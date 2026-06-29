FazWaz Premium launches to help Thai property owners reach 1.2M global buyers and close deals within 90 days

FazWaz is using data to tackle a backlog of more than 400,000 unsold resale homes, leaning on its price analysis tools and a network of seven leading websites to reach buyers with real spending power. The result has been a 470% jump in property viewing appointments.

FazWaz, a property platform with more than 11 years of experience, has announced a new service called “FazWaz Premium”, which connects Thai property owners with a network of over 1,200,000 buyers globally through seven leading websites.

The platform works in partnership with Lifull Connect, a property company operating in more than 55 countries, and with Dot Property Group, which owns several of the region’s best-known property websites, including Thailand-Property, Trovit, Hipflat, Mitula and Nestoria. Together, these platforms attract more than 25 million visits every month.

Thai property still holds opportunities in overseas markets

Jessica Kimsap, Chief Business Officer – Alternative Finances (pictured centre), shared that the Thai property market is sitting on a stockpile of at least 400,000 unsold resale units across Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. Figures from the past five years show that owners take an average of two and a half years to find a buyer.

She explained that part of the problem comes down to a lack of accurate price reference data, unlike the situation in Europe or the United States. Without it, owners often set prices that do not match reality, even though buyer demand remains steady.

In response, FazWaz Premium was built around accurate market pricing tools and a global buyer network. According to the company, the approach has been shown to cut selling times significantly, with property viewing appointments rising by more than 470% and deals closing in an average of just 90 days. Much of that demand comes from foreign buyers in markets such as Japan, the United States and Europe.

Case study: a 5.9 million baht condo sold in eight days

One real example involved a resale condo at the President Park project, a unit many assumed would be difficult to pass on. With FazWaz Premium, the owner was able to value the property accurately and set a price in line with market demand. Combined with the company’s network of more than 1.2 million buyers worldwide, the listing reached potential buyers and sold in just eight days.

According to FazWaz, hundreds of other cases have followed the same pattern, with owners closing at a competitive price within 90 days. The company says this gives it confidence that the programme can help Thai property owners compete on the global stage.

Transforming sales with global buyer data and a professional team, lifting viewings by 470%

FazWaz Premium is built on the idea of promoting a property worldwide with a personal consultant and no upfront cost, aimed at owners whose homes are slow or hard to sell. The service rests on three main strengths.

The first is a global network, distributing listings directly to investment groups and high-spending foreign buyers through the company’s partner websites, backed by accurate pricing tools.

Second is a personal consultant, with a professional team guiding every step and a real-time market pricing system to help set the most attractive and realistic price.

Lastly, the platform provides marketing support, including professional photography and video services, with multi-channel paid online advertising to give each property maximum visibility.

Owners can choose from three packages to suit their own situation and goals:

Premium Plus: a fast-track package focused on closing as quickly as possible within 60 to 90 days Premium: the popular, well-rounded option covering every form of promotion Marketplace: an open-ended listing package with no time limit

Millions of buyers are waiting for your property. Owners who want to raise their selling game and join the campaign can sign up or ask for more details about FazWaz Premium today at:

Website: www.fazwaz.co.th/fazwaz-premium

LINE Official Account: @fazwazpremium