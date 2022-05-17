Ask an Agent
TripAdvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best Awards includes 2 Thai hotels testing
Online travel company, TripAdvisor, has released its list of the 25 best hotels in the world for 2022 and it includes 2 Thai properties. The “Traveller’s Choice 2022 – Best of the Best Awards” ranks the Pimalai Resort and Spa, on Koh Lanta, in Krabi province, at number 12 and Sukhumvit Park – Marriott Executive Apartments in Bangkok at number 16.
Pimalai was chosen for its hospitality and for being the “perfect place” to honeymoon, while Sukhumvit Park was chosen for location and service. Thai PBS World reports that a number of other Southeast Asian properties also made the top 25, including The Padma Resort Ubud in Indonesia, The Lotte Hotel Hanoi in Vietnam, The Royal Purnama in Indonesia, and Jaya House River Park in Cambodia.
The full list can be seen HERE.
The Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Awards rank hotels on the quality and quantity of guest reviews and ratings, taking each TripAdvisor sub-category into account, between January 1 and December 31, 2021.
This year, the top hotels in Thailand, according to TripAdvisor, are as follows:
1. Pimalai Resort and Spa, Koh Lanta
2. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments
3. Melia, Koh Samui
4. Vana Belle, Koh Samui
5. Layana Resort and Spa, Koh Lanta
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you want to travel to Thailand, apply for the Thailand Pass with the 24-hour service and obtain Covid Insurance (including free SIM cards).
Note: Unvaccinated travellers require a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours before travelling.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Students ride elephants to school in northern Thailand
Russell Crowe to question Bangkok governor candidates live on TV
Superstitious Cambodian PM to change his date of birth
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
Top 10 Best Ways To Avoid Condo Hotel Rip-Offs
7 Best Affordable Hotels in Bangkok for 2022
Thailand News Today | Tourism surge on Phuket and Koh Samui
TripAdvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best Awards includes 2 Thai hotels testing
Top 5 condos in Bangkok with stunning river views
Water park pool slashed causing a flood at gated community
Thailand to welcome one millionth tourist this year by end of May
Newest and widest Chao Phraya cable-stayed bridge to open in 2022
Thai Coconut Milk Desserts U shouldn’t miss!! | This is Thailand
Laos experiencing a petrol crisis due to high inflation
14 year old student takes her own life after teacher expels her from school
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Travellers will still have to wear face masks post-endemic phase in Thailand
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
First day of Thailand’s rainy season: heavy rain warning for 36 provinces
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
UPDATE: New details emerge on missing German tourist in Phuket
UPDATE: Excavation banned on hill in Phuket, further investigation
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment1 day ago
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
- Events1 day ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
- Best of1 day ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
- Events9 hours ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Romanian tourist dies after falling from Koh Samui waterfall
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
- Events3 days ago
Up, up and away – the annual Thai rocket festivals are here! VIDEO
Recent comments: