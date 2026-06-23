A Thai office worker earns a good salary, saves hard, and still can’t buy a home

For two weeks Thailand’s property debate has been about foreigners: their villas, their companies, their grievances. It is a sideshow. The story that actually decides Thailand’s future is the young Thai family that wants to own a home and keeps hitting a wall, a wall that has nothing to do with any foreigner. Here are the numbers nobody is putting on the front page, and the fix nobody is talking about.

[SERIES NOTE] Part three of a ten-part series. Thailand’s property question, the nominees, the ownership rules, the structures that everyone uses and nobody can quite define, is not new. It has been argued over, fudged, and left unresolved by government after government for decades. Rather than add another hot take to the noise every time a new headline lands, The Thaiger is taking ten considered pieces to look at it properly, from every angle: the foreign capital, the trust, the law, the money, and the Thais caught in the middle. We will not pretend to hand you a tidy verdict at the end; this is a question that has resisted one for a generation. But we will try to make it ten pieces worth reading.

She is 28. She works in an office in Bangkok, earns a respectable salary, and has been saving for years. She has done everything right. And she has quietly accepted that she will probably never own a home in the city she was born in.

She is not unusual. She is the typical young Thai, and she is the most important person in Thailand’s entire property story. Yet for two weeks, while the country argued furiously about foreigners losing beach villas, almost nobody mentioned her. So let us start where the debate should have started, with her, and with the numbers that explain why her door is closing.

The number that should be a national emergency

A median home in Bangkok now costs more than 30 times the average annual household income.

Read that again, because it is staggering. In most of the developed world, a price-to-income ratio above five is “severely unaffordable” and above seven is treated as a crisis. Bangkok, on the most recent Numbeo data, sits above 30. You do not need to trust a single index to feel it: the country’s own research bodies have spent the past year describing a market where domestic buyers simply cannot reach the prices, and the numbers that follow tell the same story from every other angle. Measured against what people here actually earn, Bangkok is one of the least affordable major cities on the planet, more stretched than London, more stretched than New York.

Then it gets worse, because even if she can scrape together the price, she has to clear the bank. Thai lenders are rejecting roughly 40 to 45 percent of mortgage applications. For homes under three million baht, the bracket she actually shops in, the rejection rate climbs to as high as 70 percent. Picture it: she finds a modest home she can just about afford, applies for the loan, and seven times out of ten the answer is no. The home was never the real barrier. The financing is.

Why are the banks so frightened of lending to her? Because the country is buried under one of the heaviest debt loads on earth. Thai household debt sits near 88 percent of GDP, the highest in Southeast Asia by a wide margin, well past the 80 percent line the Bank for International Settlements flags as actively dragging on growth. Around 77 percent of it is consumption debt, credit cards, car loans, personal loans, not productive investment. And among Thais aged 25 to 29, more than a quarter already hold at least one non-performing loan before they have even reached peak earning age. An entire generation arrives at the housing market already in debt and already stamped as risky by the very lenders they need to say yes.

So what do people do when the maths simply refuses to work? They stop trying. Roughly two-thirds of younger Thais, Gen Z and millennials, now rent rather than buy. A majority told one 2026 survey they have no plans to buy within five years. And the single most quietly devastating number of all: in a survey this year, almost four in ten Thais said they would rather have been born in 1975, because life back then felt affordable in a way it no longer does.

That is not a property statistic. That is a generation telling you the door to the life their parents had has quietly swung shut. These are the numbers that deserve the headlines, not how many villas got seized in Phuket.

The part that should make you angry

Now set those numbers beside the story that actually dominated the news, and the mismatch is almost insulting.

While the entire country fixated on foreigners and their beachfront villas, the data quietly says something the headlines completely miss. Even as Thailand’s housing market grinds through its fourth straight year of decline, a decline driven overwhelmingly by Thai buyers being squeezed out, foreign demand has stayed perfectly resilient. The Phuket villa market that fills these stories is largely insulated from the affordability crisis crushing locals, because it runs on lifestyle money and foreign currencies that could not care less what a Bangkok office worker earns.

Sit with that. The part of the market full of foreigners is doing fine. The part of the market full of Thais is in its fourth year of decline. And almost all the policy energy, the raids, the summonses, the outrage, the headlines, is aimed at the part that is doing fine. We are staging a rescue in the one wing of the building that was never on fire.

The crackdown is sold, softly, in the language of protection. Protecting Thai land. Protecting Thai homes. Protecting the country for its people. So ask the one question that actually matters: what does seizing a foreigner’s villa in Phuket do for our 28-year-old in the Bangkok office whose mortgage just got refused?

Nothing. Not one thing.

It adds not a single affordable home to the supply in Greater Bangkok. It approves not a single first-time mortgage. It does not move the price-to-income ratio by a decimal, does not touch household debt, does not loosen one lending rule. She is in exactly the same position the morning after a Koh Phangan raid as the morning before it, except now she has been handed a feeling, the small satisfaction of watching some foreigners taken down a peg, in place of the home she still cannot buy. It is the oldest move in politics: when you cannot fix the real problem, find a visible outsider and put on a show.

Two markets, one shared word

The confusion poisoning this whole debate is that two completely different markets share one word: “property.”

