An overview of property in Chiang Mai: Location, prices, and the market

For a little over 2 million baht, a foreign buyer can hold a freehold title to a one-bedroom condo property in central Chiang Mai. The same budget in Bangkok’s CBD barely covers a studio.

This is exactly why Chiang Mai keeps appearing on the shortlist of buyers who have already looked at Bangkok and Phuket and want to know what else Thailand offers.

This guide covers Chiang Mai property for buyers weighing up the city on its own terms: where to buy, what foreigners can legally own, and what it actually costs. Not where to work from a laptop, and not where to retire. Just the numbers.

Chiang Mai versus Bangkok and Phuket, in one table

Market Average condo price Chiang Mai (citywide) 60,000 baht per sqm Chiang Mai (Nimman, Old City) 70,000 to 115,000 baht per sqm Bangkok (CBD) 236,000 baht per sqm Phuket (island average) 140,000 baht per sqm

Put simply, property in Chiang Mai is among the cheapest in Thailand, sitting at roughly a quarter of Bangkok’s CBD pricing and well under half of Phuket’s.

That contrast is why Chiang Mai property keeps drawing buyers who want a lower entry point without moving to a secondary province they know nothing about.

Five areas where foreign buyers actually shop

Areas Summary Nimmanhaemin and Suthep Chiang Mai’s most sought-after neighbourhood for expats, offering premium condos, strong rental demand, excellent walkability, and the city’s most active resale market. Old City A heritage district with limited modern housing, boutique developments, and steady rental demand, making it attractive for buyers seeking charm and a central location. Santitham A more affordable alternative to Nimman, offering good value, lower property prices, and easy access to both the Old City and Chiang Mai’s main lifestyle areas. Hang Dong and Mae Hia The preferred area for expat families, known for spacious homes, international schools, gated communities, and a suburban lifestyle outside the city centre. Mae Rim A peaceful, upmarket area north of Chiang Mai offering luxury villas, mountain scenery, and a lifestyle focused on space, privacy, and long-term living.

Nimmanhaemin and Suthep

Nimman is the area most foreign buyers mean when they say they want to buy in Chiang Mai. Cafés, coworking spaces, One Nimman, and MAYA shopping centre sit within walking distance, and Chiang Mai University and Suan Dok Hospital are close by, too.

Stock here is mostly compact, mid-rise condos rather than houses. Prime pricing runs 80,000 to 120,000 baht per sqm, the highest in the city, and rental demand is strong enough to support gross yields of 6 to 8% on well-located one-bedroom units.

It is also the most liquid resale market in Chiang Mai, which matters more here than in areas with thinner buyer pools.

Old city

Heritage height restrictions inside the old city walls mean modern condo stock is scarce, not just marketed that way. Units here run 60,000 to 100,000 baht per sqm, typically 20 to 30% cheaper than Nimman, with a mix of boutique developments and renovated shophouse conversions.

Long-term rental yields land in a similar 6 to 8% range to Nimman. Short-term letting is more common here, given the tourist footfall, though it carries its own licensing considerations under the Hotel Act, worth checking before assuming an Airbnb income model.

Santitham

Santitham sits just northwest of the old city and offers a value alternative without sacrificing much in the way of access. Condos typically run 1.8 to 3.2 million baht, with townhouses from 2.5 to 4.5 million baht.

It has become the area buyers move to once they have compared Nimman pricing and decided they would rather save the difference. The trade-off is fewer lifestyle amenities on the doorstep, though the old city and Nimman are both a short ride away.

Hang Dong and Mae Hia

Hang Dong, in the suburban southwest, is where Chiang Mai’s expat family housing market actually lives. Prem Tinsulanonda, Panyaden, Lanna, and several other international schools sit in or near the area, and gated house-and-villa communities dominate the property stock rather than condos.

Houses run 4 to 8 million baht, and land for building averages 28,000 to 35,000 baht per sqm. Chinese-buyer demand has a visible presence here, and frankly, the Chinese-language signage on estate boards is one of the clearer tells of where that demand concentrates.

