5 best pool villas for sale near Bang Tao, Phuket

Bang Tao, known for its pristine beach, luxurious resorts and superior lifestyle amenities, is home to some of the most extraordinary residential options in Phuket. And below, we’ve selected five standout pool villas currently on sale in the flourishing area of Bang Tao, Phuket all noteworthy for their design, location, and outstanding features. These properties encapsulate the essence of tropical luxury living in this thriving island.

4 bedroom villa at Riverhouse Phuket

Price for sale: $1,020,000 (฿34,690,000)

First villa on our list is a plush, 4-bedroom villa at Riverhouse Phuket that’s got holiday written all over it. Imagine this. You’re strolling around a huge, sunny space. Sunlight streams in through tall, two-story windows, the ceilings are so high they could host a cloud party, and everything around you is just tastefully posh.

What about a garden of your own? Well, you’ve got it. And it’s not just any garden. It’s a private, peaceful spot perfect for soaking up those gorgeous Thai days. Oh, and did we mention there’s a rooftop terrace? Picture yourself up there, looking out over the sights, or taking an evening splash in your private pool. Plus, there’s covered parking. Therefore, no parking nightmares! And don’t worry about chores because gardening and pool cleaning are all taken care of.

The location? Only a quick 9-minute drive from the Bang Tao Beach. Perfect for those last-minute beach plans. And the Boat Avenue and Laguna Complex are both a stone’s throw away.

But what makes this truly place special are its thoughtful features. They’ve got solar panels for eco-friendly energy saving. Even the water heats up in a planet-friendly way! Additionally — and this is great for anyone who hates musty smells — every room has a dehumidification system. And there’s a 24-hour security system and CCTV to keep you and your family safe day and night.

5 bedroom villa at Villa Nova

Price for sale: $2,580,000 (฿88,000,000)

The 5-bedroom Villa Nova is a retreat that’s so divine, it’ll have you dreaming before you know it. Drowning in luxury, the villa stretches out over a roomy 670 square metres, and plays host to an unexpected bonus, 6 magnificent bathrooms! Plus, there’s so many options to soak away your troubles after a day of exploring. Can you hear it? It’s the sound of the sea and leaves rustling that you can hear from your living room. It’s as if nature is right there with you, both inside and outside your home. An open-air layout reigns supreme here, huge doors and windows blurring the lines between indoors and out. Slump onto a chaise lounge, sip your favourite cocktail, and soak up the sun till your heart’s content. The interior, a striking blend of white and wood accents, will leave guests enchanted, while the thoughtfully placed bathtub in the bathrooms promises utmost relaxation. But this villa isn’t just a home, it’s like your own mini resort. Sneak a peek beyond the boundary and you’ll find a private pool that ripples invitingly under the hot Thai sun and even a wet bar to quench your thirst. Every corner whispers luxury! Even its location is a winner, with the Villa Nova – Layan Beach project lodged in quiet natural surroundings. From here, it’s just a short hop to Bang Tao, Layan Beach, Boat Avenue and other hotspots.

4 bedroom villa at La Colline

Price for sale: $1,410,000 (฿48,000,000)

Tucked away in the dreamy location of Choeng Thale, Phuket, this 4 bedroom villa at La Colline is a little slice of paradise ready to elevate your quality of life. Even from the outside, this villa screams luxury. We’re talking about a sizeable 437 square metres, with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms all dressed up to dazzle you. But it’s more than just a beautiful face. Each room in this villa is an invitation to indulge in a world of style and comfort. Countless windows let natural light pour in, turning every corner into a personal sunspot. And with wide terraces, a private lift, and even quarters for the maid, this villa doesn’t skimp on the VIP feeling! Whether it’s as a home, a holiday rental, or simply an investment, Villa La Colline ticks all the boxes. It’s a tropical escape summed up in one property. Imagine gazing out at lush greenery from any room in the villa, or lounging by the sparkling pool under the radiant Thai sun. What could be more perfect? In addition, La Colline also offers a whole host of top-notch facilities, from a fitness centre with a sauna and a 24-hour security system, to a clubhouse perfect for mingling with the neighbours. Add in a full Western kitchen and a fully-renovated interior, and we promise you, this villa will exceed your expectations. 4 bedroom villa at Botanica Bangtao Beach

Price for sale: $2,000,000 (฿68,000,000)

Get ready to step into the world of luxury with the fourth property on our list of pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket — a breathtaking villa, part of the Botanica Bangtao Beach (Phase 5) project. We assure you, this villa is a dream come true in sunny Phuket. Set over a hefty 408 square metres, this stunning villa boasts 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. For a touch of the tropics, the villa is a beautiful blend of modern design with traditional Thai flair that will reel you in instantly. Grab your morning coffee and step out into your spacious outdoor area, complete with your private pool. Soak up the sun, dive into the cool waters, or just lounge around — the choice is yours! Inside, this villa is all about comfort. It’s got big windows that splash the rooms with sunshine, earthy elements like stone walls and wooden ceilings, and an all-white, chic kitchen that will turn cooking into a delight. Every corner of this gem screams luxury and comfort. And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, it does! The villa sits in a prime location in Bangtao, famous for its attractions, delicious food, shopping, and beaches. It’s the perfect place to strike that balance between peace and fun! 3 bedroom villa at Villoft Zen Living

Price for sale: $525,000 (฿17,900,000)

Last on our list is a serene 158 square metre villa, tucked up in a corner of Phuket's Choeng Thale, built to provide you with nothing less than an oasis of calm. A walk through this villa is like a breath of fresh air. It springs up with 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 airy bathrooms, all imbued with a tranquil charm that invites you to relax and unwind in true luxury. Step inside. Feel the glow of sunlight streaming in through floor-to-ceiling windows. Admire the minimalist Japanese Zen-inspired interior, where modern design coexists with natural wooden elements. It's bright, beautiful, and infused with the peaceful vibes that "zen" brings to mind. Outside, you'll find more of the same tranquillity. A pretty private garden and sun-drenched terrace invite you to laze in the warmth of Phuket's blissful weather. Ready for a swim? A plunge in the private pool is just what you need to feel revitalized and relaxed at the same time.











The location is just as enchanting. The villa nestles comfortably amidst a glittering array of beach destinations. Layan, Bang Tao, Surin, and Naithon beaches, they're all within easy reach. Plus, you've got access to handy facilities around the corner. A truly rare find! The magical allure of Phuket never fades, and living in one of these pool villas leaves you with endless sunny days, cool sea breezes, and an unforgettable taste of tropical luxury — your own personal heaven on Earth.