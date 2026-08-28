Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents

Thai actress and former UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Praya Lundberg returned to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation’s Center of Dreams to support its ongoing food programme for elderly, disabled, and vulnerable people living in Bangkok’s Klong Toey community.

A longtime friend and supporter of the foundation, Praya spent the day volunteering with the team, helping prepare and distribute meals to members of the community. Her visit brought excitement to Klong Toey, where many residents recognised her and warmly welcomed her.

Praya’s support extended beyond volunteering on the day. She also brought more than 200 kilogrammes of rice and over 1,000 bottles of water to help strengthen the foundation’s food supplies and support its continued work in the community.

“I believe that when I am in Thailand, it is important to give back to the communities that need support.

“The work being done here is very meaningful, and I am happy to be able to contribute in a small way,” Praya said.

Praya has been a friend and supporter of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation since the Covid-19 pandemic. Although she now spends much of her time in the United States, she continues to look for ways to make a positive impact when she returns to Thailand, particularly by supporting local organisations working directly with communities in need.

The foundation’s food programme was launched during the Covid pandemic and has continued to provide essential support since then. To date, the programme has delivered more than 5.3 million meals to people experiencing poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity across Bangkok.

For the foundation, Praya’s return to volunteer in person was especially meaningful because of her long-standing relationship with the organisation and the communities it serves.

“We are so happy and grateful for Praya’s continued support,” said Friso Poldervaart, co-founder of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation.

“Her voice is powerful, and by being here, she can shine a light on the circumstances of the people living in our city.

“We are honoured by her presence, and it is a joy to see the happiness she brings, putting a smile on so many people’s faces.”

Foundation supports vulnerable people beyond food aid

The Bangkok Community Help Foundation operates the Center of Dreams, which includes what the organisation describes as Bangkok’s first inner-city homeless shelter.

Its work goes beyond emergency assistance, focusing on the root causes of homelessness and helping people rebuild their lives.

Through mental health support, employment opportunities, education, coaching, and practical assistance, the foundation works with homeless people to help them regain independence and reintegrate into society.

Since its establishment, the foundation says it has helped more than 200 homeless people successfully reintegrate into society, reflecting its focus on long-term support rather than temporary relief.

While food distribution remains an essential part of the foundation’s work, its wider mission is to ensure that people who have fallen through the cracks are given a genuine opportunity to start again.

Praya’s continued involvement highlights the role public figures can play when using their platform to draw attention to issues affecting vulnerable communities and encourage others to get involved.

For many people in Klong Toey, her visit was also a simple act of support from a familiar Thai public figure who came not only to be photographed, but to prepare food, hand out meals, and help directly.

This time, she also made sure she did not arrive empty-handed.

For more information about the Bangkok Community Help Foundation and its work supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Bangkok, visit their website.

Updates on the foundation’s programmes, volunteers, community initiatives, and ongoing work are also available on social media at @bangkokcommunityhelp.

Press Release