One of Pattaya’s largest gated-community plots just came up at over 20% below market price

In a quiet pocket of Huai Yai, a short drive from central Pattaya, sits a gated community of just nine villas built around privacy rather than volume. One of them, in D Space Pattaya 2, now sits on the market with one of the largest plots ever built in the development, at 828 square metres.

This unit, listed at 32 million baht, goes for considerably less than other villas by the same developer, inside the same D Space community.

What D Space 2 actually is

The project, located a short drive away from the city centre in Huay Yai, was developed by A35 Estate Corporation, the company behind two other iterations of the same concept, D Space Pattaya and D Space Pattaya 3.

Nine units is a deliberately small number, and the whole development was designed around that restraint. The exterior embraces steel slats and natural stone, and the ground floor opens up into a six-metre double-volume ceiling that draws the garden straight into the living space.

That smallness pays off in ways that matter for daily life rather than just the brochure. Nine households sharing a gated community means no rental churn from short-stay tenants, no shared-building noise drifting through the walls at two in the morning, and a kind of quiet that a two-hundred-unit condominium simply cannot replicate at any price.

The property itself

The plot itself runs to 828 square metres, the largest configuration built anywhere in D Space Pattaya 2, and the house covers 511 square metres across two floors. There are four bedrooms, each positioned apart from the other, and each with its own ensuite bathroom.

A private office looks out over the garden, and a hidden room sits ready to become whatever the owner actually needs, whether that’s a wine cellar, a home cinema, or simply extra storage that doesn’t look like storage.

Two kitchens, one Thai-style and one European, sit off a shared dining area built for entertaining, and the laundry room is kept separate from the main living space entirely.

Outside, a saltwater pool with a jacuzzi sits at the front of the property, while the rear garden holds mature trees and walking paths that give the impression of far more land than most villas at this price manage to offer.

An outdoor sala with a bar and barbecue rounds out the entertaining space, with the community layout ensuring that no home directly overlooks another.

On the practical side, the villa comes with a solar roof, an EV charging point, home automation controlled through a mobile app, CCTV coverage, and parking for three cars indoors and three more outside.

Newly completed, already proven

Construction on the house finished in January 2025, and buyers can trust the quality behind it. A35 Estate Corporation has a track record across three D Space developments, and the build reflects that experience.

The property remains close to brand new, which means whoever buys it isn’t inheriting a list of repairs or updates within its first few years. It also comes with a rental history, something a spec-phase listing doesn’t have. The villa has already earned 200,000 baht a month in rent, established well before any marketing existed to promote it.

The value case

Set side by side, the numbers are hard to argue with. This villa is priced at 32 million baht, working out to roughly 62,600 baht per square metre of indoor space, while villas in the newer phase of D Space Pattaya 2 – developed by the same company, inside the same community – have sold closer to 85,000 baht per square metre, over 20% higher.

That rental figure of 200,000 baht a month works out to a gross yield of around 7.5%, with a price-to-rent ratio of roughly 13.

And frankly, the newer phase never had a plot this size to sell in the first place, so the comparison isn’t only about price. It’s more land, an established rental track record, and an earlier, more exclusive address, all at a lower rate per square metre than what the phase that followed it now commands.

Location for a quieter kind of Pattaya living

Huai Yai sits away from the density of central Pattaya, though not so far that it cuts the owner off from it entirely. Chak Nok Lake, along with a decent spread of supermarkets, cafés, and restaurants, is around 5 minutes away, while Sukhumvit Road and central Pattaya itself are roughly 15 minutes by car.

For anyone thinking beyond the daily errands, Jomtien Beach is about 10 minutes out, and both Nong Nooch Garden and Silverlake Vineyard sit within a 20-minute drive, giving you somewhere to spend an afternoon that isn’t the tourist strip.

U-Tapao Airport is around 20 minutes away as well, which matters for anyone splitting their time between Thailand and somewhere else.

Why act now

This is the only listing currently available from this address inside the gated community, and D Space already carries a recognised name in the Pattaya market, with buyers largely primed by the earlier phases and the pricing they established.

This is the one plot of this size currently on the market. Whatever comes up next at this address will carry newer-phase pricing, not this one, and buying now means savings of over 18 million baht against that comparable, a figure unlikely to still be on the table once this listing closes.