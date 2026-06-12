Bangkok rent by neighbourhood: what your budget gets in 2026

You have a number: 25,000 or 35,000 baht a month, or somewhere in between. What you probably don’t have is a clear picture of where in Bangkok that figure actually lands you when you want to rent.

Most pre-arrival expats default to Sukhumvit because it is the only Bangkok neighbourhood they can name, and assume cheaper areas mean a worse apartment. This article maps what your budget buys across every major expat area in 2026: prices, what each area is like, and how well it works as a place to actually live.

Where are these properties?

Bangkok’s expat rental market organises itself around the BTS Sukhumvit Line, which this guide will divide into sections: lower (Nana, Asok), mid (Phrom Phong, Thong Lo, Ekkamai), and upper (Phra Khanong, On Nut, Bang Chak). The spread across those tiers is roughly 50%.

Sukhumvit is not a neighbourhood. It is a 15-kilometre corridor, and treating it as a single place is what causes most arrival budget confusion. One rule holds everywhere: a condo 600 to 900 metres from the nearest BTS or MRT station typically runs 20 to 40% less than a comparable building within 500 metres, in the same district.

Lower Sukhumvit: Nana and Asok

The lower corridor in Bangkok is where most new arrivals start looking to rent a condo. Asok is Bangkok’s most useful transit node for expats, with a BTS and MRT interchange within a short covered walkway of each other. Nana is the first fully-formed expat zone coming from the city centre.

Studios run 14,000 to 20,000 baht a month; one-bedrooms, 18,000 to 28,000 baht; two-bedrooms, 35,000 to 55,000 baht.

Terminal 21 mall sits directly above Asok BTS, so most retail and dining are accessible without leaving the building. Nana’s soi network has a strong international restaurant strip and medical clinics within easy walking distance. The trade-off for this density is noise and foot traffic; both areas are congested during peak hours.

The BTS and MRT interchange at Asok matters more than most arrival guides acknowledge. If your commute goes in different directions depending on the day, or you need to reach the airport regularly, being able to switch between both lines within a short walk saves time that adds up over a year.

Mid Sukhumvit: Phrom Phong, Thong Lo, and Ekkamai

This three-station cluster is what most expats picture when they say they want to live on Sukhumvit. Phrom Phong and Thong Lo are Bangkok’s most in-demand rental neighbourhoods. Ekkamai sits between them on the map but prices below them, because a large share of its condo supply is a 10 to 15 minute walk from the BTS platform rather than two.

Phrom Phong and Thong Lo: studio 16,000 to 24,000 baht; one-bedroom 22,000 to 35,000 baht; two-bedroom 45,000 to 80,000 baht. Premium stock in both pushes well above 35,000 baht for a one-bedroom. Ekkamai: studio 12,000 to 18,000 baht; one-bedroom 15,000 to 22,000 baht; two-bedroom 35,000 to 55,000 baht. Lease renewals across this tier typically carry a 5% uplift each cycle.

Phrom Phong has the Emporium and EmQuartier mall with direct BTS access, a substantial Japanese expat community, and Benchasiri Park for outdoor space. Thong Lo has Bangkok’s highest concentration of international restaurants and cafés, strong co-working options, and premium retail on every soi worth naming. Ekkamai is quieter and more residential, with a mix of local Thai and expat character that some renters actively look for after a few months in the mid-corridor.

BTS walkability is strong at Phrom Phong and reasonable at Thong Lo. For Ekkamai, check the walking time to the station before committing to a unit. The price gap between Ekkamai and Thong Lo exists because of that walk, and the walk is the thing to verify.

Upper Sukhumvit: Phra Khanong, On Nut, and Bang Chak

The upper corridor is where the value argument lives. These three stations are on the same BTS line as Thong Lo, with building stock that has largely caught up in quality, and prices that have not followed. On Nut has become the default reference point for expats who want to rent a good condo in Bangkok without paying for a prestigious postcode.

Area Studio One-bedroom Two-bedroom Phra Khanong 10,000 to 16,000 baht 14,000 to 22,000 baht 28,000 to 40,000 baht On Nut 10,000 to 15,000 baht 15,000 to 25,000 baht 28,000 to 42,000 baht Bang Chak 8,000 to 14,000 baht 12,000 to 18,000 baht 22,000 to 32,000 baht

At 25,000 baht a month in On Nut, you are looking at a proper one-bedroom of 40 to 50 square metres in a building three to five years old, with co-working spaces, a rooftop pool, and package lockers. The building looks like Thong Lo on the inside. On Nut BTS is five stops from Asok, which is around 10 to 13 minutes on the train. That is the number most arrivals overestimate.

