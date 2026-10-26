FazWaz makes property search in Thailand easier with its latest app
From city condos to beachside villas, FazWaz’s latest app puts a broad property marketplace, local agents and digital tools in one place.
Finding a property in Thailand can be a challenge, particularly if you are living overseas, relocating to the country or trying to compare options across several locations. Listings can be spread across different websites, details can be difficult to compare, and arranging viewings often means contacting agents individually.
FazWaz aims to simplify that process. The Thailand-based property technology company combines an online real estate marketplace with brokerage services, connecting buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants through its website and network of property professionals.
Now, its FazWaz Real Estate & Rentals app brings property search, comparison tools and direct agent contact to your mobile device.
Who are FazWaz?
FazWaz launched in 2015, building on earlier property operations under the LivePhuket name. It combines a property marketplace with real estate agents who help customers buy, sell or rent. Its wider property group reports more than 200,000 homes for sale and rent across Thailand, Southeast Asia and the United Arab Emirates.
Main Thai markets include:
- Bangkok: Condominiums, houses and investment properties.
- Phuket: Beachside villas, holiday homes and condominiums.
- Pattaya: Condominiums and houses for residents or holidays.
- Chiang Mai: City apartments and family homes.
- Hua Hin: Holiday homes, villas and residential properties.
- Koh Samui: Villas and island homes.
Outside Thailand, it covers markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and the UAE.
For people considering a move within Thailand, this coverage makes it easier to compare different destinations before deciding where to live or invest.
Introducing the FazWaz app
The FazWaz Real Estate & Rentals app is designed to bring the property search process together in one mobile application.
Available through Google Play, the app lets users browse properties for sale or rent, refine their searches, compare shortlisted options and contact an agent directly.
Its features go beyond a conventional list of property advertisements.
Search by location, price or development
Users can browse houses, condominiums, villas, apartments, land and new property developments. Searches can be refined by location, price, size and other property criteria.
Map-based search also helps users explore properties in relation to surrounding neighbourhoods and nearby places.
This can be useful when the exact location matters as much as the property itself, such as when looking for a home close to shops, restaurants, transport or a preferred part of town.
Compare properties side by side
Choosing between several properties can be difficult when the information is presented in different formats.
The app allows users to shortlist properties and compare details such as prices, sizes and features side by side. An AI assistant can also help users compare listings or answer questions about a property.
Rather than repeatedly switching between separate advertisements, users can keep their preferred options together while narrowing down their choices.
Keep track of properties that interest you
The app includes recently viewed properties, saved searches and notifications when new matching listings appear.
Users can also create shared shortlists and collections with family members or friends. This is useful for couples and families who want to discuss potential homes before arranging viewings.
Contact a real estate agent directly
Once a suitable property has been found, users can enquire directly from its listing.
The app connects enquiries with FazWaz agents and allows users to track progress through the process, from initial contact to arranging a viewing and progressing an offer.
For people who are unfamiliar with the local property market, access to an agent can provide a point of contact beyond the information displayed online.
Designed for an international audience
FazWaz serves customers from a range of countries, and its app supports multiple languages, including English, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Russian, Spanish and Arabic.
That makes the platform relevant to international buyers, renters and property owners who may prefer to research properties in their own language.
Buying, renting or selling
Although much of the app’s appeal lies in helping people search for their next home, FazWaz’s wider services also cater to property owners and sellers.
Owners can use the company’s platform to market properties for sale or rent, while buyers and tenants can browse available listings and contact agents.
For sellers, FazWaz also offers a separate Premium for Owners app. This provides updates on listing performance, viewings, buyer feedback and offers, alongside comparable listings and pricing information.
These tools give owners another way to follow activity around their property while it is being marketed.
A practical tool for Thailand’s property market
For anyone searching for property in Thailand, having listings, comparison tools and agent contact in one place can make the initial research process easier to manage.
The FazWaz app is particularly relevant to people who are comparing several areas, searching remotely or trying to narrow down a large number of properties before arranging viewings.
As with any property purchase or rental, users should independently check ownership, legal requirements, fees, contract terms and the accuracy of listing information before committing to a transaction.
The app provides a starting point for research and communication; the final decision still requires careful checks.
To explore available properties in Thailand and other markets, visit FazWaz.com or download the FazWaz Real Estate & Rentals app from Google Play or the App Store
Thailand Property FAQ
Can foreigners buy property in Thailand?
Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide.
What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota?
In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice.
How much are property transfer fees in 2026?
The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what.
Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat?
It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats.
How much does property cost in Thailand?
A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you.
What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand?
Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.