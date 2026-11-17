FazWaz helps owners close 13 billion baht in sales, with over 500 condo owners joining its exclusive FazWaz Premium model.
The exclusive agency programme signed up the owners within four months, underscoring a model built on international standards, with one case finding a buyer in eight days
FazWaz, a leading property platform, has announced its business success, having helped property owners in Bangkok generate total sales worth more than 13 billion baht. The figure reflects the strength of the platform and its buyer network, which covers both Thailand and overseas.
The company also reported the success of FazWaz Premium, an exclusive agency service that has been taken up by more than 500 property owners in just four months. This underscores confidence in a working model focused on close care of each property and marketing aimed at reaching potential buyers, with one case study finding a buyer in only eight days.
Real results prove the potential of property agents
Jessica Kimsap, Chief Business Officer of Alternative Finances, said condominium ownership transfers in the first half of 2026 rose by more than 20% compared with the same period last year, to more than 40,000 units worth about 94 billion baht. The rise was helped by demand from foreign buyers, who can hold condo freehold ownership.
However, these buyers are accustomed to buying property through agents. This is in line with FazWaz, which provides property agency services to international standards and has a network of leading property portals worldwide.
Over the past three years, FazWaz’s transaction value from property sales and rentals in Bangkok totalled about 13.27 billion baht. The total was about 4,220 million baht in 2024, rising to 4,540 million baht last year.
Data up to October this year shows a total of about 4,510 million baht, indicating that the property market still has room to grow for property owners in Thailand.
This data is also a key foundation for building on the FazWaz Premium service, which applies the exclusive agency model, an international standard, to raise Thai property agency work to a global level. It can help owners find buyers and close sales in an average of 90 days.
FazWaz Premium proves the success of the exclusive agency model, with more than 500 units joining in four months
FazWaz Premium is an exclusive agency programme developed as an option for property owners who want a team to manage the sale in a systematic and close way, from price analysis, marketing strategy and property presentation to following up and coordinating with potential buyers. It was piloted in Bangkok in its first year, with plans to expand to other provinces.
The exclusive agent appointment model is not yet one that Thai property owners are very familiar with. However, the response to FazWaz Premium shows growing confidence, with more than 500 property owners joining the programme within four months of launch, with a combined value of more than 4 billion baht. The figure reflects continued growth in demand to sell property in Thailand.
Three strengths behind the success of FazWaz Premium
Behind FazWaz’s results is a combination of three strengths that give it an advantage in marketing property.
1. Global Property Portal: a platform connecting buyers worldwide
FazWaz has its own property platform, along with a network of international partners. This increases the chances of Thai properties reaching buyers and investors from many countries, rather than being limited to domestic buyers.
2. Nationwide Agent Network: more than 1,100 agents across Thailand
FazWaz has more than 1,100 full-time agents nationwide, and the number continues to grow. They are a key force in presenting properties to buyers, from showing properties and arranging viewings to following the progress of each deal. This keeps the work continuous and gives close access to the market in each area.
3. Data-driven Valuation: pricing based on market data
FazWaz uses property data and market demand to support its valuations. This helps owners set a price suited to market conditions, improving their competitiveness and their appeal to potential buyers.
Together, these three elements allow FazWaz Premium to offer a comprehensive approach to selling, from setting the price and reaching buyers to managing the sales process systematically.
Listed alone for three years, sold in eight days with FazWaz Premium
M, a condo owner in the Silom area, said they had listed their condo for sale on their own for three years. They adjusted the price, took photos and posted listings continuously, but without success, until they joined the FazWaz Premium programme.
After signing the contract and adjusting the strategy and price to match market demand, the property sold within eight days. Buyers had previously asked to view the unit regularly but no deal was closed, reflecting the challenge of finding genuinely potential buyers.
The highlight of FazWaz Premium is its valuation, which can pinpoint an accurate market price, and its ability to find genuine potential buyers from around the world through the Global Property Portal. This increases the chances of selling a property faster, without having to wait only for domestic buyers.
M also said the team’s professionalism, market-savvy advice and continuous care were key factors that made investing in and trading property easier. FazWaz’s customer care system also puts importance on matching the right team to each customer, and the person assigned can be changed to suit the customer’s needs, in order to maintain service quality.
Raising Thai property agency services to world standard
The success in generating transaction value in the billions of baht, together with the response to FazWaz Premium, reflects the potential of combining technology, data and expert personnel to improve the property buying and selling experience.
FazWaz Premium is committed to developing its services continuously to be a property partner trusted by owners, buyers and investors. It aims to support the growth of the Thai property market and connect business opportunities from Thailand to the global market.
Property owners interested in joining FazWaz Premium can get in touch via:
- Website: premium.fazwazdeal.com
- LINE Official Account: @fazwazpremium
- Facebook : FazWaz Premium
Press release
Thailand Property FAQ
Can foreigners buy property in Thailand?
Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide.
What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota?
In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice.
How much are property transfer fees in 2026?
The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what.
Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat?
It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats.
How much does property cost in Thailand?
A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you.
What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand?
Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.