Foreign condo transfers in Thailand jump 20% in Q2

Foreign condo transfers in Thailand rebounded in the second quarter of 2026, with their total value rising 20.2% year on year despite a weaker performance across the first half of the year.

The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) under the Government Housing Bank reported 3,292 condominium units transferred to foreign nationals during Q2, up 1.4% from the same period last year. Their combined value reached 14.803 billion baht, while total floor area increased 8.1% to 145,140 square metres.

Despite those increases, foreign buyers accounted for a smaller share of the overall condominium market than a year earlier. They represented 10.2% of all units transferred nationwide and 20% of total transfer value during the quarter.

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The six-month picture remained weaker. From January to June, foreigners took ownership of 6,533 units, down 8.8% year on year, with their combined value slipping 1.5% to 28.267 billion baht.

Foreign buyers accounted for 11.7% of all condominium units transferred during the first half and 21.7% of total value. REIC linked the slowdown to weaker economic conditions in Thailand and abroad, which prompted some overseas buyers to delay property purchases and investment decisions.

Chinese nationals remained the largest group for foreign condo transfers, leading both the number of units and total value despite recording a decline from the previous year.

By total transfer value, the top 10 nationalities were Chinese, Russian, Myanmar, American, Taiwanese, French, British, German, Australian and Indian buyers.

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Chinese buyers transferred units worth an average of 3.8 million baht each, with an average size of 38.2 square metres.

American buyers recorded the highest average transfer value at 6.6 million baht per unit, while Indian buyers took the largest properties on average at 72.1 square metres per unit.

Across all foreign buyers, the average condominium transferred during the first six months of the year was worth 4.3 million baht and measured 43.9 square metres. The average transferred value worked out at approximately 98,566 baht per square metre.