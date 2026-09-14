Foreign condo transfers in Thailand jump 20% in Q2
Foreign condo transfers in Thailand rebounded in the second quarter of 2026, with their total value rising 20.2% year on year despite a weaker performance across the first half of the year.
The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) under the Government Housing Bank reported 3,292 condominium units transferred to foreign nationals during Q2, up 1.4% from the same period last year. Their combined value reached 14.803 billion baht, while total floor area increased 8.1% to 145,140 square metres.
Despite those increases, foreign buyers accounted for a smaller share of the overall condominium market than a year earlier. They represented 10.2% of all units transferred nationwide and 20% of total transfer value during the quarter.
The six-month picture remained weaker. From January to June, foreigners took ownership of 6,533 units, down 8.8% year on year, with their combined value slipping 1.5% to 28.267 billion baht.
Foreign buyers accounted for 11.7% of all condominium units transferred during the first half and 21.7% of total value. REIC linked the slowdown to weaker economic conditions in Thailand and abroad, which prompted some overseas buyers to delay property purchases and investment decisions.
Chinese nationals remained the largest group for foreign condo transfers, leading both the number of units and total value despite recording a decline from the previous year.
By total transfer value, the top 10 nationalities were Chinese, Russian, Myanmar, American, Taiwanese, French, British, German, Australian and Indian buyers.
Chinese buyers transferred units worth an average of 3.8 million baht each, with an average size of 38.2 square metres.
American buyers recorded the highest average transfer value at 6.6 million baht per unit, while Indian buyers took the largest properties on average at 72.1 square metres per unit.
Across all foreign buyers, the average condominium transferred during the first six months of the year was worth 4.3 million baht and measured 43.9 square metres. The average transferred value worked out at approximately 98,566 baht per square metre.
Thailand Property FAQ
Can foreigners buy property in Thailand?
Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide.
What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota?
In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice.
How much are property transfer fees in 2026?
The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what.
Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat?
It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats.
How much does property cost in Thailand?
A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you.
What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand?
Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.