size, can command similar rates. Priced lower than their Pasak counterparts (around 20 million baht for 3-bedroom Villas), Alisha’s 15.9 million baht starting point hints at a potentially higher return on investment (ROI).

A villa as unique as you are

No two Alisha Pool Villas are the same since they are custom-designed to fit your every needs and desire. You can pick the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, and even the colour scheme for the floor and the pool, making it a true reflection of your personality. Want a bigger pool? Extend it! In fact, the Alisha Group has successfully created 20-metre pools in two villas, catering to the specific needs of the buyers.

Aside from customising the living space, Alisha Pool Villas also offers a range of other additions. You can elevate your villa by adding special features. Love movies and want your own movie theatre? They can make that happen. Want a private spa complete with sauna and onsen? It’s all yours. Love to stay active? You can have your own home gym. And if you’re dreaming of perfecting your serve, the option to have a tennis court right on your property is also on the table – simply acquire at least 2 land plots. With land plots ranging from 656 sqm to 901 sqm (an average of 800 sqm per plot), the possibilities are endless. You can watch your home being built exactly the way you want it to be – it’s like designing your own personal paradise!

Moreover, these customisation options not only add value to your property but also enhance its appeal for potential resale or rental opportunities in the future. By making each villa unique and distinct, these features broaden the property’s attractiveness, appealing to a diverse range of prospective buyers and renters.

Strategic, future-forward location

One of the most important things to consider when buying a property is, of course, location. Alisha Pool Villas boasts an enviable location in Phuket. Thanks to the location near the Phuket International Airport, you can benefit from seamless travel connections. Families with children find Alisha Pool Villas an ideal residence due to its close proximity to the UWC International School, which is renowned for providing top-notch education.

Moreover, living in Alisha Pool Villas means you have plenty of lively leisure and shopping options at your doorstep. The famous entertainment hub Blue Tree Phuket is only a stone’s throw away, and the Robinson Lifestyle Thalang is within easy reach. Whether it’s a family day out, thrilling water activities, or simply shopping for your daily needs, Alisha Pool Villas ensures residents experience not just a home but a complete and vibrant lifestyle.

Alisha Pool Villas is ready to transform your dreams into reality, secure your investment, and redefine luxury living. However you choose to design it, Alisha Pool Villas ticks all the boxes for a perfect Phuket property. So why settle for the ordinary when Alisha Pool Villas offers a unique blend of unmatched value, customisation, and a strategic location?

Follow us on :













Interested? Connect with Alisha Group on Facebook for further details and inquiries or call 0966505689.

Sponsored