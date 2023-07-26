Condos for sale under $100,000 in Bangkok

PHOTO: 1 bedroom condo at The Origin Ladprao Bangkapi via FazWaz

Bangkok, the charming capital of Thailand, is a magnet for adventurers, cultural enthusiasts, foodies, and increasingly, property investors. Ever wondered if you could join this crowd, without forking out a fortune? Here’s some good news for you – finding a condo for sale under $100,000 in the bustling city of Bangkok is not only possible, but surprisingly easier than you think!

Forget about squandering your entire fortune to possess a home in this South East Asian paradise. With savvy shopping, you can absolutely claim a piece of the Bangkok pie, and still have cash left over for those decadent street foods, spontaneous tuk-tuk rides and rejuvenating spa sessions that you’re fantasizing about. Curious about how, where, and what type of condo you can snag for this price mark? Well, let’s dive right in!

1 bedroom condo at The Origin Ladprao Bangkapi

Price for sale: $92,200 (฿3,180,000)

Click here to see more photos

A splendid 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom haven sprawled across a generous 25 SqM, this duplex condo at he Origin Ladprao Bangkapi promises an elevated lifestyle without blowing your budget. Completed in May 2023 and available for sale for $92,000, it paints the perfect picture of a steal-worthy property in the heart of Bangkok.

Step through the door, and you’re greeted by a flood of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows that span two floors. It envelops an inspired interior design that comes with a soothing palette of neutral shades, tastefully highlighted by splashes of blue. This artistic blend creates an inviting yet contemporary atmosphere where you’ll want to retreat after a day of city hustling. Treading further, a personal balcony awaits, offering fresh breezes and a slice of the vibrant Bangkok skyline all to yourself.

The features of The Origin Ladprao Bangkapi are as delightful as the duplex itself. Picture a leisure scene with swimming pools begging for sunny weekends and an inviting Jacuzzi to leave behind a long day. There’s also a bustling co-working space for your entrepreneurial sparks. Fancy a game of pool or a swift morning run? No problem, thanks to the indoor game rooms and meticulous running tracks.

1 bedroom condo at Lumpini Selected Sutthisan – Saphankwai

Price for sale: $85,500 (฿2,950,000)

Click here to see more photos

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this enchanting condo for sale in Bangkok offers an exquisite balance of elegance and functionality all within its 28 SqM space. You’ll find a perfect city sanctuary in this quaint 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo. It’s an ideal choice for singles, young professionals, or contemporary couples. The tasteful interior design carries an air of sophistication yet remains effortlessly welcoming. Thus, offering you the everyday luxury you deserve.

Bountiful natural light pours in during the day, making the living space feel open and generously spacious. Just try not to swoon at the blend of contemporary architectural charm with stylish decor, intentionally designed to foster a warm, inviting atmosphere. Moreover, there’s a personal balcony that brings the outside world in. It allows you to steal those quiet moments whilst peeking into the everyday life of the vibrant city. It can also be your private nook for morning coffee or perhaps those late-night city gazing sessions.

Outside your four walls, Lumpini Selected Sutthisan – Saphankwai takes ‘community’ to the next level with a swanky line-up of top-tier facilities. These include a rooftop salt chlorine pool for the aquatic lovers and a tranquil yoga room for mind-body harmony. Furthermore, there’s also a dynamic co-working spaces for the urban hustlers and a wide range of facilities that’ll make your daily life feels like holiday.

2 bedroom condo at The Iris Rama 9 – Srinakarin

Price for sale: $86,700 (฿2,990,000)

Click here to see more photos

Are you ready to seize an extraordinary bargain? Then, prepare to fall head over heels for this splendid 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom abode tucked into the vibrant heart of Suan Luang, Bangkok, within The Iris Rama 9 – Srinakarin project. With an unexpected price drop and an urgent sale label waving, this generously spaced 65 SqM condo for sale is your golden ticket to an affordable, high-quality lifestyle in Bangkok, raising the curtain on a captivating city narrative for under $100,000.

Residing on the 8th floor, this urban oasis boasts a recently renovated interior dressed in calming, neutral hues. Thus, radiating a sense of balance and tranquillity right from the doorstep. Be charmed by the spacious layout that seamlessly blends comfort, elegance, and practicality. All these are underscored by ample natural light seeping through the massive windows in the bedrooms.

But, the magic transcends the unit’s confines. An accessible balcony will be your private retreat for delightful morning teas, cosy evening chats, or simply moments of quiet contemplation against a backdrop of twinkling city stars. Moreover, this elegant condo comes fully decked out, showcased as-is in the pictures, with graceful furnishing, a super convenient washing machine, a microwave, and a TV.

In addition, the project’s facilities promise a rounded lifestyle. Enjoy workouts at the communal gym, refreshing dips into the pool, or leisurely strolls in the garden area. Safety is a given, with 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, and key card access.

1 bedroom condo at Sena Kith Chalongkrung-Latkrabang

Price for sale: $34,800 (฿1,200,000)

Click here to see more photos

Dash a pinch of modern aesthetic, a dollop of vibrant colours, and a generous drizzle of inviting charm. Stir it with incredible value-for-money, and voila! You’re looking at an adorable 26 SqM, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, nestled within the Sena Kith Chalongkrung-Latkrabang project in Lam Pla Thio, Bangkok.

Perfect for those looking for a comfortable yet stylish space, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is packed with character. The unit exudes a modern and vibrant aesthetic with plenty of storage space. Thus, it’ll never let you feel the pinch of compact city living. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure that natural light flows in abundantly, creating an atmosphere that’s open and bright. And with such a moderate price at $34,800, this condo already offers features such as a balcony, a microwave, and a TV. These are the essentials that make everyday living enjoyable.

Beyond the unit’s doorstep, the project proves equally impressive with facilities such as a communal pool, garden area, and ample car parking. Security is amply addressed with a 24-hour security service and CCTV surveillance.

This attractive and reasonably priced condo for sale in Bangkok takes a no-compromise approach to combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. Its smaller dimensions are fully utilised to orchestrate a home that feels cosy and inviting.

2 bedroom condo at Bangna Country Complex

Price for sale: $83,800 (฿2,890,000)

Click here to see more photos

Here’s a golden oldie that fits right into the modern age. Tucked into the Bangna Country Complex project, in Bang Na, Bangkok, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo embodies the best of both worlds. Built in 1992, the unit spans a roomy 88 SqM, offering you ample space to get creative and make it home.

Despite its years, this condo for sale in Bangkok retains a fresh feel, flaunting modern furniture and a practical layout that makes efficient use of space. The aesthetic of the condo is already pleasing. However, the freedom to add extra personal touches is all yours. Think of it as a space ripe with potential. Moreover, there’s a generous, airy balcony for you. It serves as the perfect backdrop to enjoy private outdoor moments.

The Bangna Country Complex too doesn’t disappoint. It offers a network of facilities that’ll enrich your lifestyle. Whether it’s rejuvenating in an outdoor saltwater swimming pool, fitting workouts into your busy schedule in the communal gym, or frolicking with your little ones in the indoor kids’ zone, the Complex is positioned to cater to diverse family needs.

Follow us on :













Say goodbye to unaffordable city dreams and hello to a living situation that ticks all your boxes. Each condo listed in this article offers unique charm, inviting interiors, and an array of community amenities to relish. Ready to make the move? Head on over to FazWaz and let their user-friendly platform guide you seamlessly through the buying process.

Looking for a home in Chiang Mai instead? Here are the best condos you can get for under US$100,000 in Chiang Mai.