Phra Khanong has a growing expat presence built around a local Thai residential character, J Avenue for light shopping, and a noticeably quieter pace than the mid-corridor. On Nut is a full expat hub now: Seenspace for cafés and casual dining, newer condo buildings with full in-building facilities, Tesco Lotus within easy reach. Bang Chak is the most local of the three, with a wet market culture, good street food, and less expat infrastructure.

All three have BTS access and solid walkability near the platforms. Phra Khanong and On Nut are the most pedestrian-friendly. Bang Chak works on transit, but the walking experience beyond the BTS exit is thin; budget for motorbike taxis.

Silom and Sathorn

Silom and Sathorn tend to get overlooked by expats who anchor on Sukhumvit, but the transit coverage here is stronger than anywhere on the Sukhumvit line. Four access points within the same walkable radius: BTS Sala Daeng and Chong Nonsi on the Silom Line, MRT Lumpini and Silom on the Blue Line. Lumpini Park is at the northern edge of the area.

Studios run 16,000 to 24,000 baht; one-bedrooms, 25,000 to 35,000 baht in standard stock and 40,000 to 55,000 baht in newer premium buildings; two-bedrooms, 50,000 to 70,000 baht. The one-bedroom range overlaps directly with Thong Lo. In several buildings here, the same budget gets you more floor space and four transit lines instead of one.

The area is Bangkok’s central business district, which means a real restaurant scene on Silom Road, Foodland Silom running 24 hours, and Villa Market on Sathorn. It is quieter at weekends than the Sukhumvit corridor. For anyone whose work or daily life centres in the CBD, this is the area most arrival guides underrate.

Bang Na

Bang Na is as far out as most expats seriously consider. The rents tend to be on the lower end in Bangkok, and the walkability is the weakest, but for families with children in international schools, the combination of space and proximity to the school corridor outweighs both.

Studios run 8,000 to 14,000 baht; one-bedrooms, 10,000 to 18,000 baht; two-bedrooms, 18,000 to 30,000 baht.

BTS Bang Na and Bearing serve the area; the Yellow Line’s Samrong terminus adds a southern connection. Most daily logistics run on Grab or motorbike taxis rather than walking to a platform. The Mall Bang Na and Central Bang Na cover retail and leisure needs.

BITEC nearby is a real employment cluster for some industries. For families, the international school corridor running south toward Bearing is the main draw, and it justifies the location for the people it suits.

How to narrow it down

The neighbourhood sections give you the price data, but the harder question is what to weigh when you make the call.

Transit proximity matters most if you commute to a fixed office. If you work from home or use Grab most of the time, the 20 to 40% discount for a unit 700 metres from the station is worth taking. The walk is 10 to 14 minutes, which for most people is not a hardship.

Food and grocery access is a differentiator most arrival guides skip past. Every area here has convenience stores close by. The real question is whether you need a full-service supermarket within 10 minutes on foot.

On Nut, Silom, and lower Sukhumvit are clear that bar. Bang Chak and Bang Na don’t.

Frankly, most long-term Bangkok expats say the same thing about the rent: within a few months, daily life consolidates around the nearest BTS stop and the nearest decent supermarket. The mid-corridor restaurant scene is real, but it is not a daily reality for most people who live there. How much you will actually use it is the question worth answering before you sign a lease.

What you need on day one

Monthly rent is only part of the cash you need before you move in, and Bangkok’s standard rental terms require two months’ security deposit plus one month’s advance rent before you receive the keys: three months’ outlay in total, regardless of which area you choose.

Thai consumer protection regulations cap this at one month’s security plus one month’s advance for landlords with five or more properties, but most individual condo landlords fall outside that threshold. On a 25,000 baht condo that is 75,000 baht upfront; on a 35,000 baht condo, 105,000 baht.

Your deposit must be returned within five days of the post-lease inspection, and landlords cannot deduct for normal wear and tear.

The window that is still open

The Yellow Line, which opened in June 2023 and runs 30 kilometres from Lat Phrao to Samrong across 23 stations, changed the rental maths on Bangkok’s eastern fringe. Rents near the new stations rose 15 to 25% within the first year, but they are still well below BTS-corridor equivalents at comparable building quality.

At 25,000 to 35,000 baht, the difference between On Nut and Lat Phrao is a one-bedroom versus a two-bedroom. Not a better commute versus a worse one: both areas connect to the same network now.

The Pink Line’s Muang Thong Thani spur hit full commercial service in June 2025, opening a northern fringe corridor on similar terms; the rental impact is still emerging. The window is open, but it is narrowing. Rents near Yellow Line stations moved 15 to 25% in the two years after opening, and the direction of travel is clear.

<br />



Sponsored