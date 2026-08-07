Every property type in Thailand real estate, explained

Ask five foreign buyers what buying real estate or property in Thailand means, and you will get five different answers. One means a condo in Bangkok, another means a beach villa in Phuket, and a third means a plot of raw land they plan to build on themselves.

There are two questions to separate before anything else: what kind of property is it, and what ownership structure applies to it. Get those two questions backwards, and you can end up negotiating hard on a villa you were never going to own outright anyway.

This guide runs through every major property type in Thailand real estate, what it typically costs, and whether a foreigner can own it.

Condominiums

A condominium in Thailand is a strata-titled unit inside a low-rise or high-rise building, and it is the one property type foreigners can own outright as freehold. That single fact makes it the default entry point for almost every foreign buyer of a condo in Thailand, whether they are first-time or experienced.

Prices vary enormously by location. Bangkok condos average 125,000 to 150,000 baht per square metre, with prime central districts such as Chidlom-Langsuan and Silom-Sala Daeng running from 200,000 baht per square metre up to 267,000 baht per square metre.

Phuket sits close behind at 135,000 to 145,000 baht per square metre, Pattaya runs a more affordable 67,000 to 75,000 baht per square metre, and Chiang Mai and Hua Hin both sit in the 58,000 to 66,000 baht per square metre range.

That contrast is why location does more to set price than almost any other variable in the condo market, more than can be said for building age or amenities. A studio in Bang Na and a studio in Thong Lo can differ by more than 100,000 baht per square metre despite being the same product on paper.

Ownership works through the 49% foreign freehold quota, the backbone of condo property ownership rules for foreigners in Thailand, where in any single condominium building, no more than 49% of the total unit space can be foreign-owned, with the remaining 51% held by Thai nationals or Thai majority entities.

Funds used to buy must be wired into Thailand from overseas in foreign currency and converted through a Thai bank, which then issues a foreign exchange transaction, or FET form, confirming the money entered the country correctly.

Without that form, registering the title at the land office is not possible, so it is worth arranging before, not after, you commit to a unit.

Mind you, once the quota in a building is full, no amount of paperwork will get you freehold ownership. Later buyers are pushed into leasehold on the same building, which is a materially different asset even if the unit itself looks identical.

Apartments

An apartment in Thailand is often confused with a condominium, but the two are legally different. A condominium is registered under the Condominium Act with individually titled units, while an apartment building is typically registered as a single piece of real estate owned by one entity, with units offered for rent rather than sold with individual title.

That distinction determines whether there is anything to buy at all. Most apartment buildings across Bangkok, Pattaya, and other expat hubs are rental-only stock, popular with shorter-term residents who have no interest in ownership.

Pricing follows the rental market rather than the sale market, and monthly rents vary widely by building age, location, and amenities rather than tracking any clean national average. Ownership, in the vast majority of cases, is not on the table, since the building remains under single ownership and units are leased rather than sold.

A handful of older buildings carry condominium registration despite being marketed as apartments, so it is worth checking the title documents rather than assuming the name on the building tells you anything. If ownership is the goal, confirm condominium status before you get attached to a unit.

Detached houses

A detached house is a standalone single-family home built on its own land plot, and it remains the default housing type for the Thai domestic market.

So how much is a house in Thailand? Chiang Mai houses average around 25,000 baht per square metre, putting a typical family home there at roughly 5 million baht, while comparable houses elsewhere in the provinces generally run 3 million to 8 million baht depending on land size and finish quality.

The complication is the land underneath. Foreigners cannot hold freehold title to land in Thailand under almost any circumstance, and a house is legally inseparable from the plot it sits on for ownership purposes.

Put simply, you can own the bricks in theory, but not the ground, and in practice lenders and land offices treat the two as one asset.

Three structures get around this. Leasehold registers a lease of up to 30 years against the land, renewable by agreement but not guaranteed by law.

A 2025 Supreme Court ruling (Decision No. 4655/2566) established that pre-agreed renewal clauses built into the original lease, the so-called 30+30+30 structure, are unenforceable beyond the initial 30-year term. Renewals must be genuinely renegotiated when the first term expires.

Thai spousal ownership lets a Thai national spouse hold the land freehold while the foreign spouse’s investment is protected by a formal usufruct or superficies right. Holders of Thailand’s Long-Term Resident, or LTR, Visa gain access to limited land-linked benefits, though this is narrower than freehold and worth checking against current rules before relying on it.

Pool villas and luxury villas

A villa is the upper tier of the detached house, purpose-built for the lifestyle buyer and the holiday-rental investor rather than for standard domestic living. Expect a private pool, resort-style landscaping, and in many cases a rental management contract bundled into the purchase.

Phuket managed villas typically sell for 12 million to 15 million baht, Koh Samui 3-bedroom villas average around 15 million baht, and Hua Hin’s mid-range villa market sits at 8 million to 12 million baht. At the entry end, small 2-bedroom villas in gated communities start from around US$200,000, while premium beachfront villas start from roughly US$600,000 and climb sharply from there.

Ownership follows the same land restriction as any detached house: no freehold for foreigners, leasehold or Thai co-ownership as the workaround.

Company limited structures also show up frequently in the villa market, where a Thai limited company holds the land and the foreign buyer holds shares and directorship, though this route carries its own compliance obligations and is not something to set up without proper legal advice.

That said, well-run villa developments in Phuket and Samui often carry rental yields of 5 to 10% when operated through a professional management contract, which is a meaningful part of the appeal for investors, and frankly, the strongest argument for treating a villa purchase as a business decision rather than a lifestyle one.

