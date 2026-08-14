Is it legal to Airbnb your condo in Thailand? What renters and owners need to know
No, not in the way most listings suggest. Renting out a condo unit for stays under 30 days puts you squarely inside Thailand’s Hotel Act, regardless of what a platform’s booking calendar allows. The reality of Airbnb Thailand-wide is a lot narrower than most listings let on, and that gap lands differently depending on which side of the transaction you’re on.
If you own the unit, it determines how you’re legally allowed to earn from it. If you’re the one booking, it determines whether the stay you’ve paid for is even legitimate in the first place.
On this page:
|Section (Click to jump)
|Summary
|What Thailand’s Hotel Act says
|Renting a condo for stays under 30 days can qualify as operating a hotel, requiring a licence and potentially conflicting with condominium rules on commercial activity.
|Why almost no condo can get a hotel licence
|Hotel licences apply at the building level and require standards most residential condos were never designed to meet, while building bylaws often prohibit short-term rentals anyway.
|What happens if you get caught
|Illegal short-term condo rentals can lead to prosecution, fines and possible imprisonment, with enforcement increasing through raids and closer scrutiny of rental, tax and immigration records.
|The compliant alternative, and why it’s the better bet anyway
|Renting for 30 nights or longer avoids the Hotel Act’s short-stay threshold while reducing turnover and giving owners a more predictable long-term rental model.
|What you can do
|Proposed reforms could change the rules in future, but for now owners should work within existing rental laws and condo bylaws, while renters should be cautious of short-stay residential listings.
What Thailand’s Hotel Act says
Under the Hotel Act B.E. 2547 (2004), any property rented out nightly or weekly for payment falls under the legal definition of a hotel, whatever the building looks like from the street.
The Act defines a hotel as an accommodation established for business purposes, providing temporary lodging to travellers in exchange for payment, and that definition turns on the commercial nature of the stay rather than the physical characteristics of the building.
A single condo unit qualifies just as easily as a resort, which is the part most Airbnb listings in Thailand never mention.
The Act prohibits operating a hotel business without a licence, with criminal penalties for doing it anyway. Those penalties run up to one year in prison, an initial fine of 20,000 baht, and a further 10,000 baht for every day the violation continues.
The Condominium Act adds its own layer on top, barring commercial activity inside condo units altogether, so a theoretically licensed short-stay unit would still fall foul of a second law.
For a renter, none of this shows up on the booking page. The listing looks identical whether the host is compliant or not, which is exactly the problem.
Why almost no condo can get a hotel licence
The obvious response is to just get licensed. In practice, that path is rarely open to a condo owner. Hotel licensing requires fire safety, structural, and service standards that residential towers were never built to, and the licence is assessed at the building level, not per unit, so an individual owner has no way to apply alone.
A 2023 update expanded the small-operator exemption to properties with up to eight rooms and thirty guests (double the previous room limit, and half as many guests), letting them register with the local district office instead of pursuing a full hotel licence. It sounds like the answer, and frankly, for a standalone villa it often is.
For a unit inside a shared condo tower, though, this exemption rarely applies in practice, since it was built for standalone properties rather than units inside a building governed by a shared juristic person.
This is the structural reason condo listings on Airbnb in Thailand sit on such shaky ground, even when the host genuinely doesn’t know it.
The properties that do operate legitimately as short-stay accommodation, licensed condotels and serviced apartments built and zoned for exactly that use, are a different asset class from a standard freehold condo. Worth knowing about if short-stay income is the goal, but buying a residential unit and hoping to run it the same way isn’t a shortcut into that category.
The juristic person is the other wall most owners hit. Condo buildings routinely write short-stay bans directly into their own bylaws, and some actively monitor listings for units that ignore them. Breach those rules and the co-owners’ committee can act long before any government agency gets involved.
What happens if you get caught
Enforcement here has moved well past the odd complaint from a neighbour. In late February 2025, the Interior Ministry launched a formal probe into Chinese nationals illegally renting out Bangkok condominiums as short-term stays, with cases flagged across Sukhumvit 42 and Sukhumvit 48/2 in Klong Toey district, where lockboxes containing keycards were found hidden near a motorcycle repair shop.