Mae Rim

North of the city in the foothills, Mae Rim trades convenience for scenery. Luxury villa projects start from around 8.5 million baht, with mountain views and proximity to Prem International School and the Four Seasons resort as the main draws.

This is a smaller, higher-end segment than Hang Dong, and it appeals to buyers who have already ruled out city-centre living in favour of space and quiet. It is not a rental-yield play; the buyers here are largely purchasing to live in, not to let out.

What can foreigners actually own?

Freehold condo ownership within a building’s 49% foreign quota is, for practical purposes, the only clean ownership route in Chiang Mai. But the quota picture here looks different to Phuket or Pattaya, where in-demand buildings routinely fill before completion.

Chiang Mai has more than 100 condominium buildings, and local agents estimate only 15 to 16 of them sit at or near the 49% cap. Quota saturation is a building-level concern here, not a market-wide one. That is worth checking regardless.

A building that has already hit quota can only be resold to Thai buyers or under leasehold terms, and Thai buyers tend to price those units 10 to 20% below comparable stock in buildings with headroom to spare.

Land itself cannot be owned by foreigners in Thailand, Chiang Mai included, outside a handful of narrow exceptions such as BOI-promoted projects. For a house or villa, the two clean structures are a registered 30-year lease combined with superficies rights over the building, or a usufruct arrangement.

A Thai company structure is sometimes mentioned as a third option, and it is worth a blunt word here. Nominee arrangements are illegal, and enforcement has intensified sharply through 2025 and 2026, reaching well beyond the southern provinces where the crackdown began.

It is not without its quirks, and the quirks are not the buyer’s friend.

What it costs

Chiang Mai condo pricing is the lowest of Thailand’s major foreign-buyer markets, and that flows through to lower government-appraised values and, in turn, lower absolute transfer costs. Annual land and building tax on a typical condo here runs to a few thousand baht a year rather than the larger sums seen on higher-value coastal properties.

The transaction costs themselves are set nationally and do not vary by province. A 2% transfer fee, a specific business tax of 3.3% for properties held under five years, or 0.5% stamp duty where that does not apply.

Purchase funds must arrive from overseas in foreign currency, and the receiving bank issues a Foreign Exchange Transaction form once the money clears, the document the Land Department requires on transfer day.

Thailand’s current transfer fee discount of 0.01%, extended into 2026, applies to Thai nationals purchasing property under 7 million baht. It does not apply to foreign buyers, who remain on the standard 2%, and it catches out more buyers than it should, given how often it is mentioned in general Thailand property coverage.

A market that rewards patience, not urgency

Chiang Mai’s 2025 numbers tell a market in correction. New project sales fell 13.4% in August 2025 alone, and the absorption rate slowed to just 1.6% a month, meaning it would now take 57 months to clear existing unsold stock, up from 47 months a year earlier.

Buyer demand has shifted too, with Chinese purchases in Chiang Mai dropping 33.5% in the first half of 2025, even as Myanmar, American, Italian, and Dutch buyers all increased their share.

Rental yields sit in the 4 to 7% range across the city, rising to 6 to 8% in Nimman and the old city. That compares to roughly 4 to 6% in Bangkok and 5 to 7% in Phuket, so Chiang Mai is competitive on yield without being a standout. Buyers underwriting on lifestyle and long-term hold tend to fare better here than those modelling fast capital appreciation.

The one catalyst on the horizon is airport capacity. Chiang Mai International Airport’s expansion is set to lift annual passenger capacity from around 8 to 11 million to 16.5 million, with construction running from 2026 to 2029. Current pricing across the city has not yet reflected what that expansion means for long-term demand, and that gap will not stay unpriced indefinitely.

Chiang Mai property is not a market to buy into for a quick flip, and no guide should pretend otherwise. But for buyers who understand the quota, pick a district that matches how they actually intend to use the property, and go in with realistic expectations on yield, it remains one of the more accessible entry points into Thai real estate. That is more than can be said for most of the country’s other major markets right now.

FazWaz lists condos and houses for sale across Chiang Mai’s main foreign-buyer districts, with verified pricing and direct agent contact. Fill out the form below to get started!

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