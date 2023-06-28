Condos you can get for under US$100,000 in Chiang Mai

PHOTO: 2 bedroom condo at Su Condo via FazWaz

Perhaps you’ve been daydreaming of a luxurious space to call your own, somewhere balmy, somewhere serene, somewhere culturally rich, but worry the price tag might resemble an international phone number rather than a sliver of your hard-earned savings. Good news! Chiang Mai, Thailand, is plausibly your “somewhere”. You’ll be stunned to find you can secure a slice of this paradisiacal pie, with change from your $100,000 budget. And below, we’ve compiled the best condos within that budget.

1 bedroom condo at V Residence Payap

Price for sale: $78,100 (฿2,750,000)

Click here to see more photos

This darling duplex condo sits within the tranquil environs of the V Residence Payap project in San Phranet, Chiang Mai. It’s nothing short of an enchanting symphony of traditional Thai charm and sleek, modern stylings. Measuring a comfortable 49.1 sq.m, this condo offers not just one, but two spellbinding levels of living space. And the best news yet? It’s absolutely move-in ready, being fully furnished (excluding personal items, naturally) – all this splendour under $100,000!

Stepping inside, the first thing that catches your eye (besides the jaw-droppingly capacious double-height ceiling in the living area) is the big windows framing impeccable exterior views, masterfully blending life inside and out. Then, you’ll notice the cohesive natural wood and white colour scheme, creating a brightness that only amplifies the homey, inviting feel.

Upstairs, you’ll find a loft-style bedroom that boasts of a sliding glass screen panel. It offers a constant connection with the rest of your home. Moreover, the brightly-lit kitchen, handsomely fitted with modern appliances, proves that this condo is as practical as it is beautiful.

The added perks? Located just a stone’s throw from Home Sukkapan on the Middle Ring Road, and mere minutes away from both the Central Festival and City Centre, you’ll be at the heart of it all. And if your heart desires a bit of chill time? Dive into the communal pool, or get those endorphins pumping at the communal gym. In addition, everything is securely nestled within 24-hour round clock security coverage and CCTV surveillance.

2 bedroom condo at Su Condo

Price for sale: $82,600 (฿2,910,000)

Click here to see more photos

Meet the Su Condo. Nestling within the pulsating heart of Chiang Mai’s Nong Hoi district, ot your average, mundane living box, but a testament to artful living encapsulated within 52 square meters of ingeniously designed spaces. Boasting two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this condo, completed in April 2021, invites you into a haven that is as stylish and modern as it is tranquil and homely. Perfect for couples, singles, or families, its cool layout can easily morph to cater to your unique lifestyle.

The sleek design extends to the fully-loaded kitchen, complete with amenities and mod-cons that will make even a microwave meal seem gourmet. There’s also a quaint outdoor space where you can soak in the sunshine and feel the Chiang Mai breezes.

Its stellar offerings aren’t confined to the condo walls alone. Within Su Condo’s boundary, a saltwater pool awaits, a gym for your fitness goals, and an expansive garden for those needing a green escape. Moreover, the 24-hour security and CCTV Surveillance give you the freedom to enjoy it all with peace of mind.

And, amid the tranquillity of Su Condo, remember, you’re never far away from the city’s vibrant offerings. Pubs, restaurants, and shops are a mere meander away. Accessibility? Not a problem. Efficient public transports are at your beck and call, making your city exploration a breezy affair.

1 bedroom condo at The Issara Chiang Mai

Price for sale: $75,500 (฿2,661,075)

Click here to see more photos

This exquisite gem, 34.29 SqM condo, is bursting with elegance in the enviable landscapes of San Sai Noi, Chiang Mai.

Nestled joyously near the illustrious Issara Chiang Mai project, this sanctuary sings a soothing song of natural lights, sprawling spaces, and an undeniable taste of the homely. Its rich promise includes a majestic bedroom and bathroom, intimate yet ostentatiously chic, offering space and privacy that are perfect for a romantic soirée or introspective me-time.

An intricate blend of advanced architecture and contemporary style greets you, invoking a sense of lifestyle superiority in which, just perhaps, you play the leading role. It’s small, yet defiantly spacious – every inch makes a subtle wink at cosmopolitan luxury.

Should you crave a breath of fresh, make a beeline for the balcony – your private retreat against the backdrop of thriving greenery. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy peaceful coffee sessions or ponder the stars at night, while the lush greenery outside competes for your attention.

This condo creation, completed in May 2018, is a silent testament to the quality and prowess the condominium market can offer. Better yet, it’s available at a price that won’t have you dialling your bank in panic.

In addition, The Issara Chiang Mai, inspired by the Lanna culture, blesses its residents with incredible facilities. Jet away those blues with a dip in the lap pool, break a sweat in the ultra-modern fitness center, or simply relax in your Jacuzzi. You also have the assurance of a 24-hour security system with CCTV to keep any safety worries at bay.

1 bedroom condo at The Spring Loft

Price for sale: $84,000 (฿2,958,000)

Click here to see more photos

Picture this – basking in high-floor-to-ceiling windows of your condo, soaking in the threnody of the setting sun as you sip your evening brew. Now imagine that decadently styled, 34.38 SqM condo resting in the lap of Fa Ham, Chiang Mai, exuding a warm, luxurious vibe that feels just like home.

Turn the key, step inside and voila! The luxurious space becomes your own personal theatre of dreams. Trust us, with an interior that has ‘amazing’ as its middle name, it’s more of a standing ovation than a slow clap. This property also proudly presents a layout that screams charm and sophistication, rounded off with a single plush bedroom and bathroom. And if that’s not enough, we’ve thrown in a balcony for your private rendezvous with the stars.

To keep the applause going, this condo doesn’t just serve as a dream abode but also a savvy investment. With its price tag gracefully saluting your budget, it leaves little room for second thoughts.

Now, let’s take a quick jaunt outside your door. The Spring Loft itself is a sight to behold. European style gardens provide an eyeful from every corner whilst adding a touch of nature to your modern life. Facilities you wonder? Well, there’s a communal gym, pool, jogging track, and an open kitchen (a fancy name for a co-working space), besides a 24-hour security system and CCTV coverage, ensuring peace of mind to go with your high life.

1 bedroom condo at Galae Thong Tower

Price for sale: $84,900 (฿2,990,000)

Click here to see more photos

Completed in 1995, this condo may be on the older side. But a little sprucing up, a lick of modernity here and there, and you’ll hold the reins to a modern kingdom. Stretched across a generous 82 SqM, this well-designed condo offers both generous space and cosy corners. The layout includes a modern lounge room, alongside a comfortable bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, two bathrooms, and an intriguing twist – a separate study. The bedroom, apart from casting a comfortable glow, also has an en-suite bathroom and a built-in wardrobe, offering utility dressed in sophistication. Gourmet dreams can become a reality in the fully-fitted kitchen that boasts of an oven, hob, extractor, microwave, and a fridge-freezer. In true Chiang Mai style, this elegantly stylish condo harnesses nature at its best. It showers you and your abode in bright, natural lights, creating a feeling of airy spaciousness. It’s kind of poetic too, with an emphasis on space, and a long length balcony hosting a cosy bistro dining set. Follow us on :











Just around your property, the Galae Thong Tower project has been a veritable haven for condo dwellers. On-site restaurants, coffee shops, and convenience stores enhance daily convenience while the fitness center, swimming pool, and lush garden offer recreational outlets. They’ve even got your laundry sorted with an available service onsite!

Frankly, these condos don’t just tick the boxes, they virtually design the checklist. So, with these delightful condos on offer, you might just find yourself falling in love with real estate in Chiang Mai sooner than you think.