On one side: resort villas in Phuket and Samui, luxury condos held through layered nominee structures, second homes bought with foreign lifestyle money. The top of the market, and the crackdown’s hunting ground. On the other side: affordable townhouses and starter condos in the suburbs and the provincial cities, the homes young Thai families actually buy, financed, if at all, by a domestic mortgage that gets harder to win every year.

These two markets barely touch. Different buyers, different prices, different financing, different drivers. Emptying a beach villa does precisely nothing to the supply or affordability of a suburban townhouse. Yet because both wear the label “property,” the public treats them as one fight, as if every foreigner expelled were a win for a priced-out Thai. It is not. The villa and the townhouse are not rivals. They are strangers. And conflating them is exactly how a country pours its attention into the dramatic problem while the important one waits in the dark.

Our 28-year-old does not exist anywhere on the left-hand side of that divide. She will never buy a villa in Phuket. She is trying to buy a one-bedroom in a suburb on a salary, and what is crushing her chances is not a foreigner in a beach villa. It is the gap between the price of an affordable home and the size of the mortgage a bank will actually approve. No raid in history has closed that gap by a single baht.

The good news: this is fixable

Here is the part that should lift the mood, because for all the grim numbers, this is not a death spiral. It is a solvable problem, and the hardest ingredient to manufacture is already roaring.

Thai families want to own homes. The aspiration is intact, durable, and enormous, and that is the single most valuable thing any housing market can have. Thailand has it in abundance. What is missing is not desire. It is supply at the right end and credit in the right hands. Close those two gaps and a very large number of Thai families move from renting to owning, fast, our 28-year-old among them. That is not a burden to fear. It is one of the great untapped opportunities in the region, sitting in plain sight while everyone stares at Phuket.

Three levers, none of them requiring anything new to be invented.

Build the supply where it is actually needed. The affordable segment, homes priced for median incomes, is chronically under-built because developers rationally chase the fatter margins of luxury. Make building affordable homes genuinely worth their while: planning and zoning that favour it, access to land, incentives that reward delivering homes ordinary Thais can buy rather than trophy condos that sit half-empty. Point the industry’s energy down-market, where the unmet demand is, and the gap starts to close.

Open the lending, carefully. The mortgage bottleneck is the choke point, and fixing it does not mean reckless loosening, that just builds the next debt crisis. It means precision: well-underwritten access aimed at creditworthy first-time buyers, the kind of targeted help, transfer-fee relief, sensible loan-to-value treatment, first-home lending schemes, that lets a solid young family clear the bar without dropping the bar for everyone. Thailand has used these tools before. The job is to sharpen them and aim them at the buyers who need them.

Channel the foreign capital instead of just chasing it around the room. Here, at last, the foreigner debate reconnects, not as a threat but as part of the answer. A clear, well-built legal route for foreign ownership, the kind designed around high price floors, a foreign-buyer levy, designated zones, and primary-residence rules, does two genuinely useful things at once. It keeps foreign money walled into the luxury and resort tier where it does no harm to local affordability. And the levy on those purchases raises real revenue that can be pointed straight at the affordable housing and first-buyer support Thais are asking for. Done right, foreign capital stops being the phantom villain and becomes a quiet funder of the fix. That is precisely the opportunity the “ban it and raid it” reflex throws in the bin: it expels the capital instead of putting it to work.

The story worth telling

This series began with a contradiction: Thailand opening to business with one hand while clamping down on property with the other. The second piece went deeper, to the trust problem underneath it, the sense that nobody believes the rules will last. This third piece points at something both of those circled without naming: while the whole country argues about foreigners, the property story that will actually shape its future is unfolding somewhere else entirely, among its own people. We make no claim to have the final answer here. Seven more pieces will keep turning the question over, and even then it may not yield a clean one. But of everything in the series so far, this is the piece we would press into a Thai policymaker’s hands, because it is the one with a future in it.

Underneath the loud, screenshot-friendly war between foreigners and the crackdown sits a quieter and far more consequential opportunity almost nobody is discussing. A generation of Thai families who want to own homes. A supply gap exactly where the affordable ones should be. A lending market that keeps saying no to people who deserve a yes. And a mountain of foreign capital that could, with a little intelligence, help pay to fix all of it. That is not a crisis to be frightened of. It is an agenda to get on with, and it is a thousand times more useful than another photo op on a beach.

So we will end where we should have begun: with her. Forget the villa in Phuket for a moment. What is Thailand doing to build the homes its own families want, and to lend them the money to buy them? What is it doing for the 28-year-old who earns well, plays by every rule, and still watches the door close?

That is the question that decides what kind of country Thailand becomes, and it has nothing to do with any foreigner. The whole noisy war over villas and nominees is a fight about who gets the penthouse. She is just asking for a key to the building. Until Thailand can answer her, it is arguing about the wrong floor.

Tell us where you land.

Analysis, not legal or financial advice. Figures on the house-price-to-income ratio, mortgage approval rates, household debt, and buyer sentiment are drawn from publicly reported 2024-2026 data from the Bank of Thailand, the Bank for International Settlements, REIC, Numbeo, and major Thai research centres and surveys, and are summarised for clarity.