The building’s owner was paid 10,000 baht a month to allow them. At a separate Bangkok condominium, a resident disclosed that more than 250 units were being rented daily through platforms including Airbnb and Booking.com, with check-in areas and luggage storage set up inside the building.
By March, a Department of Provincial Administration task force had prosecuted four illegal condominium-hotel operations in Bangkok’s Pratunam and Sutthisan districts on March 5, and four further cases in the Sukhumvit area on March 12, before the campaign extended south to Pattaya.
The Hua Hin court’s confirmation that Hotel Act violations apply to condo rentals has been on the books since 2018.
Cases like these are exactly why enforcement against Airbnb hosts in Thailand has stopped being theoretical.
The Revenue Department, the Immigration Bureau, and the Ministry of Interior are now actively cross-referencing tax filings, TM30 guest reports, and business registrations against each other, making Thailand Airbnb hosting one of the more scrutinised grey areas in the country’s property enforcement landscape
A renter’s stake here is smaller, but it’s not nothing. Listings can vanish from a platform without warning after a complaint, refunds aren’t guaranteed once a booking’s already been paid for, and in at least one Bangkok case, a foreign guest present during a raid was fined alongside the host.
The compliant alternative, and why it’s the better bet anyway
None of that is a knock on Airbnb Thailand or on short-stay travel. The issue is that a residential condo unit was never built, licensed, or zoned to operate as a hotel room.
The workaround that actually holds up is pretty straightforward: rent for 30 nights or longer, and the Hotel Act’s under-30-day threshold no longer applies. Longer stays also mean less turnover and less wear on the unit, which lines up better with the yield most owners actually underwrote when they bought.
If a stay of 30 nights or more is what you’re after, FazWaz lists condos with monthly and long-term availability as standard.
If you’re an owner, that’s also the number worth underwriting against: what comparable units in your building are actually renting for month to month, rather than a nightly-rate projection you can’t legally deliver on.
View long-term condo rentals in Thailand listed by FazWaz
What you can do
Thailand’s Parliament is reviewing amendments that could eventually let condos register for short-stay use without a full hotel licence, alongside a separate draft law that would overhaul the accommodation framework entirely. Both are still working through committee, not in force, so nothing about today’s rules changes until one of them actually passes.
Until then, the maths are simple. Owners should plan around what the law and the building already allow. Renters should treat a suspiciously flexible “no minimum stay” condo listing with a bit of scepticism. That is more than can be said for a lot of listings that look identical but aren’t.
Thailand Property FAQ
Can foreigners buy property in Thailand?
Yes. Foreigners can own condominium units freehold, as long as foreign buyers hold no more than 49% of the building's saleable area. Land cannot be owned directly by foreigners; houses are usually held through a 30-year lease — and since a March 2025 Supreme Court ruling, automatic “30+30+30” renewal structures are not enforceable beyond the first 30 years. Read the full foreign-ownership guide.
What is Thailand's 49% foreign quota?
In any condominium project, no more than 49% of the total saleable floor area can be foreign-owned. The quota applies only to condos — not houses, land or leaseholds — and popular buildings in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya can hit the cap. How the quota works in practice.
How much are property transfer fees in 2026?
The transfer registration fee is cut to 0.01% (from the standard 2%) and the mortgage registration fee to 0.01% (from 1%) for purchases where both the price and assessed value are 7 million baht or less — extended by the Cabinet on June 30, 2026. On a 6-million-baht home that saves around 120,000 baht. Who qualifies for the cut · Standard fees & who pays what.
Is it better to rent or buy in Thailand as an expat?
It mostly depends on your time horizon: for stays under roughly five years renting usually wins once transfer costs and resale friction are counted, while longer stays can favour buying — especially with 2026's reduced fees. The rent-vs-buy maths for expats.
How much does property cost in Thailand?
A little over 2 million baht buys a freehold one-bedroom condo in central Chiang Mai — the same budget covers only a studio in Bangkok's CBD. Prices vary sharply by region and city. Average prices by region, and what they buy you.
What taxes do property owners pay in Thailand?
Owners pay the annual land and building tax, and rental income is taxable; buyers and sellers split one-off costs like transfer fees, stamp duty or specific business tax depending on the deal. The go-to guide to Thai property taxes.
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