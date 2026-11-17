FazWaz, a leading property platform, has announced its business success, having helped property owners in Bangkok generate total sales worth more than 13 billion baht. The figure reflects the strength of the platform and its buyer network, which covers both Thailand and overseas.

The company also reported the success of FazWaz Premium, an exclusive agency service that has been taken up by more than 500 property owners in just four months. This underscores confidence in a working model focused on close care of each property and marketing aimed at reaching potential buyers, with one case study finding a buyer in only eight days.

Real results prove the potential of property agents

Jessica Kimsap, Chief Business Officer of Alternative Finances, said condominium ownership transfers in the first half of 2026 rose by more than 20% compared with the same period last year, to more than 40,000 units worth about 94 billion baht. The rise was helped by demand from foreign buyers, who can hold condo freehold ownership.

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However, these buyers are accustomed to buying property through agents. This is in line with FazWaz, which provides property agency services to international standards and has a network of leading property portals worldwide.

Over the past three years, FazWaz’s transaction value from property sales and rentals in Bangkok totalled about 13.27 billion baht. The total was about 4,220 million baht in 2024, rising to 4,540 million baht last year.

Data up to October this year shows a total of about 4,510 million baht, indicating that the property market still has room to grow for property owners in Thailand.

This data is also a key foundation for building on the FazWaz Premium service, which applies the exclusive agency model, an international standard, to raise Thai property agency work to a global level. It can help owners find buyers and close sales in an average of 90 days.

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FazWaz Premium proves the success of the exclusive agency model, with more than 500 units joining in four months

FazWaz Premium is an exclusive agency programme developed as an option for property owners who want a team to manage the sale in a systematic and close way, from price analysis, marketing strategy and property presentation to following up and coordinating with potential buyers. It was piloted in Bangkok in its first year, with plans to expand to other provinces.

The exclusive agent appointment model is not yet one that Thai property owners are very familiar with. However, the response to FazWaz Premium shows growing confidence, with more than 500 property owners joining the programme within four months of launch, with a combined value of more than 4 billion baht. The figure reflects continued growth in demand to sell property in Thailand.

Three strengths behind the success of FazWaz Premium

Behind FazWaz’s results is a combination of three strengths that give it an advantage in marketing property.

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1. Global Property Portal: a platform connecting buyers worldwide

FazWaz has its own property platform, along with a network of international partners. This increases the chances of Thai properties reaching buyers and investors from many countries, rather than being limited to domestic buyers.

2. Nationwide Agent Network: more than 1,100 agents across Thailand

FazWaz has more than 1,100 full-time agents nationwide, and the number continues to grow. They are a key force in presenting properties to buyers, from showing properties and arranging viewings to following the progress of each deal. This keeps the work continuous and gives close access to the market in each area.

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3. Data-driven Valuation: pricing based on market data

FazWaz uses property data and market demand to support its valuations. This helps owners set a price suited to market conditions, improving their competitiveness and their appeal to potential buyers.

Together, these three elements allow FazWaz Premium to offer a comprehensive approach to selling, from setting the price and reaching buyers to managing the sales process systematically.

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Listed alone for three years, sold in eight days with FazWaz Premium

M, a condo owner in the Silom area, said they had listed their condo for sale on their own for three years. They adjusted the price, took photos and posted listings continuously, but without success, until they joined the FazWaz Premium programme.

After signing the contract and adjusting the strategy and price to match market demand, the property sold within eight days. Buyers had previously asked to view the unit regularly but no deal was closed, reflecting the challenge of finding genuinely potential buyers.

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The highlight of FazWaz Premium is its valuation, which can pinpoint an accurate market price, and its ability to find genuine potential buyers from around the world through the Global Property Portal. This increases the chances of selling a property faster, without having to wait only for domestic buyers.

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M also said the team’s professionalism, market-savvy advice and continuous care were key factors that made investing in and trading property easier. FazWaz’s customer care system also puts importance on matching the right team to each customer, and the person assigned can be changed to suit the customer’s needs, in order to maintain service quality.

Raising Thai property agency services to world standard

The success in generating transaction value in the billions of baht, together with the response to FazWaz Premium, reflects the potential of combining technology, data and expert personnel to improve the property buying and selling experience.

FazWaz Premium is committed to developing its services continuously to be a property partner trusted by owners, buyers and investors. It aims to support the growth of the Thai property market and connect business opportunities from Thailand to the global market.

Property owners interested in joining FazWaz Premium can get in touch via:

Website: premium.fazwazdeal.com

premium.fazwazdeal.com LINE Official Account: @fazwazpremium

@fazwazpremium Facebook : FazWaz Premium

Press release