Townhouses

A townhouse is a two- to three-storey terraced home sharing party walls with its neighbours, usually built in rows inside a moobaan, or planned housing estate. It is the most common form of middle-income housing in Thailand and the segment most oriented toward Thai buyers rather than foreign ones.

The average townhouse nationally sells for around 2.4 million baht, a fraction of the typical condo or villa price, and townhouse values rose 1.34% year-on-year nationally, among the steadier-appreciating segments in the current market. That steadiness comes from stable, broad-based domestic demand rather than any foreign buying wave.

Ownership sits under the same land ownership restriction as houses and villas, so foreign buyers use leasehold or Thai co-ownership structures here too. Foreign buyer volume in this segment is low, which keeps pricing tethered to local incomes rather than international demand.

Land plots

Land in Thailand is not one product; it is defined by its title deed, and the deed matters more than the plot’s location or size when it comes to what you can actually do with it.

A Chanote title deed, formally the Nor Sor 4 Jor, is the strongest title available and functions as the closest thing Thailand has to true freehold, fully surveyed and mapped against GPS coordinates.

Below that sits a hierarchy of weaker claims. A Nor Sor 3 Gor is surveyed but not yet issued as a full Chanote, a Nor Sor 3 is unsurveyed and carries more ambiguous boundaries, and a Sor Kor 1 is a basic occupancy claim with no guaranteed right to the land at all.

Each step down that hierarchy makes the land harder to mortgage, harder to resell, and harder to defend in a boundary dispute.

Land types include:

Chanote (Nor Sor 4 Jor): fully surveyed, strongest title, mortgageable and freely transferable

Nor Sor 3 Gor: surveyed but pending upgrade, transferable with more limited protections

Nor Sor 3: unsurveyed, boundaries established by local reference rather than GPS

Sor Kor 1: occupancy claim only, cannot be sold or mortgaged in the conventional sense

Prices track location as sharply as the title type does. Prime city-centre land runs 250,000 to 300,000 baht per square wah, a unit equal to four square metres; land near main roads on the outer edges of a city runs 10,000 to 20,000 baht per square wah; and rural land without road access can fall as low as 2,000 to 5,000 baht per square wah.

Foreigners cannot own land in Thailand outright in almost all cases, regardless of title type. Land ownership follows the same leasehold, spousal, or company structures described above, and buying land in Thailand as a foreigner always routes through one of them, with the title deed question applying on top of that restriction rather than instead of it.

Shophouses and commercial units

A shophouse is a mixed-use building with commercial space on the ground floor and residential floors above, a format that has shaped Thai streetscapes in Bangkok and provincial towns for generations.

Buyers are typically small business owners living above their own shop, or investors renting out the commercial floor separately from the residential floors.

Pricing varies widely by location, foot traffic, and building condition, and does not follow a single clean average the way condos do. It is best to treat any shophouse purchase as an individual valuation exercise rather than benchmarking against a national figure.

Ownership sits under the same land restriction as houses and townhouses, so the usual leasehold or Thai co-ownership structures apply. Commercial zoning rules and business licensing requirements add a layer of due diligence that pure residential purchases do not carry, and it is worth budgeting time for that step specifically.

Branded residences and serviced apartments

A branded residence in Thailand is a condo-titled unit managed under a hotel or hospitality brand, blending condo ownership with hotel-style services such as housekeeping, concierge, and sometimes a rental pool. Legally, it is a condominium; functionally, it behaves more like a hybrid investment product.

This segment sits at a premium to standard condos in the same location, and that premium has held up even as the wider residential market has cooled. Developers and brand operators are positioning branded residences as a safe-haven asset class for buyers who want hotel-grade management without giving up ownership.

Ownership works exactly like any other condominium: the same 49% foreign freehold quota, the same FET form requirement for incoming funds. Mind you, the management fees on branded residences run higher than on a standard condo, so it is worth weighing that against the rental premium before assuming the higher price tag pays for itself.

Property types at a glance

Property type Typical price range Foreign freehold? Typical buyer Condominium 58,000 to 267,000 baht per sqm depending on city and district Yes, within 49% building quota First-time foreign buyers, investors Apartment Rental pricing only, varies by building and location No, units are leased, not sold Short-term and long-term renters Detached house 3 million to 8 million baht No, land requires leasehold or Thai co-ownership Families, long-term residents Pool villa US$200,000 to US$600,000 and up No, same land restriction as houses Lifestyle buyers, holiday-rental investors Townhouse Around 2.4 million baht No, same land restriction as houses Thai domestic market, budget-focused buyers Land plot 2,000 to 300,000 baht per square wah depending on title and location No, in almost all cases Developers, long-term investors, self-builders Shophouse Varies by location, no clean national average No, same land restriction as houses Small business owners, mixed-use investors Branded residence Premium to standard condo pricing in the same location Yes, within 49% building quota Investors seeking hotel-grade management

The takeaway

Match the property type to the ownership structure before you match it to your budget, and most of the risk in a Thailand real estate purchase disappears. Condos remain the simplest path to real ownership for a foreign buyer, while every land-based property type routes through leasehold, spousal, or company structures instead.

None of that makes the other property types poor investments; it just means the paperwork looks different. The window is open for foreign buyers across nearly every segment of this market right now, but it stays open only for those who get the ownership structure right the first time.

Getting that right usually comes down to who is advising you. Quota positions, title classes and lease renewal terms vary from one district to the next, and an agent working a single area daily will know things a national average cannot. Services such as FindAgent match buyers with local property agents by area, property type and language, and take a referral fee from the brokerage rather than charging the buyer.

Thailand Property FAQ Can foreigners buy property in Thailand? Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide. What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota? In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice. How much are property transfer fees in 2026? The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what. Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat? It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats. How much does property cost in Thailand? A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you. What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand? Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.