Why Phuket’s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in

Key highlights at a glance:

Up to 1,000,000 baht discount (pre-sale pricing available until June 30)

Thailand Long Stay Visa for you and your family, cost waived on purchase

Net ROI of 10 to 10.3% on short-term rental or 6.3 to 6.5% on annual lease, based on Phase 1 actuals

Fully furnished at handover: collect keys, list immediately, no fit-out required

Cherngtalay is the part of Phuket that tends to ruin the rest of the island for you. The northwest corridor has what the beach towns to the south have been working toward for the better part of a decade. If you have spent time here, you know the feeling, and you have probably thought about buying. One project worth looking at before the pre-sale window closes is Canvaz Palette Cherngtalay.

Before we dive into the project, let’s have a closer look at its surroundings. The golf at Laguna, the restaurants and shops along Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, Catch Beach Club, all of it is in the neighbourhood, with the beaches at Bangtao and Surin just to the west.

Most people who settle into this corridor stop looking at the rest of the island within a few months. When you have decided on Phuket’s northwest, the question comes down to which project and at what point in the pricing cycle.

Why this part of Phuket pulled ahead

Cherngtalay holds 54% of all active condo listings on Phuket as of Q1 2025. One-bedroom condos reach up to 19.4 million baht at the top end, and the area sits at the highest point of Phuket’s median price range, where condominiums across the island average 144,000 baht per square metre.

Demand in 2025 and 2026 is growing from Russian/CIS, European, Middle Eastern, and Indian buyers. Colliers International Thailand reports that 50 to 70% of new Phuket launches sell within a month of going to market. That is the market Canvaz Palette Cherngtalay is entering.

Phase 1 delivered, and why that matters for Phase 2 buyers

Canvas Cherngtalay was Sansiri’s first project at this address, with a 1.8 billion baht development on Pasak-Koktanod Road that completed construction in December 2025 and opened for residents in Q1 2026. It reached 70% in sales before the handover.

A pre-sale from a developer with a delivered Phase 1 at the same address is a different thing entirely from an off-plan punt in an unproven location. You are buying into a sequel with the original already in front of you.

Actual Phase 1 lease closings give you a reference point: two-bedroom units rented at 80,000 to 110,000 baht per month within the first year of operation.

Sansiri has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (ticker SIRI) since 1996, and its financial disclosures are public and regulated. That is not a small thing in a market where developer credibility is often asserted rather than demonstrated.

What Canvaz Palette is

Canvaz Palette Cherngtalay is the next phase on the same subdistrict, three five-storey residential buildings on approximately seven rai, 295 units, projected for a Q1 2028 completion.

Entry pricing sits at approximately 160,000 baht per square metre before current promotional discounts, which positions it at the upper end of Phuket’s market median while remaining competitive within Cherngtalay’s premium segment.

Units come in three configurations:

One-bedrooms start at 49.68 square metres from 6.56 million baht.

Two-bedrooms at 62 square metres from 8.46 million baht.

Penthouses at 80.64 square metres from 15.8 million baht.

Every unit comes fully furnished and is rent-ready from handover. See project information here.

The facilities cover a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor onsen, sauna, fitness centre, yoga space, co-working room, communal garden, pet yard, EV charging, and 24-hour security with LIV24 monitoring.

If you intend to rent, the fully furnished specification removes the fit-out step entirely. You collect the keys, and the unit is ready to list.

Sansiri also offers a Thailand Long Stay Visa package for buyers and their immediate family, with the cost waived on purchase. For foreign nationals looking to formalise their time in Thailand alongside a property acquisition, that removes one of the more practical friction points of the decision.

What the numbers look like

Phase 1 established a reference point that Canvaz Palette is priced to replicate. On the short-term rental model, Airbnb and holiday lets, at 61 to 63% occupancy with a 30% operating cost allowance, net ROI runs at 10.0 to 10.3% across one- and two-bedroom units.

On an annual lease basis, after leasing commission and CAM fees, net ROI sits at 6.3 to 6.5%. The 8 to 12% range, projected by the developer, spans both scenarios; where you land within it depends on how you manage the unit.

And frankly, the long-term figure deserves as much attention as the headline. A stabilised net yield of 6.3 to 6.5% on an annual lease, with a known tenant pool, a rent-ready unit, and no fit-out cost, is a more durable number to underwrite than a peak-season Airbnb projection. Both scenarios have their place depending on your management approach.

One forward-looking factor worth noting: North London Collegiate School Phuket, a premium UK international school campus, is scheduled to open in Cherngtalay in Q3 2028, the same quarter as the Canvaz Palette transfer window.

Internationally mobile families and school-adjacent professionals are exactly the tenant profile that supports the long-term yield scenario.

Why the pre-sale window is the point

The payment structure spreads your commitment across the construction period with 100,000 baht to hold the unit, 30% on contract signing, 20% as the initial down payment, and 50% on transfer at Q1 2028.

The remaining 70% after the initial payment carries no interest across the roughly 18-month construction period. For buyers deploying capital internationally, that is a meaningful cost-of-capital advantage that most comparable markets do not offer.

Phase 1 will have been operational for two years by the time you take the transfer. Pre-sale pricing works in one direction, where each floor release is higher per square metre than the last, and the current floor is the lowest this building will ever be listed at.

The window is open now, and it will not stay open. For pricing, floor plans, and ownership questions, FazWaz is the contact point.

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